Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

Managing Sales Tax Risks Requires A Team Effort: The Role Of Marketing, Sales, And Product Teams

Miller Thomson
Miller Thomson
Contributor

Miller Thomson

Miller Thomson LLP ("Miller Thomson") is a national business law firm with approximately 500...

View firm profile
Explore more from Miller Thomson

For businesses that sell, lease, or license goods, services, digital offerings, or other products across Canada, charging the incorrect amount of federal goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (“GST/HST”) and/or failing to charge the correct amount of provincial sales tax can lead to costly reassessments.

CanadaTax
Colleen Ma
Colleen Ma
Raffaella Garofalo
Raffaella Garofalo
Author LinkedIn connections

For businesses that sell, lease, or license goods, services, digital offerings, or other products across Canada, charging the incorrect amount of federal goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (“GST/HST”) and/or failing to charge the correct amount of provincial sales tax can lead to costly reassessments.

The Canada Revenue Agency’s (“CRA’s”) recent update to its GST/HST rates and place-of-supply rules webpage, and various GST/HST Memorandum series regarding place of supply in a province, is a timely reminder that tax compliance extends beyond the finance department. Saskatchewan also recently released guidance on the provincial sales tax treatment of coupons, discounts, rebates, and promotional packages. Businesses need to ensure their pricing, marketing, sales, logistics, accounting, and finance functions are aligned and not working in isolation.

This article provides a high-level overview of key GST/HST considerations for marketing and advertising professionals and highlights certain provincial sales tax issues.

How do you determine how much GST/HST to charge?

The amount of GST/HST to charge is, broadly speaking, a function of the value of the consideration payable for the supply and the applicable tax rate. The term “supply” means the provision of property or a service in any manner, including sale, transfer, barter, exchange, licence, rental, lease, gift, or disposition.

Generally speaking, the value of the consideration payable for the supply is the actual purchase price or fee charged, not necessarily the full retail price. Where a discount or promotional rate is offered, sales tax is calculated on that reduced price or fee. Special rules may apply where a transaction involves the use of coupons, rebates, gift certificates, or the redemption of loyalty points.

The GST/HST rate to charge with respect to a particular transaction depends on the province in which the “supply” is made and generally ranges from 5% to 15%. Applying the correct GST/HST rate requires determining the characterization of the supply and where that supply is deemed to be made (the “place-of-supply”).

Determining the correct sales tax rate is not always straightforward. The applicable rules will often depend on the characterization of the supply, with different rules applying to goods, services, digital products, and other offerings, as well as to supplies that are subject to specialized regimes, such as transportation services, admissions, telecommunications, and certain personal services. Some supplies may also be “zero-rated,” meaning tax is charged at a rate of 0%, or exempt from tax altogether.

Can a business have provincial sales tax obligations without a physical presence in the province?

In addition to the 5% GST, provincial sales taxes may apply in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Quebec. Each province has its own legislation. While Quebec’s sales tax rules generally align with the GST/HST framework, the other provincial regimes differ significantly. Businesses should therefore assess their obligations separately in each jurisdiction, as registration, collection, and related compliance obligations may arise even without a physical presence in the province.

Similar to GST/HST, specific rules apply when a purchaser uses a coupon, rebate, gift card, or loyalty points when purchasing products and services. In addition, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have rules relating to promotional items, samples, and similar marketing initiatives. The Saskatchewan Ministry of Finance recently released Information Bulletin PST-80, Coupons, discounts, rebates, and promotional packages. Similarly, British Columbia published Information Bulletin PST-311, Promotional Materials and Special Offers and Manitoba published Information Bulletin PST-037, Promotional Distributor.

How can marketing, sales, product, and other business teams help manage sales tax risks?

