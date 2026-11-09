The Prevalence Of Open Models In AI: Emerging Trends And Legal Considerations

Key Takeaways Open source and open weight models are increasingly integrated into organization AI strategies, driven by cost concerns, data control and AI sovereignty.

Licensing for AI models has grown complex, with bespoke frameworks that organizations must navigate carefully for compliance and liability considerations.

Effective governance must evolve to incorporate AI considerations, ensuring that compliance frameworks address the unique aspects of AI technologies and their associated risks.

When we wrote about the emerging role of open source in advancing AI adoption in our March 18, 2025, Update, “The emerging role of open source in advancing AI adoption”, open source and open weight models were already becoming an important part of the AI ecosystem. Since then, their role has continued to evolve, and is expected to grow.

Open models are increasingly being considered not simply as alternatives to proprietary models, but as part of an organization’s broader AI strategy. At the same time, the boundaries between open source software, open models and proprietary technology are becoming less distinct.

What is driving the adoption of the open source and open weight models?

The adoption of open source and open weight models is widespread. The following factors appear to be at play in driving this expansion:

concerns about current and future costs of frontier model tokens

concerns about data control and security, and a related desire for on-premises or locally hosted implementations

a desire among developers to understand, control and modify the underlying technology used in their systems

access to a wider range of models, including models adapted to specific tasks, and recognition that specialized or less capable models are sufficient for many uses, allowing organizations to route simpler or less sensitive tasks to open models and reserve proprietary models for more complex or scrutinized functions

AI sovereignty, including reduced dependence on a small number of proprietary or foreign providers.

Canada’s 2026 national AI strategy identifies open source AI as an alternative to dependence on a small number of proprietary systems, highlighting its potential to reduce costs, increase flexibility, support competition and allow AI solutions to be adapted and deployed locally. This is seen as complementing Canada’s broader investments in domestic AI compute infrastructure intended to provide Canadian businesses and researchers with greater control over the infrastructure, data and intellectual property underlying AI systems.

Open models are becoming part of enterprise AI stack

Organizations now have an expanding range of open source and open weight models that can be downloaded, customized and deployed within their own infrastructure or through third party cloud providers.

It is important to distinguish between open source and open weight. An open weight model is one whose weights (the final numerical parameters learned during training) are publicly released, allowing others to download, run and often fine-tune the model. Releasing the weights does not, however, make a model open source in the traditional sense, which contemplates access to the materials needed to study, modify and rebuild the system, together with the freedom to use and share it.

There is no single accepted definition of what it means for an AI model to be “open.” Models described as open may nonetheless be subject to widely varying licence terms, use restrictions, and levels of transparency, particularly with respect to their training data. The Open Source Initiative’s Open Source AI Definition 1.0 defines open source AI around the ability to use, study, modify and share an AI system, which requires access to more than the weights alone.

Models labelled as open are not necessarily open source in the way that is commonly understood. It is essential to focus on the applicable licence terms and available materials rather than the label itself. Rights and restrictions may vary significantly between models and even between releases of the same model. Just because a model is described as open source does not mean it will meet an organization’s needs for transparency, collaboration or commercial use.

Total cost is another significant factor. Some open weight models, including several developed in China, are now offered at a fraction of the price of comparable proprietary models, and many are more efficient and cost-effective depending on the circumstances (see https://artificialanalysis.ai/models). For Canadian organizations, however, lower cost needs to be weighed against where the model is hosted, where data is processed and any jurisdiction-based restrictions in the licence. All of these factors affect cost and utility.

Licensing and IP considerations are becoming more complex

Unlike traditional open source software, where organizations often encounter a relatively small number of familiar licences, AI models are increasingly released under bespoke licensing frameworks with differing rights and restrictions relating to commercial use, redistribution and model development. For example, certain Qwen models are released under the Apache 2.0 licence, while Kimi K2 uses a modified MIT licence containing additional requirements for certain very large commercial deployments. Other model licences require separate authorization for commercial use or restrict use in particular jurisdictions.

Organizations should also recognize that their review and approval of a particular model version should not be automatically extended to future releases, which may be accompanied by different licence terms, use restrictions or commercial conditions.

Beyond the licence terms themselves, organizations should also consider who bears the risk relating to the provenance of training data, underlying software and other intellectual property. Describing a model as open does not generally provide warranties or other comfort about the materials used to develop it, whether from a licensing or a regulatory perspective.

As open source and open weight models become more prominent in enterprises, these issues are increasingly arising in M&A and financing transactions. During diligence, acquirors and investors may now ask not only for the target’s open source inventory, but also which open or open weight models it uses, the details of the licensing terms governing those models, and how they are deployed within the business. These details should be recorded and preserved as part of best practices.

Procurement and software supply chain risk

Open source software and open models are almost always licensed “as is,” with no warranties, no indemnities and no support commitment. Organizations that use open source directly are familiar with this. The risk looks different when the same components are built into a commercial AI product: if something goes wrong, the customer will look to the vendor, not to the open source community. It is important to understand who bears this risk.

Understanding this risk is not always straightforward. Customers often do not know what is inside a product. AI solutions typically combine the vendor’s own code with open source libraries, open or open weight models and third party services. Software bills of materials (SBOMs) were designed to list software components, but often say nothing about the models embedded in a solution. Without that visibility, a customer cannot assess licence restrictions, IP exposure or provenance.

Risks can generally be grouped into three categories. First, licence terms can flow downstream, as a model’s use restrictions or a copyleft component may limit what the customer itself can do with the product. Second, if the open source licensor has disclaimed all IP risk, the question is whether the vendor has taken that risk on or left it with the customer. Third, when a vulnerability is found in an open source library or model, the vendor depends on others to fix it, and the customer depends on the vendor.

In practice, vendors are often unwilling or unable to provide a full list of the open source and AI components in their products, particularly for SaaS offerings or where components change frequently. Rather than relying on a complete inventory, customers may focus on outcomes. This can include, for instance, a warranty that the vendor complies with applicable open source and model licences, an IP indemnity that is not carved back for third party or open source components, and clear obligations to monitor, remediate and notify customers of vulnerabilities.

Where full disclosure is not available, a narrower request, such as identification of the principal models used, or of any components subject to copyleft or use restrictions that could affect the customer, may be more realistic. The manner in which the parties to an agreement allocate responsibility for these matters depends on the economics of the arrangement, industry, compliance risks and type of use case.

Vendors, for their part, should expect these questions and have a reasoned approach as to which risks they are taking on, and which are shared with the customer.

Open source governance may need to evolve

These factors do not necessarily require an entirely new open source compliance framework, but they are a good reason to revisit existing policies and controls. At a minimum, organizations should ensure that existing review processes can assess AI models, associated licence terms, training data considerations, product failure and misbehaviour risk, and downstream use restrictions.

Traditional open source policies often assume that a developer knowingly selects and introduces an identifiable third party component. AI changes that assumption, because AI-enabled products may introduce models and other dependencies that do not fit neatly within traditional software inventories and that cannot always be anticipated or mapped in advance.

Data adds a further gap. Most traditional open source licences were written for code and do not clearly address training datasets, model weights or outputs. So complying with a model’s licence may not resolve questions about the underlying data, both in terms of permitted use and regulatory compliance. Indeed, even the Open Source Initiative’s criteria for Open Source AI permit the exclusion of training data to avoid running afoul of the numerous overlapping global rules that may restrict the sharing of such data (e.g., privacy rules, copyright and other legal restrictions). That said, a separate AI open source policy is rarely necessary. In most cases, the better approach is to update existing open source governance to reflect the AI components now found in enterprise software.

Conclusion

Open models are already part of how enterprise software is built and bought. A good first step for most organizations is a short inventory: which open models are in use or embedded in vendor products and whether existing open source policies and contracts cover them. That exercise will usually show where the real gaps are. Organizations should also critically examine their existing AI stack and consider whether increasingly sophisticated open models now allow cost-saving and practical adjustments.