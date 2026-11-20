ARTICLE · 20 NOVEMBER 2026
Estonia – Customs Enforcement Data For Russian Sanctions Since June 2026
Duane Morris LLPView firm profile
Estonian Customs has released weekly enforcement updates detailing a range of sanctions-related actions, including blocked exports and imports, misdemeanour proceedings for euro banknote exports, and on-the-spot fines. The enforcement data provides insight into Estonia's ongoing sanctions compliance activities and penalties imposed for violations.
Further to comparable previous posts, the weekly updates from Estonian Customs have given examples of a range of enforcement actions, including many blocked exports and imports.
The commencement of four misdemeanour proceedings were commenced, primarily for the export of significant amounts in euro banknotes.
The updates also provide the details of nine on-the-spot fines imposed totalling €3876
Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.