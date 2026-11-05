2026 Tax And Procedural Reforms In Egypt

Egypt introduced a broad package of tax and procedural reforms in 2026 as part of the second phase of its tax facilitation and reform initiative. The package is intended to simplify tax procedures, support investment and production, improve business liquidity, and enhance the overall efficiency of Egypt’s tax system. The reforms cover several areas, including income tax, value added tax (“VAT”), stamp tax, tax procedures, tax dispute settlement and State resource development fees.

The legislative package comprises Laws Nos. 148 to 153 of 2026. These laws amend the State Resource Development Fee Law, the VAT Law, the Unified Tax Procedures Law, the Income Tax Law, and the Stamp Tax Law, while also extending the tax dispute settlement regime. In addition, Law No. 154 of 2026 introduced a separate framework requiring certain State-owned and State-controlled companies to transfer a portion of their distributable profits to the State Treasury.

A Broad Reform of Egypt’s Tax Framework

The 2026 reforms represent a wide-ranging update to Egypt’s tax framework rather than a single tax measure. The amendments address both substantive taxation and tax administration, with measures affecting corporate taxpayers, investors, industrial businesses, infrastructure projects and other taxpayers operating in Egypt.

Among the principal areas addressed are the taxation of investments and securities, dividend distributions, financing arrangements, VAT treatment and refunds, stamp tax, tax registration and accounting requirements, and mechanisms for resolving outstanding tax disputes. The Ministry of Finance has described the second package as being aimed at reducing tax burdens, encouraging investment, supporting industry and healthcare, strengthening capital markets, and simplifying tax procedures.

Key Legislative Measures

The package includes Law No. 148 of 2026, which amends certain provisions relating to State Resource Development Fees, and Law No. 149 of 2026, which amends the VAT Law. Law No. 150 of 2026 introduces amendments to the Unified Tax Procedures Law, while Law No. 151 of 2026 amends the Income Tax Law. Law No. 152 of 2026 extends the application of the tax dispute settlement regime, and Law No. 153 of 2026 amends the Stamp Tax Law.

Separately, Law No. 154 of 2026 establishes rules for the transfer of a portion of the net profits of companies owned by the State or public legal persons to the State Treasury. This measure therefore forms a distinct part of the broader 2026 tax and public-finance reform landscape and warrants separate consideration by affected companies.

Focus on Investment and Business Facilitation

A key feature of the 2026 reforms is the introduction of measures intended to facilitate investment and reduce certain tax and procedural burdens. These include changes affecting listed and unlisted securities, incentives connected with listings on the Egyptian Exchange (“EGX”), infrastructure financing, dividend taxation and the treatment of certain financing costs. The reforms also introduce or expand VAT relief for certain machinery, equipment and medical devices and seek to accelerate VAT refunds for eligible businesses.

From an administrative perspective, the amendments also introduce measures designed to facilitate business establishment. For example, the Egyptian Tax Authority has announced the availability of temporary tax cards valid for eight months for qualifying activities that require additional establishment or licensing procedures. The measure is intended to allow investors to complete the necessary establishment and licensing requirements before obtaining the regular five-year tax card.

Tax Administration and Compliance

The procedural amendments form an important part of the 2026 package. The amended Unified Tax Procedures framework includes requirements concerning accounting records and books, while maintaining simplified bookkeeping arrangements for eligible small businesses under the existing tax-facilitation framework. The ETA has stated that these changes are intended to simplify procedures while strengthening transparency and tax compliance.

The reforms also provide additional mechanisms and time for taxpayers to resolve outstanding tax disputes. The extension of the tax dispute settlement regime under Law No. 79 of 2016 provides an additional opportunity for eligible taxpayers to settle pending disputes under the applicable framework.

Effective Date and Implementation

The 2026 tax package was enacted and became part of Egypt’s tax legislation during July 2026. The Ministry of Finance stated that the second package would take effect upon promulgation, while the relevant laws and subsequent administrative measures provide the framework for implementation.

The practical application of several measures will depend on the relevant executive regulations, ministerial decisions and instructions issued by the Egyptian Tax Authority. Accordingly, businesses should consider not only the legislative amendments themselves but also the implementing rules and administrative guidance when assessing their tax positions.

What the 2026 Reforms Mean for Businesses

The 2026 reforms create a number of areas that businesses and investors should review, including the tax treatment of investments and distributions, financing structures, VAT positions, tax registration and accounting procedures, and outstanding tax disputes.

For corporate groups and investors, particular attention should be given to the interaction between the new provisions and existing tax positions, contractual arrangements and financing structures. Industrial and infrastructure businesses should also assess the availability of the newly introduced or expanded tax incentives and VAT relief measures.

Overall, the 2026 reforms mark a significant development in Egypt’s continuing tax reform program. Their impact will ultimately depend on the detailed implementation of the amended laws and the approach adopted by the tax authorities in applying the new rules.

Conclusion

Egypt’s 2026 tax and procedural reforms represent a significant development in the country’s ongoing efforts to modernize the tax framework, facilitate investment, support productive activities and streamline tax administration. The amendments introduce changes across income tax, VAT, stamp tax, tax procedures and dispute settlement, while also providing targeted incentives and relief measures for investors, industrial businesses and infrastructure projects.

For businesses operating in Egypt, the new rules create both opportunities and areas requiring careful review. Companies should assess the impact of the amendments on their existing tax positions, investment and financing structures, VAT treatment and compliance procedures, while monitoring the issuance of the relevant Executive Regulations, ministerial decisions and Egyptian Tax Authority guidance.

The effective implementation of these reforms will therefore be an important factor in determining their practical impact on taxpayers and the wider business environment.

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