Tokenized Investment Funds In Canada

Key Takeaways Tokenized investment fund products, known as tokenized liquidity funds, are becoming popular for managing cash balances with a focus on preserving capital.

Canadian asset managers should assess how to structure tokenized liquidity funds within the legal framework and existing securities laws.

Tokenized units maintain their legal character under Canadian securities laws despite being represented on a blockchain.

Tokenized investment fund products are gaining popularity worldwide. A common approach involves issuing tokens representing interests in an institutional liquidity fund designed to help eligible investors manage cash balances. These funds typically invest primarily in cash, U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements, seeking to generate income while preserving capital and maintaining liquidity to meet redemptions. Some were initially launched on Ethereum and have since expanded across multiple blockchain networks.

The growth of these funds reflects a broader trend toward the tokenization of traditional financial assets. In July 2026, the Ontario Securities Commission released the results of its third crypto asset survey. The survey found that 24% of Canadians were aware of real-world asset (RWA) tokens and, among those who were aware of them, 74% indicated that they would consider purchasing RWA tokens if offered by their bank or investment firm. In this article, we focus on tokenized institutional liquidity funds designed to help investors manage cash balances, which we refer to as “tokenized liquidity funds.” We explore the legal and operational issues Canadian asset managers should assess when evaluating whether and how to bring these products to market.

Existing tokenized liquidity funds

Several prominent tokenized liquidity funds are managed by entities within their sponsors’ corporate groups. Their portfolios generally consist primarily of cash, U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements.

Investors hold securities of these funds in tokenized form, with ownership recorded on a blockchain. For example, fund shares issued on Ethereum may be represented by tokens using the widely adopted ERC-20 token standard. These funds generally seek to maintain a stable net asset value per token, typically denominated in U.S. dollars, and distribute income generated by their underlying investments.

The fund’s service providers supply the technology used to issue and transfer tokenized fund interests and connect blockchain records with the fund’s administrative systems. Depending on the arrangement, the same provider may also act as the fund’s transfer agent and registrar. Some funds initially launched on a single blockchain have since expanded to additional public networks, including Polygon and Solana.

These arrangements illustrate a central feature of fund tokenization: blockchain technology changes how fund interests are recorded and transferred, while investors continue to hold securities of the underlying fund. Their rights and economic returns depend on the fund’s governing terms and investment portfolio, within the applicable legal and regulatory framework.

What would a Canadian tokenized liquidity fund look like?

A Canadian asset manager considering a tokenized liquidity fund must first determine how the proposed fund and its securities would be characterized under Canadian securities laws. Representing an investment fund interest through a blockchain-based token does not change the legal character of the fund interest. In this article, we refer to units of a Canadian investment fund represented in this way as “tokenized units”. The applicable securities law analysis therefore begins with the underlying fund and the securities it proposes to issue, rather than the technology used to represent it.

A Canadian tokenized liquidity fund could be structured as a privately offered fund, with its tokenized units offered under a prospectus exemption pursuant to National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (for example, to accredited investors only). Its investment strategy could focus on cash and short-term debt instruments consistent with its liquidity objectives. Alternatively, the manager could establish a publicly offered mutual fund and distribute its tokenized units under a prospectus. Such a fund would generally be subject to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds (NI 81-102), including its investment, custody, purchase and redemption requirements. A fund subject to NI 81-102 that describes itself as a money market fund would also need to comply with the prescribed portfolio composition requirements and other requirements applicable to money market funds.

The fact that subscriptions, redemptions and any permitted transfers of tokens between investors occur through blockchain infrastructure does not displace the registration regime arising under Canadian securities laws. Anyone involved in the trading of tokenized units for a business purpose (including anyone soliciting investors or intermediating transactions) would need to consider the application of the dealer registration requirements under National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations and any available exemptions.

Using a blockchain to issue, redeem or record transfers of fund units does not, by itself, make the fund or its service providers a marketplace. However, if a platform brings together orders from multiple investors to buy and sell tokenized units, the person operating it would need to consider whether it is operating a marketplace under National Instrument 21-101 Marketplace Operation. That could require the platform to operate as a recognized exchange or an alternative trading system, with the applicable regulatory approvals and obligations.

In practical terms, a Canadian tokenized liquidity fund could serve the same cash-management purpose as a conventional liquidity fund. Eligible investors would subscribe for units, receive income distributions and redeem their units in accordance with the fund’s terms. The units would be represented by tokens held in approved digital wallets, with eligibility and transfer controls determining who could hold or receive them. The fund’s investments, valuation and investor protections would remain subject to the applicable Canadian securities rules discussed above.

Custody, ownership and secondary trading

Tokenization adds an additional custody consideration for asset managers; they must distinguish between custody of the fund’s portfolio assets and custody of investors’ tokenized units. The arrangements for safeguarding the fund’s cash and securities are separate from those governing any custody of an investor’s tokenized units.

