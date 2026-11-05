VAT Recovery For Taxable And Exempt Activities In Egypt

Value Added Tax (VAT) recovery is an important consideration for businesses operating in Egypt, particularly those engaged in both taxable and exempt activities. While the Egyptian VAT system generally allows registered businesses to recover input VAT incurred in connection with taxable supplies, recovery becomes more complex when expenses relate to both categories of activity. Under VAT Law No. 67 of 2016 and its Executive Regulations, as amended, businesses must identify expenses directly attributable to taxable activities, distinguish those related to exempt activities, and allocate input VAT incurred on shared costs.

Understanding Mixed Taxable and Exempt Activities

Mixed activities arise when a business generates revenue from supplies subject to VAT alongside supplies exempt under Egyptian legislation. This distinction directly affects the entitlement to recover input VAT. VAT incurred in connection with taxable supplies may generally be deducted if the statutory requirements are met; VAT directly attributable to exempt supplies is generally irrecoverable. Goods and services used for both types of supply require an appropriate allocation under the applicable rules.

Legal Framework for Input VAT Recovery

VAT Law No. 67 of 2016, as amended, and its Executive Regulations provide the governing framework. Article 22 of the Law establishes the general rules for input VAT deduction, subject to legal conditions and restrictions. Article 27 of the Executive Regulations addresses registered taxpayers carrying out taxable and exempt activities and provides the principles for allocating input VAT according to its relationship with the underlying supplies.

Allocation of Input VAT

Input VAT on expenses used exclusively for taxable supplies is generally deductible, subject to the relevant conditions. Input VAT on expenses used exclusively for exempt supplies is generally not deductible. For costs supporting both taxable and exempt activities, shared input VAT must be allocated. Under the Executive Regulations, the allocation is generally calculated by reference to the ratio of taxable sales to total sales. Accurate classification and direct attribution should therefore precede the allocation of shared expenditure.

Treatment of Shared and Indirect Expenses

Shared and indirect expenses often support the overall operations of an organization rather than any single revenue stream. Their treatment requires an assessment of the nature of the expenditure and its connection to taxable and exempt activities. Amendments to theVAT Executive Regulations have clarified the scope of certain indirect inputs, including categories of administrative, operational, production, financing, and distribution expenditure. Any deduction remains subject to statutory restrictions and the applicable allocation rules.

Impact on Business Costs

Irrecoverable input VAT increases the effective cost of goods and services and can affect operating expenses, profitability, and cash flow. Where a business incurs substantial shared costs, shifts in the balance between taxable and exempt revenue may change its recovery position. VAT considerations should therefore form part of budgeting, business planning, and transaction reviews.

Compliance and Documentation

Businesses should maintain valid tax documentation and accounting records that support their VAT deductions. Records should demonstrate the classification of supplies, the attribution of expenses, and the methodology used to apportion input VAT on shared costs. Accounting systems should distinguish recoverable from irrecoverable VAT, and the figures reported in VAT returns should reconcile to underlying records. Effective controls can help address questions raised during a tax examination.

Key Challenges

Common challenges include incorrect classification of taxable, zero-rated, and exempt supplies; insufficient evidence of the relationship between costs and activities; and inconsistent calculation of the recovery ratio. Organizational changes and legislative amendments may also require businesses to reassess their methodology. Addressing these issues requires coordination between tax, finance, and operational teams.

Importance of Regular Reviews

Periodic VAT reviews help businesses confirm that their supply classifications, direct attribution decisions, and allocation calculations remain appropriate. Reviews should also consider changes in the revenue mix, operating model, and legislation. A documented and consistently applied process reduces the risk of inaccurate deductions and supports reliable VAT reporting.

Conclusion

VAT recovery on mixed taxable and exempt activities requires careful analysis of both income and expenditure. The Egyptian framework generally permits deductions for input VAT attributable to taxable activities, restricts deductions associated with exempt supplies, and requires appropriate allocation of shared input VAT. Clear classification, consistent allocation, robust documentation, and regular reviews help businesses manage VAT costs while maintaining compliance.