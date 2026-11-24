Uncollected customer balances can increase tax liabilities if businesses fail to document and claim available deductions for qualifying bad debts. Recent amendments introduced by Law No. 151 of 2026, amending the Income Tax Law No. 91 of 2005, provide businesses with a more practical framework for claiming tax deductions on uncollectible receivables.

A More Flexible Approach to Bad Debt Deductions

Under the amended Article 28, a business may deduct a bad debt where it has taken serious recovery measures but remains unable to collect the amount within twelve months from its due date.

The law recognizes specific recovery measures, including obtaining a payment order where legally available, securing a first-instance court judgment requiring the debtor to pay, or claiming the debt in bankruptcy enforcement proceedings or protective composition proceedings. Importantly, a first-instance judgment is sufficient; the taxpayer is not required to wait until the judgment becomes final.

The Key Opportunity

One of the most practical changes is the exception for individual bad debts not exceeding EGP 10,000. Such debts may be deductible without the taxpayer having to undertake the specified legal recovery procedures, provided that the aggregate amount of qualifying bad debts does not exceed 1% of the taxpayer’s total debtors balance at the end of the tax year.

This provision can be particularly beneficial for businesses dealing with large numbers of customers, retailers, distributors and small-value transactions. Instead of incurring legal costs to pursue every minor outstanding balance, businesses may be able to obtain a tax deduction for qualifying amounts, subject to the statutory conditions and applicable executive regulations.

Practical Example

Assume that a company has a total debtors balance of EGP 5 million at the end of the tax year. Its annual deduction limit for qualifying small bad debts would be EGP 50,000, representing 1% of the total balance.

If the company has several uncollectible customer balances, each not exceeding EGP 10,000, it may be able to deduct up to EGP 50,000 without initiating legal proceedings, provided all other requirements are satisfied.

At the general corporate income tax rate of 22.5%, a fully allowable deduction of EGP 50,000 could reduce the company’s tax liability by EGP 11,250.

What Should Businesses Do?

Companies should review their accounts receivable and identify overdue balances that may qualify for deduction. They should maintain supporting documentation, including customer invoices, payment due dates, collection correspondence, ageing reports and evidence of unsuccessful recovery efforts.

Businesses should also distinguish between small debts qualifying for the simplified treatment and larger debts requiring the prescribed legal recovery measures. The accounting treatment alone does not automatically establish tax deductibility; the statutory requirements must be satisfied.

Conclusion

The 2026 amendments provide businesses with a valuable opportunity to reduce their taxable profits by recognizing qualifying uncollectible receivables more efficiently. The EGP 10,000 exception is particularly relevant for companies with high customer volumes and numerous small outstanding balances.

A proactive review of receivables before filing the annual corporate income tax return can help businesses identify legitimate deductions, improve tax efficiency and avoid overlooking amounts that may otherwise remain unnecessarily included in the taxable base.