If an investment dealer is involved in the structure, CIRO’s rules for digital asset custody must also be considered. On February 3, 2026, CIRO published its Digital Asset Custody Framework.1 CIRO distinguishes tokenized financial assets, such as tokenized fund securities, from crypto assets and recognizes that the former remains subject to the legal and regulatory framework applicable to the underlying financial instrument. CIRO requires tokenized financial assets to be held by a custodian qualified under the traditional securities custody framework that also meets prescribed digital custody safeguards. As CIRO notes, this gives tokenized securities the operational protections needed for digital custody while preserving the legal protections of their traditional form.2

The token itself raises further questions: who controls the relevant private keys, what role the transfer agent or tokenization platform performs, whether the on-chain record or an off-chain register is the legally authoritative record of ownership, and what happens if the two records differ.

Similar considerations arise with secondary trading. The technical ability to transfer a token does not necessarily make the underlying security freely transferable. Transfers of private fund units may be restricted by securities laws (such as National Instrument 45-102 Resale of Securities), the fund’s constating documents and investor eligibility requirements. A permissioned token can incorporate some of these restrictions, for example, by allowing transfers only between approved wallets. The technological control inherent in a permissioned token operates alongside the applicable legal requirements. The liquidity of the fund’s portfolio should also be distinguished from the availability of a secondary market for its units. Investors may obtain liquidity primarily through redemption arrangements, even where the tokens are technically transferable.

Can tokenized units be used as collateral?

In some cases, an investor may be able to pledge tokenized units as collateral for a loan. As with the other issues discussed above, the analysis begins with the underlying fund units and the rights attached to them, rather than the fact that they are represented by tokens.

Whether tokenized units could be pledged as collateral depends on the ordinary legal and contractual requirements applicable to a pledge of the underlying fund interest, including restrictions in the fund documents, applicable securities laws and the relevant provincial personal property security regime.

It is also important to distinguish between restrictions imposed on an investment fund in dealing with its portfolio assets and the ability of a unitholder to grant security over its own fund interest. NI 81-102 contains restrictions applicable to the activities and property of investment funds, but those provisions do not themselves answer whether an investor may pledge its tokenized units.

The tokenized structure introduces additional implementation questions, including whether the secured party must itself be an eligible or whitelisted holder, how control over the relevant wallet or tokenized units is established, how the security interest is perfected and given priority, the role of the transfer agent or custodian, and whether an enforcement transfer can be completed consistently with the fund’s transfer restrictions.

Accordingly, whether particular tokenized units can effectively be used as collateral will depend on both the legal characteristics of the underlying fund interest and the particular tokenization, custody and transfer architecture. Tokenization may provide new technological mechanisms for implementing collateral arrangements, but it does not eliminate the conventional legal questions surrounding creation, perfection, priority and enforcement of security interests.

Solving the interoperability problem

The expansion of tokenized liquidity funds across multiple blockchain networks illustrates another practical design consideration: interoperability, or the ability of different networks and systems to work together. A tokenized liquidity fund deployed exclusively on one blockchain may operate effectively within that ecosystem, but fragmentation can arise as different funds and market participants use different networks. A fund deployed on the Ethereum blockchain, for example, may need to interact with investors or financial infrastructure operating on the Polygon or Solana blockchains or on another network.

Interoperability should be considered early in the product design process. In choosing the blockchain infrastructure for a tokenized liquidity fund, including whether to use a public or private network, the manager and its technology providers should consider the intended investors’ cash-management needs and how those investors are likely to hold and transfer their tokenized units.

The fund could also make its tokens available on more than one blockchain and allow them to move between those networks, for example by deploying across multiple supported blockchain networks and using an interoperability provider to facilitate cross-chain transfers between supported networks. The product therefore need not be permanently confined to the blockchain on which it was initially launched.

This approach can mitigate fragmentation, however the fund and its technology providers must determine which networks will be supported, how cross-chain activity will be reflected in the fund’s ownership records, and how investor eligibility and transfer restrictions will continue to apply across networks.

The legal characterization of the different deployments also matters. The documentation must address whether interests deployed on different networks constitute different share classes or series of tokenized units, or otherwise represent equivalent economic interests in the same fund. The relationship between the blockchain representation and the legally authoritative ownership record therefore remains an important structuring question even where the technology permits cross-chain interoperability.

Looking ahead

Existing Canadian securities laws provide a starting point for structuring tokenized investment funds. The underlying product may continue to be regulated as an investment fund and its units as securities, while tokenization introduces an additional technological and operational layer through which those securities can be issued, recorded and transferred.

Fund managers considering tokenization will need to address prospectus requirements (or available exemptions), investment fund regulation, registration, marketplace recognition rules, custody and resale restrictions. Additionally, the relationship between on-chain and off-chain ownership records, wallet and transfer controls, collateral arrangements and interoperability across blockchain networks must also be considered.

The OSC’s 2026 survey suggests that awareness of tokenized real-world assets among Canadian investors remains relatively limited, while also indicating substantial interest among respondents who are already aware of these products when they are offered through established financial institutions. At the same time, existing products in global markets demonstrate that tokenized investment funds can operate at significant institutional scale across multiple blockchain networks.

For Canadian market participants, the central question is therefore not simply whether an existing fund can be “put on a blockchain.” The more significant structuring exercise is determining which elements should operate on-chain, which should remain within conventional financial-market infrastructure, how the two should interact, and how the resulting structure fits within the existing Canadian legal and regulatory framework.

Footnotes

1 “Notice on CIRO’s Digital Asset Custody Framework,” CIRO, February 3, 2026 (CIRO Framework).

2 CIRO Framework, section 3.2.