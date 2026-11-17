The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (“CCCS”) recently released “The cyber threat to aviation,” part of a series of reports on cyber threats to Canada’s critical infrastructure. Below, we summarize the key findings and what they mean for organizations operating in or alongside the aviation sector including those in drones and advanced air mobility.

Canada’s aviation sector is rapidly digitizing to meet travel demand and improve efficiency. Because the sector is critical to the economy and handles sensitive passenger information, that digitization increases its exposure to cyber threats. The sector is also highly interconnected: Airlines, airports, air traffic control and third-party providers all rely on one another, so a single incident can ripple across the entire system.

According to the CCCS, financially motivated cybercrime, particularly ransomware, is the most likely threat to the sector. The report also expects hacktivists and other non-state actors to continue targeting Canadian aviation, especially during periods of heightened geopolitical tension.

Key cyber threats identified in the report

The CCCS notes that new technologies, such as AI used to automate processes and support decision-making, bring real benefits but also create new openings for attackers. The report flags the following as the most pressing concerns:

Reliance on third-party service providers – Attackers may compromise vendors and service providers to bypass security controls and gain access to aviation organizations.

– Attackers may compromise vendors and service providers to bypass security controls and gain access to aviation organizations. Generative AI – Attackers are using generative AI in social engineering schemes, such as impersonating trusted individuals, to obtain sensitive passenger information.

– Attackers are using generative AI in social engineering schemes, such as impersonating trusted individuals, to obtain sensitive passenger information. Ransomware – Considered one of the most likely threats, ransomware locks users out of their systems until a ransom is paid. An attack could disrupt flight operations, passenger processing, baggage handling and other critical services.

– Considered one of the most likely threats, ransomware locks users out of their systems until a ransom is paid. An attack could disrupt flight operations, passenger processing, baggage handling and other critical services. Hacktivists – A growing number of hacktivists are trying to disrupt Internet-connected operational technology in Canada. These attacks are often localized and short-lived, but can still cause operational disruptions and, at times, unsafe conditions.

The report also discusses threats that have drawn international attention but that the CCCS does not currently view as an immediate concern in Canada:

Positioning, navigation and timing (“PNT”) interference – Jamming (blocking satellite signals) and spoofing (transmitting false location data) can degrade situational awareness. Reports of PNT interference are rising internationally, but the CCCS is not aware of any intentional interference in Canadian airspace.

– Jamming (blocking satellite signals) and spoofing (transmitting false location data) can degrade situational awareness. Reports of PNT interference are rising internationally, but the CCCS is not aware of any intentional interference in Canadian airspace. State-sponsored actors – The CCCS considers this a low threat in Canada, likely to become relevant only during heightened geopolitical tension. However, attacks on the U.S. aviation sector could have knock-on effects in Canada.

– The CCCS considers this a low threat in Canada, likely to become relevant only during heightened geopolitical tension. However, attacks on the U.S. aviation sector could have knock-on effects in Canada. Espionage – If state-sponsored actors do target Canadian aviation, the CCCS expects it would most likely be through espionage, collecting data to advance their strategic objectives.

What this means for your organization

The CCCS expects the aviation sector to become an increasingly attractive target. The good news is that much of this risk can be managed with awareness and the right safeguards. Practical steps to consider include: