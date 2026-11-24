The Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority (EGIPA) has introduced remote hearings for certain trade mark proceedings, including appeals and oppositions This marks another step towards the digitalisation of intellectual property procedures in Egypt.

Under this practice, hearings before the Committee of Appeals and the relevant Opposition Committee may now be conducted through Microsoft Teams, allowing local representatives to present arguments and respond to questions without attending in person.

How are remote hearings being conducted?

The process begins with a formal hearing notification sent by government post to the address on record. The notification specifies the hearing date and time and confirms whether the hearing will take place remotely. Ahead of the hearing, the local representative is required to provide the relevant Powers of Attorney, supporting documents and an email address for receiving the online invitation.

The Microsoft Teams invitation is then issued by the relevant committee or its clerk, generally on a case-by-case basis and, in some instances, shortly before the scheduled hearing.

During the hearing, the local representative may present arguments, address the issues under consideration and respond to questions raised by the committee. The matter is generally reserved for decision following the hearing.

The legal framework behind the change

The introduction of remote hearings forms part of a broader move towards electronic procedures within Egypt's intellectual property system. Since June 2026, EGIPA has also introduced undertakings in certain trade mark applications, appeals and oppositions acknowledging electronic communications and participation in remote proceedings.

These developments suggest a transition towards a more digitally accessible system, although the practical application of the new arrangements continues to be seen.

What does this mean for trade mark owners?

The development is relevant to businesses managing trade mark portfolios in Egypt, especially where applications face objections or third-party oppositions.

Remote hearings offer practical advantages, including reducing the administrative arrangements associated with physical attendance and facilitating more efficient communication between local representatives and the relevant committees. From a cost perspective, remote hearings may reduce some of the logistical expenses associated with physical attendance.

However, it is not yet clear whether EGIPA will introduce specific fees for remote hearings or whether the existing official fee structure will remain unchanged. Equally, any changes to local representation costs need to be explored as the practice develops.

Trade mark owners should therefore not assume that remote hearings will necessarily result in lower overall costs at this stage.

Remote hearings also do not remove the need to comply with existing procedural requirements. Trade mark owners and their representatives should continue to pay particular attention to the following:

Hearing notifications and deadlines- Official correspondence remains important, and hearing dates must be monitored even when proceedings are conducted remotely.

Representation and documentation- Appropriate authorisations and supporting evidence should be prepared sufficiently in advance to avoid procedural difficulties.

Electronic communications- As invitations may be circulated close to the hearing date, such channels must be monitored.

Participation arrangements- Where clients or additional representatives wish to attend remotely, the possibility of multiple participants joining from different locations should be confirmed in advance.

A developing practice with wider implications

The introduction of remote hearings is a welcome development and a positive step in modernising Egypt’s trade mark framework. We believe it has potential to improve efficiency and accessibility. As the system develops, greater clarity on electronic service, participation requirements, applicable fees and hearing procedures will be particularly valuable for trade mark owners and practitioners.

Nevertheless, it is important to distinguish between the availability of an online hearing and a fully electronic procedure. For now, traditional methods of official notification continue to operate alongside electronic hearing arrangements. This means that businesses should not assume that all correspondence, filings or procedural steps will automatically be handled online. It also remains to be seen whether remote hearings will become standard practice across all trade mark appeals and oppositions, or whether their use will continue to be determined on a case-by-case basis.