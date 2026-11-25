The U.S. Supreme Court’s Montgomery decision has sparked significant debate within the transportation industry regarding the scope of obligations for transportation service intermediaries.

Although some viewed it as tightening the requirements applicable to these intermediaries, this decision essentially underscores the importance for transportation service intermediaries to demonstrate that they have followed a rigorous process in selecting the carriers to whom they entrust shipments.

The Role of Transportation Service Intermediaries

Transportation service intermediaries play a vital role in the freight transportation industry.

Their role is to facilitate the organization of a shipment by connecting the various parties involved. They generally act on behalf of a shipper seeking a carrier or on behalf of a carrier looking to expand its customer base.

Even when they are involved in organizing the shipment, transportation service brokers are not normally responsible for its actual execution. Rather, their responsibility lies in how they fulfill their mandate, particularly in the selection of the carriers with whom they choose to do business.

The Distinction Between the Liability of a Transportation Service Intermediary and That of a Carrier

The distinction between a transportation service intermediary and a carrier remains fundamental, as it determines the applicable legal framework.

While the carrier is generally subject to an obligation of result with respect to the transport of the goods entrusted to it, the transportation service intermediary is bound by an obligation of means. Its duty therefore consists of taking appropriate measures to select a competent and reliable carrier, without guaranteeing the outcome of the transport.

However, classification as a transportation service intermediary presupposes that this status is clear to the contracting party. This clarification is important because, in many cases, when a company acts as both a carrier and a transportation service intermediary, it is difficult to determine where one status ends and the other begins.

In the event of a dispute, the entire relationship between the parties will be examined. Contracts, bills of lading, invoices, emails, communications with customers, and actual business practices may be analyzed to determine the role actually performed.

It is therefore essential that a freight forwarder maintain consistent communication and documentation. Its status must be clearly identified in contracts, operational documents, communications with clients, and billing processes. Any ambiguity could lead to a reclassification of its role—such as being deemed a carrier—with the resulting legal consequences.

When acting on behalf of a shipper, the transportation service intermediary’s primary mission is to find a reliable and competent carrier capable of fulfilling the mandate entrusted to it. Its obligation is therefore to apply a rigorous and appropriate selection process. This requirement does not imply the elimination of all risk, but does require the performance of due diligence appropriate to the circumstances.

What Lessons Can Be Learned from the Montgomery Decision:

The concept of a rigorous selection process does not, however, have a uniform definition. Its scope varies depending on the nature of the goods, the territories involved, and the risks associated with the operation. As illustrated by the Montgomery decision, the central issue is not so much the occurrence of an incident as the ability of the transportation service intermediary to demonstrate that it has adopted a reasonable process for assessing the reliability of the selected carrier.

In this context, implementing a written policy for carrier qualification and monitoring is an important practice. Such a policy helps structure the decision-making process, ensures a certain degree of consistency in the evaluation of carriers, and demonstrates that a structured risk management approach has been put in place.

Among the checks that can be performed is, first and foremost, a review of the carrier’s regulatory status. The carrier should hold the licenses, registrations, authorizations, and permits required to operate in the relevant jurisdictions. It may also be appropriate to verify the safety or compliance ratings assigned by the agencies responsible for regulating the industry.

Reviewing the carrier’s administrative records can provide useful information. The existence of penalties, a history of disciplinary action, or recurring compliance issues allows for a better assessment of the level of risk associated with the carrier. The goal is not necessarily to automatically rule out any carrier that has previously been subject to regulatory action, but rather to gain an adequate understanding of its operational profile.

The assessment should also focus on the carrier’s actual capacity to carry out the tasks entrusted to it. In this regard, several factors may be taken into consideration, including the size of the vehicle fleet, the age of the equipment, preventive maintenance programs, available infrastructure, and the technologies used in daily operations.

Staff qualifications are also an important factor. Drivers should hold the certifications required for the type of transportation provided and have received appropriate training. Hiring practices, supervision procedures, and continuing education programs can also provide useful insights into the company’s level of professionalism.

The analysis may also include certain aspects related to the carrier’s financial stability. Its credit rating or history of claims for damaged goods can contribute to the assessment of the commercial risk associated with the proposed relationship.

The issue of insurance remains important. The transportation service broker should ensure that the carrier’s insurance coverage is appropriate for the goods being transported and meets the requirements of the broker’s organization. However, this verification alone is not sufficient to demonstrate the carrier’s reliability.

The effectiveness of a qualification program depends above all on its practical implementation. Those responsible for onboarding and monitoring carriers must understand and consistently apply the established criteria. Technological solutions can also facilitate the verification and documentation of the steps taken.

Ultimately, the Montgomery decision should not be interpreted as a transformation of the role of the transportation intermediary, but rather as a reminder of the importance of establishing a rigorous process. The obligation of the transportation intermediary is to implement a rigorous selection process, as well as a process for monitoring the carriers with which it chooses to do business.

A clear definition of its role, combined with qualification mechanisms tailored to its activities and consistently applied, remains the best way to limit risks and demonstrate compliance with its duty of care.