Economic Factors Affecting Business Valuation In Egypt

An increase in business valuation is generally considered a positive sign regarding performance, market status, and growth potential. However, the fact that a business has become more valuable in terms of its financial standing does not necessarily mean that its fundamental characteristics have improved. The valuation of a business depends on several different interrelated aspects, such as operating performance, macroeconomic environment, investors’ expectations, capital markets, and the risk of future cash flows.

Thus, it is crucial to differentiate between a rise in financial numbers of a company, a change in its actual performance, and the valuation of a company. For instance, a business in Egypt may experience an increase in revenue due to inflation. Nevertheless, if selling prices rise due to the rise in the cost of raw materials, salaries, fuel, and other operating costs, then it can be argued that no real growth has been achieved.

Likewise, any increase in the valuation of the company’s assets or stocks can be caused by a decline in currency value, shifts in market multiples, or changes in investor attitude rather than underlying economic factors. Therefore, any correct assessment of valuation should include whether the increase in valuation is based on sustainable improvements in the efficiency of revenue generation, profitability, and cash flows.

In conclusion, the difference between nominal financial growth and actual economic development plays a crucial role in assessing the true increase in value.

The Impact of Inflation and Interest Rates on Business Valuations

The following macroeconomic factors have an extremely high influence on business valuations: inflation and interest rate changes. The rise in the level of inflation may raise the revenues from sales in nominal terms, the costs related to asset replacement and operating expenses. It may give a feeling of business growth. But its effect is highly dependent on the capacity of the business to increase the cost of production for the customer.

This capacity is known as pricing power. Companies that have strong brand recognition, lack of competition, necessity for the product or differentiation of their service will be able to increase the cost of production for the customer. In any case, companies that operate in competitive environment will find it very hard to increase the prices. Thus, the effect of inflation has to be evaluated for each company separately.

Inflation may also contribute to the need for more working capital requirements. A manufacturing company will need increased inventory valuation and capitalization of customers via higher account receivables. Even if there have been increases in sales and profits, the company may continue to record higher cash absorption and low operating cash flows. Higher replacement costs will result in higher future capital requirements, particularly for asset-intensive companies.

The problem of interest rates arises here. High interest rates may result in reduced net income and high interest payments. Over-leveraged companies will feel the pinch of higher interest rates. Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) results in lower present values of future cash flows because of higher discount rates. The opposite will be the case if interest rates fall.

Another factor to consider is the consistency between the inflation assumptions and the discounting rates. In the case where there are nominal cash flows expected, there should normally be the use of a nominal discount rate in discounting them. Real cash flows need to be discounted using a real discount rate. The mismatching of the assumptions in terms of nominal and real will give wrong valuations.

Therefore, the valuation analyst has to differentiate between the inflation-induced growth in numbers and the sustainable growth in business performance, and the effect on the business’s value as interest rates change.

Exchange Rate Fluctuations and Their Impact on Valuation

The change in the exchange rate is another important factor, especially for companies working in emerging economies like Egypt. The weakening of the exchange rate may enhance the value of the Egyptian pound of foreign currency income and assets. But the true effect will depend on how much exposure the firm has in foreign currencies and how it can deal with foreign exchange risks.

Foreign currency revenue-earning companies, especially those with export focus, may gain due to the weakening of exchange rates, especially when a large amount of operating costs are incurred in Egyptian pounds. But the advantage should not be judged simply on the basis of conversion of foreign currency income to domestic currency.

Exchange rates could also have an effect on the amount of capital outlay and investments in the future. A firm which intends to import machinery could be forced to allocate a lot more local currency to finance such an investment project.

In addition, the fluctuation of the exchange rate will make financial projections challenging, especially where foreign currency is involved in income, expense, asset, and liability conversion into local currency. It is therefore important for analysts to understand the currency in which the cash flows are produced and ensure consistent exchange rate assumptions throughout the valuation model.

As a result, an increase in the reported financial numbers after depreciation of currency does not necessarily mean that there is a value creation in the business economics. An analysis of the foreign currency exposure of the business and the sustainability of the competitive advantage of the firm due to the change in the currency is necessary.

The Relationship Between Capital Markets and Company Valuations

Valuation can also be affected by developments in capital markets. Stock market trends, risk appetites, presence of investment opportunities, liquidity of the market and the sentiment of the investor community are some of the factors which may affect business valuation.

