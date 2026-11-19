Egypt has taken a further step towards digitising its intellectual property system, with appeal proceedings relating to trade marks and industrial designs now moving online. The Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority (EGIPA) has introduced virtual hearings for committees considering appeals against decisions concerning trade marks and industrial designs. The development forms part of Egypt’s wider programme to modernise its intellectual property administration.

Under the new arrangements, appeal hearings can be conducted remotely, allowing applicants and their representatives to present their arguments online. Supporting documents and evidence can also be submitted electronically, although original or other required documents may still need to be provided in physical form. Virtual sessions are recorded and stored on EGIPA’s servers. The recordings are retained internally and are not available to external parties.

What does this mean for rights holders?

For businesses pursuing trade mark or industrial design appeals in Egypt, the move should reduce the need for physical attendance at appeal hearings and represents an important change in the way proceedings are managed.

Rights holders involved in an appeal should nevertheless ensure that supporting evidence and written submissions are prepared in good time and in the formats required by EGIPA. Physical originals or other documents may still be required, despite the move towards electronic proceedings.

As implementation of the new system develops, it is important to check the procedural requirements applicable to a particular hearing rather than assuming that the appeal process is entirely paperless.