On 3 November 2026, the European Commission conditionally cleared JD.com’s acquisition of Ceconomy under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR), following an in-depth investigation.

The Commission’s decision is only the third conditional clearance to be issued under the FSR regime, and the first in-depth investigation into an acquisition by a Chinese company. In this article, we discuss the Commission’s key findings and consider how the issues raised in the review compare to those addressed in previous phase two FSR decisions.

Background

The transaction and commencement of the proceedings

JD.com is a Chinese e-commerce and retail company focused on electronics and general merchandise products. It is China’s largest retailer by revenue, and in online retail second only to Amazon globally. Ceconomy is a German retail company specialising in consumer electronics and home appliances. Through its brands MediaMarkt and Saturn, Ceconomy operates around 1,000 electronics stores in 11 countries.

Following an announcement that JD.com had made a public offer for Ceconomy worth $2.5bn, the parties notified the Commission of the transaction under the FSR on 17 April 2026. The FSR review ran in parallel with national merger control and foreign direct investment (FDI) screening. With no EU Merger Regulation filing required and limited overlaps between the parties, the FSR was the only route by which the Commission could intervene at EU level.

On 28 May 2026, the Commission opened a phase two investigation, citing preliminary concerns that JD.com may have been granted foreign subsidies that could distort the internal market. In particular, the Commission’s in-depth investigation focused on whether the potential foreign subsidies: (i) had distorted the outcome of the acquisition process by enabling JD.com to offer a high price and to support Ceconomy’s growth using its own capabilities; and (ii) would negatively impact the EU market post-transaction.

Geopolitical tensions surrounding the Commission’s investigation

The Commission’s in-depth investigation in this case followed numerous investigations into alleged foreign subsidies granted to Chinese businesses under the FSR’s public procurement and ex-officio procedures – investigations that had prompted complaints from the Chinese Chamber of Commerce to the EU1, among others.

In April 2026, the Chinese Government issued new “Regulations on Countering Improper Extraterritorial Jurisdiction by Foreign States” (the Regulations), empowering certain authorities to determine that foreign measures amount to an improper exercise of extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Subsequently, on 22 July 2026, the Commission sent a Statement of Grounds (SG) to JD.com outlining its objections to the acquisition2. This was the first time the Commission had issued an SG in a merger investigation, and laid the groundwork for a possible prohibition decision (in each of the two previous in-depth investigations, the parties offered commitments early in the process – meaning an SG was not required and clearance was issued well ahead of the deadline). It prompted the Chinese Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to declare that the Commission’s probe constituted an exercise of improper extraterritorial jurisdiction under the Regulations, and to prohibit persons from complying with the Commission’s information-gathering measures.

These retaliatory measures echoed themes raised during the ex-officio investigation of Chinese airport security supplier Nuctech. In that case, Nuctech sought (so far unsuccessfully3) to resist Commission demands for emails on the basis that they were hosted outside the Commission’s jurisdiction and protected by Chinese data security laws. The Chinese MoJ also issued blocking orders, prohibiting persons in China from complying with or assisting the Commission’s investigation.

The Commission’s findings

A public version of the decision is not yet available (preparation of the non-confidential version is likely to take several months), but the Commission’s press release notes that it concluded that:

JD.com had benefited from distortive foreign subsidies granted by the PRC – namely preferential financing, tax incentives and grants;

those subsidies contributed to JD.com's logistical and technological capabilities, which would be made available to Ceconomy post-closing and could distort competition in the internal market in relation to the merged entity's activities; and

the subsidies could strengthen the parties' ability to fund their EU activities and pursue aggressive pricing strategies, to the detriment of their competitors.

As discussed further below, the Commission press release makes no mention of a distortion of the acquisition process having been found.

Notwithstanding the countermeasures taken by the Chinese authorities, JD.com proposed the following commitments to address the Commission’s concerns.

To ensure transactions between Ceconomy and JD.com post-merger, including in relation to Ceconomy’s financing, are on market terms. To allow third parties to access JD.com’s warehousing, logistics and technology services on the same terms as provided to Ceconomy.

These were insufficient to assuage competitors’ concerns and prompted some negative market feedback, but after the parties strengthened the commitments under point 1. above, the Commission deemed them acceptable.

Analysis and comparison with the e&/PPF Telecom and ADNOC/Covestro decisions

The Commission’s decision builds on the preceding decisions in e&/PPF Telecom and ADNOC/Covestro (explored in our previous articles), as only the third phase two FSR merger decision since the commencement of the regime in January 2023.

The Commission’s reasoning on the existence of the distortions and the adequacy of the commitments should become much clearer once the public decision is available. In the meantime, some initial observations can be made.

The Commission appears to have ruled out concerns around distortions in the acquisition process (including that foreign subsidies might have improved JD.com’s competitive position by releasing resources for the financing of the merger). It will be interesting to understand from the public decision how the parties addressed the Commission’s initial concerns, as ADNOC/Covestro suggested that the bar for substantiating such concerns is low (in that case there had been no competitive bidding process for the Commission to assess, but it concluded that the offer price being at a premium to comparator valuations pointed to competition having been distorted). This latest decision further demonstrates the Commission’s willingness to rely on purely behavioural remedies to address the risk of the target obtaining an unfair competitive advantage through access to a subsidised acquirer’s resources. This contrasts with the remedies imposed in e&/PPF Telecom, which were more akin to structural remedies in that they required amendments to e&’s constitutional documents and the full financial ring-fencing of PPF’s EU activities from its non-EU activities. As in ADNOC/Covestro, an access remedy was considered necessary to address the distortions identified. Unlike ADNOC/Covestro, however, the remedy in JD.com/Ceconomy appears to target the relevant distortion more specifically, in that it is intended to ensure that Ceconomy will not be able to benefit from JD.com’s logistical and technological resources to the exclusion of its competitors. On the other hand, Covestro’s licensing commitments were intended to be of broader benefit to the EU economy, including in industries unaffected by the distortions identified.

Concluding remarks

JD.com/Ceconomy offers further evidence that substantive FSR concerns are capable of being addressed through the creative use of behavioural remedies that are targeted at the specific theories of harm validated by the Commission. Parties to future in-depth investigations are likely to take inspiration from the case when designing their own commitments packages.

On the procedural side of things, we should expect future in-depth investigations into acquisitions by Chinese companies to prompt further blocking measures by the Chinese authorities. However, it seems unlikely that such measures will divert the Commission from its current path. The impact of the blocking measures appears to have been minimal in the current case (the deadline for the decision was pushed back by a month, but only as a result of JD.com having offered commitments). And while the public decision may reveal that there were some lacunae in the Commission’s evidence base, the Commission can always draw inferences from failures to provide relevant information under FSR Article 16, as it did in ADNOC/Covestro.

Footnotes

1. For example: Chinese business chamber criticizes EU decision under foreign subsidies rules_China's Diplomacy in the New Era

2. An SG is the FSR equivalent to a Statement of Objections in a merger investigation – it is a necessary precursor to a prohibition decision and triggers the notifying parties’ right to access the Commission’s file.

3. Nuctech’s request for interim relief in this regard was rejected, but the main action before the General Court remains ongoing at the time of writing.

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