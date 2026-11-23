ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
Estonia – Customs Enforcement Statistics For Sanctions Since 2025
Duane Morris LLPView firm profile
Estonia's customs authority has conducted over one million border checks since early 2025, uncovering thousands of violations related to Russian and Belarusian sanctions. The enforcement campaign has resulted in nearly a thousand misdemeanour proceedings and over a hundred criminal cases, with violations primarily involving attempted cash and consumer goods exports.
Estonia’s Customs body issued a press release back in August, detailing its enforcement actions in relation to Russian and Belarusian sanctions since the start of 2025.
- 1.05 million customs checks of which 47,000 were trucks and vehicles.
- 8143 violations detected averaging 13 per day, mostly relating to the attempted export of cash and/or consumer goods.
- 1017 misdemeanour proceedings commenced, of which 931 have reached a decision.
- The average fine across the 931 determined cases was €269, for a total of just over €250,000.
- 146 criminal proceedings commenced, for the more serious conduct.
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