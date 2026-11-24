Bill C-39, An Act respecting certain measures to strengthen the economy (the “Bill”), proposes legislative reforms to several federal statutes, including changes to Canada’s rail regulatory framework. The Bill was introduced on September 21, 2026, by the Minister of Transport (the “Minister”). On October 8, 2026, it completed its second reading and was referred to committee for review.

Part 2 of the Bill, entitled “Keep Canada Moving”, is divided into eight divisions and introduces a series of proposed amendments aimed at modernizing Canada’s transportation system and supply chains, reducing transportation bottlenecks, facilitating investment in trade infrastructure, and enhancing regulatory certainty for industry participants. Collectively, these measures form part of the federal government’s continued efforts to enhance Canada’s trade and transportation infrastructure and support economic growth.

Three of these proposed amendments could have important implications for railway operators, users, and investors, as they would expand the exceptions to the requirement to obtain Canadian Transportation Agency (the “Agency”) approval for certain railway construction, establish a four-year interswitching regime in the Prairie region, and change the approval process for alterations and certain transactions involving international bridges and tunnels.

This blog examines each of these amendments and their practical implications as the Bill continues through the legislative process.

Expanded railway construction approval exceptions

Part III of the Canada Transportation Act, SC 1996, c 10 (the “CTA”) applies to rail operations under federal jurisdiction, namely international and interprovincial railways. Subject to certain exceptions, a railway company cannot construct a railway line without first obtaining approval from the Canadian Transportation Agency.

When considering an application for construction approval, the Agency evaluates whether the proposed location of the railway line is reasonable, having regard to the requirements of railway operations and services as well as the interests of the localities that may be affected by the line (the “Approval Requirement”).

The CTA currently contains two exceptions to the Approval Requirement. Agency approval is not required where the new railway line:

is constructed within the right of way of an existing railway line; or

is constructed within 100 metres of an existing line’s centre line for a distance of no more than 3 kilometres.

How would Bill C-39 expand the exceptions?

Clause 207 of the Bill would expand the scope of the latter exception by increasing the existing distance and length thresholds. Under the proposed threshold, no Agency approval would be required to build a railway line if such line is within 300 metres of an existing line’s centre line for a distance of no more than 5 kilometres.

The Bill provides further details for how these new parameters will be measured. Only the portion of the new railway line located outside the existing right of way will be measured toward the 300-metre and 5-kilometre thresholds. Further, if the existing railway line is realigned for the purposes of the construction, the distance between the new line and the centre line of the existing line must be measured before the realignment.

A new exception for “designated projects”

Clause 207 of the Bill also introduces a new, separate exception. Where a railway line is a “designated project” under the Impact Assessment Act, SC 2019, c 28, s 1 (the “IAA”) for which the Minister of the Environment has issued a decision statement in accordance with the IAA, a separate Agency approval under the CTA would no longer be required.

Accordingly, the Bill would expand the exceptions to the Approval Requirement under the CTA, broadening the circumstances in which a railway company may construct a railway line without the Agency’s approval. The existing exception for construction within the right of way of an existing railway line would remain unchanged, while the expanded proximity threshold and the new IAA-based exception would provide two avenues for proceeding without being subject to the Approval Requirement.

New interswitching zone in the Prairie Provinces

Interswitching refers to the process whereby freight traffic is transferred from the lines of one railway company to those of another at an interchange, and, where the CTA applies, is carried out in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements and interswitching rate determined by the Agency.

Under the current CTA framework, statutory interswitching applies uniformly across all provinces where the point of origin or destination is located within a 30-kilometre radius of an interchange. Interested parties can also apply to the Agency to deem an origin point or destination outside such 30-kilometre radius to be within the prescribed limit if it is reasonably close to an interchange.

In both circumstances, the Agency may order railway companies to interswitch traffic and may also order the railway companies involved to provide reasonable facilities for the convenient interswitching of traffic in both directions at the interchange. In such cases, a railway company must transfer the traffic at the interchange in accordance with the per-car interswitching rate determined annually by the Agency.

What would change under Bill C-39?

The Bill proposes to amend the CTA to establish an interswitching zone across Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta (the “Prairie Provinces”) as a temporary market pilot with a four-year duration.

Under the proposed amendment, the Agency’s existing interswitching authority would be expanded to include the power to order a railway company to interswitch continuous traffic movements whose point of origin or destination is in the Prairie Provinces and is located outside the 30-kilometre radius threshold but within a 160-kilometre radius of an interchange in one of those provinces (the “Prairie Interswitching Zone”).

Previous interswitching pilots

The proposed Prairie Interswitching Zone would mark the third temporary extension of the interswitching limit in the Prairie Provinces.

The first was introduced in 2014 under the Fair Rail for Grain Farmers Act, SC 2014, c 8, which increased the limit from 30 kilometres to 160 kilometres following grain transportation backlogs associated with severe winter weather and a record grain crop. This measure expired in 2017.

