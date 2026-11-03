China Releases Bilingual Legal Report Highlighting Key Developments And Reforms

A bilingual report outlining last year's legal developments in China was released on Monday, marking a significant advancement in the nation's ongoing efforts to strengthen the rule of law. This marks the 18th consecutive year such a report has been released both in China and abroad.

The Chinese-English Annual Report on the Rule of Law in China (2025), prepared under the auspices of the China Law Society, highlights major achievements across various legal domains, including legislation, administration, and justice. It places particular emphasis on the protection of intellectual property, human rights, environmental and ecological issues, and foreign affairs.

According to the report, in 2025, the National People's Congress (NPC) and its Standing Committee enacted six new laws and amended 15 existing ones. By the end of the year, China had a total of 308 effective laws in place.

The report notes a 12.8 percent year-on-year decrease in criminal cases filed by public security organs nationwide, representing the lowest level since the beginning of the century. It also highlights the resolution of 258,000 telecom and online fraud cases and the recovery of 1,773 missing or abducted women and children.

The report underscores the importance of human rights protection, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach in case handling. In 2025, 44,000 individuals who committed offenses against children were punished, and 43,000 were brought to court for violating women's personal rights.

In the realm of intellectual property, China granted 972,000 invention patents, registered 4.21 million trademarks, and recorded 10.68 million copyright registrations. Additionally, 881 cases of patent-related violations were investigated and addressed.

In 2025, China intensified its efforts against major crimes in the environmental and resource sectors. Police investigated 37,000 criminal cases, and courts across the country resolved 24,000 criminal cases and 164,000 civil cases concerning ecological and environmental resources. Additionally, prosecutorial bodies dealt with 47,000 public interest litigation cases aimed at environmental conservation.

The report also underscores significant progress in legal education and theoretical research, highlighting China's dedication to strengthening its legal framework and driving comprehensive legal reform.

https://chinaipr.mofcom.gov.cn/article/centralgovernment/202610/1997951.html