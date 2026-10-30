M&A Real Estate Quarterly Newsletter | Q3 2026

News

We highlight the following news on the Danish M&A Real Estate market:

Registration fee exemption – an overview

A recent ruling by the Danish National Tax Tribunal found that a corporate reorganisation of a sole proprietorship into a partnership company (P/S) was covered by section 6 a of the Danish Registration Fee Act, even though the conversion did not meet the criteria for being carried out tax-free.

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New ruling confirms legal boundaries for short-term subletting

A recent ruling from the Copenhagen City Court addresses the phenomenon of “shadow hotels”, which have long been the subject of intense political scrutiny. In a red-hot housing market with rising demand for hotels, the ruling provides a clearer definition of the regulations governing short-term lettings.

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New rules on property tax and valuations: What investors need to know

New legislation extends indexed property valuations to 2026 and 2027 and introduces a unified category for agricultural, forest and nature properties.

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Deals

The Danish real estate market saw the following significant deals:

Gorrissen Federspiel advises Blackstone & Mileway

Gorrissen Federspiel advised Blackstone and Mileway on the successful sale of a Danish logistics portfolio to Areim. The portfolio comprises six logistics and industrial assets with a total GLA of approximately 44,000 sqm.

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Gorrissen Federspiel advises FA Invest

Gorrissen Federspiel advised FA Invest on the acquisition of a prestige property at Frederiksgade 1 and Store Kongensgade 88 in Frederiksstaden, Copenhagen. The property, comprising residential and retail space, occupies a distinctive location beside Marmorkirken.

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Gorrissen Federspiel advises Home.Earth

Gorrissen Federspiel advised Home.Earth with its acquisition of four mixed-used, newly built residential and commercial properties from Urban Partners. The portfolio comprises approximately 21,488 sqm of gross floor area in Tingbjerg, Copenhagen, with a sustainable profile.

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Gorrissen Federspiel advises Ikano Bolig

Gorrissen Federspiel advised Ikano Bolig on a strategic asset swap strengthening its residential portfolio in Denmark. Ikano Bolig agreed to acquire Bakkekæret, a 445-unit residential property in Herlev, from a consortium including Catella and Nordkranen, while simultaneously divesting Kvædehaven, a development site spanning 31,423 sqm in Valby, to the same consortium.

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Trends

We see the following trends:

Booming hotel demand puts short-term subletting under scrutiny

Copenhagen’s hotel market is experiencing record demand. Against a backdrop of strong performance and a constrained pipeline, political and industry attention on unlawful short-term letting has intensified. This growing focus reflects concerns that such activity may create an uneven competitive environment between traditional hotels and private short-term accommodation providers.

At the same time, enforcement remains challenging as landlords may struggle to identify and document unlawful or contractually prohibited short-term letting. A recent ruling provides guidance on the evidentiary requirements and enforcement measures available to landlords.

Further details on the constrained pipeline of new hotel projects in Copenhagen, including the section 14 ban affecting several hotel developments in Central Copenhagen, can be found in our previous newsletter here.