During periods of favorable market performance and optimistic sentiments of investors, valuation multiples will most likely go up owing to increased willingness to pay up for future growth. During uncertain periods and low risk appetites, among other factors, investors are likely to demand a higher premium on their investments hence lower valuation multiples.

The relationship between capital markets developments and business valuation is of particular significance in the case of application of the Market Approach to Valuation, where the value of the business is determined in light of the performances of similar publicly traded firms or precedents. However, identification of similar firms for comparison is not only a question of being in the same industry.

For instance, there might be two real estate developers from Egypt operating in the same industry but having significant differences in terms of land portfolio quality, project portfolio, customer payment system, delivery time, revenue streams, and dependence on customer advances. In this case, applying the same valuation multiple without taking into account these differences will lead to erroneous valuation.

Market liquidity and company size are also worth considering. A larger company that is publicly quoted and actively traded might not necessarily make a good benchmark for comparison for a privately held smaller business. There may be discrepancies in terms of trading liquidity, concentration of ownership, financing opportunities, and information availability

Moreover, market multiples can be affected by short-term factors and sentiments in the market. For this reason, analysts need to consider whether the selected comparable companies and transaction multiples have economic significance.

A rise in the values of the market can be indicative of changed expectations of the investors instead of improvements in the companies themselves. Quality of the Market Approach is not only dependent upon the selection of multiples but also upon the relevancy of the market data used.

Cost of Capital and the Risk Premium

The first and most important linkage between the economy and the value of companies is established through the Cost of Capital. There are many aspects of the return on investment demanded by investors, which include interest rates, country risks, industry risks, company risks and finally return on investment alternatives.

In cases where there are economic uncertainties, the investors may require a risk premium to take care of additional risks they have. This means that the discount rate will be higher and the value of the business lower than if there were no risk even with constant business performance.

These factors are particularly relevant to developing countries such as Egypt.

For example, an increase in the cost of equity could lead to an increase in the WACC depending on the capital structure and cost of finance. The application of the DCF approach could mean an increase in the discount rate, thus lowering the value of the business.

Nonetheless, it is the job of the analyst to ensure that risks have not been double-counted while being included in the evaluation process. For example, where the risks like currency depreciation and regulation are included in future cash flow predictions, it would be irrational to include additional risk premium in the discount rate.

In addition to this, the decision about whether to use nominal discount rate or real discount rate should be in line with the type of projected cash flows. Risk-free rates, inflation rates, and country risk considerations should be analyzed appropriately.

The cost of capital is therefore not simply a financial formula. It represents the market’s required compensation for the uncertainty associated with achieving expected future cash flows. Understanding its components is essential for determining whether a valuation appropriately reflects the company’s risk profile and the economic environment in which it operates.

When Market Expectations Outpace Business Fundamentals

Another factor which needs to be taken into consideration is the potential disparity between the valuations in the marketplace and the actual financial performance of the firm.

This may arise because firms tend to benefit from high valuations on account of the optimistic forecasts about future growth, increase in demand in the marketplace, or rising valuation multiples as opposed to sustainable financial gains.

There is a potential for setting unrealistic expectations on the part of investors or shareholders when there is no adequate capacity, finance or demand for the projected growth.

For instance, an enterprise may plan to generate revenues based on the expectation of gaining increased market share. But in order to realize such revenues, it will need to spend more money on production capacity, distribution channels, technology, inventories and working capital.

In addition, the aggressive assumptions used for revenue growth might not lead to an increase in the free cash flow of the business. It is possible that a company’s revenues will grow but it will take more time for customers to pay the money and the inventory needs will be higher; it is also possible that the company’s margins will be reduced as well as the amount of capital investment will be higher.

The other key issue here is that it is important to consider how sustainable the expected level of profitability will be. The margins shown by the company historically do not have to represent its future performance and it should be evaluated whether the company can keep its competitive advantage when the market develops.

It is possible to conduct sensitivity analysis to find out which assumptions have the biggest effect on the value of the business.

When market expectations significantly exceed what the business can realistically deliver, even a fundamentally sound company may become exposed to substantial valuation adjustments if actual performance falls short of expectations.

The Critical Role of the Valuation Analyst

This is when the role of a Valuation Analyst becomes especially significant. It is not only about utilizing the different valuation approaches, including the DCF technique or market multiples, but also about scrutinizing the assumptions used in the process of valuation, checking the quality of the available financial data, and deciding whether the chosen approach is appropriate for the company.