In 2023, a substantially similar pilot was introduced through the Budget Implementation Act, 2023, No. 1, which again extended the interswitching limit in the Prairie Provinces from 30 kilometres to 160 kilometres. The 2023 pilot remained in force until March 20, 2025.

The Canadian National Railway Company criticized the 2023 proposal, expressing concern that additional handling to move cars between carriers would increase congestion, lengthen transit times and raise costs across the rail network. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (“CPKC”) also opposed the measure on a similar basis, adding that it would give U.S. rail carriers a competitive advantage by allowing them to reach further into Canada’s rail network at a regulated, cost-based rate, while Canadian railways have no equivalent access in the United States. CPKC also argued that the measure would divert jobs and investment from Canada to the United States.

How would rates and reporting work?

Similar to the baseline regime, traffic falling within the Prairie Interswitching Zone could only be transferred at the interchange in accordance with the applicable regulations and the set interswitching rate.

To implement the expanded regime, the Agency would be required to determine the per-car interswitching rate for the Prairie Interswitching Zone and publish both the rate and associated calculation methodology within 90 days after the proposed provision comes into force.

The expanded regime would also be accompanied by the codification of new reporting requirements to allow the Minister to assess the effects of the Prairie Interswitching Zone.

Under the Bill’s proposed revision to the CTA, the Canadian National Railway Company, the Canadian Pacific Railway Company (a wholly owned subsidiary of CPKC), and any shipper whose traffic is transferred pursuant to the new Prairie interswitching rate would be required to provide the Minister with information on traffic moved by rail car, in accordance with the form and manner set out by the ministerial guidelines.

When would the Prairie Interswitching Zone take effect?

The timing of the proposed Prairie Interswitching Zone remains uncertain. While the Bill provides that the regime will operate for four years once in force, the Government of Canada’s accompanying backgrounder states that the measure will only be “brought into force” when there is a “reliable trading relationship with the United States.” Therefore, the four-year period may not begin automatically upon Royal Assent.

Streamlined approvals for international bridges and tunnels

Cross-border freight traffic between Canada and the United States relies on specialized international infrastructure, including international rail bridges and tunnels.

The Bill proposes amendments to the International Bridges and Tunnels Act, SC 2007, c 1 (the “IBTA”), which governs the construction, alteration, operation, and ownership of such infrastructure. Under the IBTA, “international bridge or tunnel” refers not only to bridges and tunnels that connect a place in Canada to one outside Canada, but also the approaches and facilities related to the bridge or tunnel.

Currently under the IBTA, formal approval from the Governor in Council is required for the construction or alteration of an international bridge or tunnel, as well as for its purchase, acquisition or operation and for changes of control involving an entity that owns or operates one.

What would Bill C-39 change?

The Bill proposes to streamline this regulatory framework by extending approval authority to the Minister specifically for alterations to existing international bridges and tunnels and transactions involving their purchase, operation or change of control.

Under the proposed amendments, the Minister could approve an alteration to an existing international bridge or tunnel, but would also retain the discretion to refer the application to the Governor in Council for approval.

As a result, structural upgrades and other similar alterations to existing international bridges and tunnels (for example, Sault Ste. Marie International Railroad Bridge and the International Railway Bridge) may proceed through ministerial approval, rather than requiring Governor in Council approval. However, authority over construction of a new international bridge or tunnel would continue to lie with the Governor in Council.

Practical considerations

For railway companies and infrastructure developers

The expanded CTA exceptions would allow certain railway lines to be constructed without Agency approval, such that Agency review of the line's location and its effect on local interests would not be required.

Similarly, alterations to existing international rail bridges or tunnels could proceed through the proposed ministerial approval pathway rather than requiring Governor in Council approval.

However, these changes would only affect the need for Agency approval under the CTA and the approval authority under the IBTA. Other applicable federal, provincial, territorial and local approvals, permits, and regulatory requirements would continue to apply.

For shippers and railway companies in the Prairie Provinces

Traffic whose point of origin or destination falls within the Prairie Interswitching Zone could become subject to an Agency interswitching order during the regime's four-year term.

Any transfer of that traffic at the interchange would have to comply with the applicable regulations and the interswitching rate set by the Agency for the zone.

Accordingly, the regime, including its new reporting requirements, may also be a relevant due diligence consideration in mergers, acquisitions, and financing involving railway companies or shippers with traffic in the Prairie Provinces.

Looking ahead

Taken together, the proposed amendments would streamline approvals for certain rail infrastructure and temporarily expand statutory interswitching in the Prairie Provinces.

The Railway Association of Canada (the “RAC”) has welcomed the proposed expansion of the geographic exceptions to the Approval Requirement, stating that the change would help accelerate new rail capacity by reducing what it views as duplicative regulatory processes. At the same time, the RAC has criticized the proposed Prairie Interswitching Zone for creating ongoing regulatory and investment uncertainty through its coming-into-force approach.

As the Bill moves through the legislative process, railway companies, infrastructure developers, and shippers that proactively assess the potential effects of these measures will be better positioned to structure their projects, operations, and transactions around the new framework if and when the amendments come into force.

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