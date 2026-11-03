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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Egypt Introduces Virtual Appeal Committees For Trade Marks And Industrial Designs

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Egypt's Intellectual Property Authority has launched virtual Appeal Committees for trade mark and industrial design disputes, replacing traditional in-person hearings with fully remote proceedings. This digital transformation requires parties to submit evidence in both physical and electronic formats, with all hearings recorded and stored on EGIPA's servers, though recordings remain inaccessible to external parties.

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The Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority (EGIPA) has introduced virtual Appeal Committees for trade mark and industrial design matters.

The new system replaces traditional in-person appeal hearings with fully remote proceedings, enabling Appeal Committees to convene virtually. To facilitate these hearings, parties are required to lodge supporting evidence in both physical and electronic formats. Further, all hearings are recorded and stored on EGIPA’s servers. These recordings are, however, not accessible to external parties.

The introduction of virtual Appeal Committees reflects Egypt’s continued efforts to modernise its intellectual property (IP) administration and streamline procedures for rights holders while embracing digital technologies to improve the efficiency of appeal proceedings. This development marks a significant step in the digital transformation of Egypt’s IP system and supports the objectives of the country’s National Intellectual Property Strategy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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