Professional valuation starts with the establishment of the objective of the valuation, the date of valuation, the basis of value used, the scope of work, and the users of the valuation. It is important to do this since different objectives would need different assumptions, approaches, and investigations. It is also important to analyze the quality of the historical financial data, identify normal business results from abnormal events, and determine whether the forecast by the management is justified commercially.

Also, the choice of the valuation approach should depend on the characteristics of the business and the availability of data. For instance, the DCF model will be suitable when future cash flows can be forecasted reliably, whereas the Market Approach will generate valuable input when there is enough comparable market transactions or public companies. In some instances, a combination of different approaches can add more value and shed light on the reasonableness of the value estimated.

Professionalism and independence are equally important. The analyst performing the valuation should stay objective, reveal possible conflicts of interest, question any unjustified assumption, and not allow transaction and management considerations to influence the results of the valuation.

When it comes to the Egyptian setting, special focus needs to be put on the assumptions regarding inflation, exchange rate risks, costs of financing, country risks, and the difference between nominal and real financial growth. In case that it applies, valuation assignments need to take into account the Egyptian Financial Valuation Standards for Enterprises as well as FRA requirements. The internationally accepted guidelines regarding valuation that can be found among others in the standards developed by International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC) present yet another guideline for the issues related to valuation scope, approaches, methods, data inputs, models, and reporting.

Finally, one should document all important judgments, conduct adequate sensitivity and scenarios analysis, and disclose important assumptions, limitations, and uncertainties. A good valuation is not defined by the level of sophistication of the financial modeling but rather by the quality of the evidence, assumptions, and judgments.

Implications for Investors, Shareholders, and Corporate Transactions

Implications of high valuation go beyond investment decisions. In the case where there are stakeholders looking at the possibility of exiting their investments, a company needs funds externally, or is in preparation for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), having high valuation is seen as being beneficial. Nonetheless, overstated valuations may lead to unrealistic transaction expectations, complicated negotiations, and increased risk of valuation adjustments in the future.

Where there is a capital market, an IPO offered at a valuation that is well above the sustainable earning capability of the business can hinder future growth and expose investors to downside risks. An equally overstated valuation during financing in capital market will make it hard for the firm to continue raising external financing in future because of poor performance.

When there are transactions such as mergers and acquisitions going on in the business, an overstated valuation will cause overvaluation that cannot be explained by the business’ performance. Hence, the buyer must differentiate value created due to synergies from the actual value of the target business.

For a shareholder who is looking at an exit strategy, higher valuations would increase the likelihood of gaining from the deal. Nevertheless, the sustainability of that valuation becomes significant especially if the deal relies on some forecasts, market valuations, or economics that could change before the deal closes.

Valuation becomes very significant for the field of corporate finance, where it is crucial for capital deployment, financing decisions, negotiations of investments, and transactions structuring. This way, a good valuation allows you to understand not just the value of the company but also the underlying circumstances needed to justify its value.

Conclusion

Finally, a high valuation is only favorable if it is based on the fundamental performance and realistic expectations regarding the future performance of the business. Economic factors, monetary factors, exchange rate factors, capital market factors, and even psychological factors can play a role in determining the valuation of the business at times independent of the performance of the business

For businesses in Egypt, a high valuation is only favorable if it has been isolated from inflationary growth and exchange rate effects, change in cost of capital, and change in market multiples. It would be important for us to see how all these factors have affected the business in particular terms of pricing power, imported inputs, foreign currency income and expenses, working capital needs, and ability to finance investments.

Each macroeconomic factor does not affect all businesses in the same manner. A manufacturing firm that uses a lot of imported input would face a different situation due to the depreciation of the currency compared to an export-oriented firm that earns foreign currency income.

A defensible valuation must therefore be rooted in its purpose, underlying assumptions, and valuation date; employ consistent currency and inflation rates; and provide a full description of the evidence, risks, limitations, and uncertainty impacting the result.

Professional valuation analysts should not just figure out what a firm is worth, but explain why it is worth the money and evaluate which assumptions drive this worth and whether they are justified and sustainable. This is possible through having proper competence and objectivity, making an adequate analysis of information and forecasts, employing correct valuation approaches, providing adequate documentation, and communicating professional judgments properly. If necessary, the job should conform to the Egyptian Financial Valuation Standards for Enterprises and the relevant requirements of the Financial Regulatory Authority.

Valuation should never be considered a target to be maximized. It is an evidence-based estimation of economic value. The higher the figure – the better; provided that the available evidence shows that the business can generate such flows of cash.