Businesses should periodically review their systems, documentation, and processes to ensure they support the appropriate sales tax treatment of their transactions. Best practices include:

  • Promote cross-functional communication. Marketing, product, sales, technology, and accounting teams should coordinate on new offerings and changes to existing programs, products, pricing, and promotions to help ensure the appropriate sales tax treatment is applied.
  • Avoid inconsistent or unclear descriptions of products or services. Agreements, terms and conditions, invoices, marketing materials, and other documents and communications should describe the transaction consistently. Marketing materials and program documentation should also be reviewed through a sales tax lens to ensure that the transaction is clearly and consistently described and that the terms appropriately support the intended sales tax characterization and compliance position.
  • Maintain current purchaser and delivery information. Purchaser address information, shipping records, and delivery instructions should be kept current and retained to support the applicable sales tax treatment, including the GST/HST rate and whether provincial sales tax applies. Businesses should also consider implementing controls to identify purchaser relocations that may affect the tax treatment of recurring transactions and subscriptions.
  • Monitor for sales tax developments and administrative guidance updates. The rules are constantly changing, and it is important to keep current.
  • Conduct periodic self-audits. Businesses should periodically review the full transaction process and related sales tax treatment to identify and address issues before they continue undetected for extended periods. Where a review identifies instances of non-compliance, making a voluntary disclosure program application or other remedial measures can be considered.  

Need help navigating GST/HST and provincial sales tax compliance?

Because the Canadian sales tax treatment generally depend on what is sold, how it is sold, and where the purchaser is located, even small changes to a product, delivery method, or sales platform may affect the tax that must be charged and collected. Timely communication and collaboration between all business functions is critical for sales tax compliance. Regular reviews can help minimize pricing errors and reduce compliance risk.

The members of the Miller Thomson Sales, Commodity and Indirect Tax Group and Marketing, Advertising & Product Compliance Group are available to support your business in navigating Canada’s sales tax requirements and related compliance risks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Cryptocurrency Held Through A Bare Trustee: Tax Treatment And The 2026 Reporting Obligations

If you hold cryptocurrency, NFTs or other blockchain assets in someone else’s wallet, or hold assets in your own wallet for someone else, the arrangement is very likely a bare trust. Until recently, that carried almost no compliance consequence. It now carries three reporting obligations to track: the T3 filing for 2026, the T1135, and the proposed Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework from 2027.
CanadaTax
Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.
Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.
Article

Understanding Canada’s new "Productivity Mega Deduction": Broad-based, immediate, and permanent expensing

Canada's new Productivity Mega Deduction promises to slash the marginal effective tax rate on business investment to just 6.4%, positioning the country as the most competitive G7 nation for capital deployment. This permanent tax incentive extends immediate expensing to roughly 65% of capital assets, fundamentally reshaping the economics of investing in Canadian operations across manufacturing, energy, technology, and resource sectors.
CanadaTax
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Update: Bare Trust Reporting Rules For 2026

The federal government has finalized revised reporting rules for bare trusts, significantly narrowing the original requirements. While bare trusts are generally exempt from filing for 2023-2025, certain arrangements involving separated legal and beneficial ownership will face new filing obligations starting with the 2026 taxation year, with specific exemptions for family trusts, joint ownership arrangements, and principal residences.
CanadaTax
Fogler, Rubinoff LLP
Fogler, Rubinoff LLP
Article

Quebec’s New Truck Licence Transfer Rules: What Ontario Carriers Need To Do Now

Ontario commercial truck drivers with less than two years of heavy-truck experience must now pass a practical road test administered by Quebec's SAAQ before transferring their licence to operate heavy vehicles in the province. This new requirement follows fatal collisions and an Ontario Auditor General audit that exposed significant gaps in training standards and provider oversight. Carriers operating across the border need to factor these requirements into workforce planning, recruitment timelines, and dis
CanadaTransport
Miller Thomson
Miller Thomson
Article

Nouvelles règles québécoises sur l’échange des permis de conduire de véhicules lourds : quelles sont les mesures à prendre par les transporteurs ontariens

Ontario truck drivers with less than two years of commercial heavy vehicle experience must now pass a practical road test administered by Quebec's SAAQ before exchanging their license to drive commercial heavy vehicles in the province. This new requirement follows a series of collisions involving heavy trucks in Quebec and a May 2026 audit revealing significant gaps in Ontario's training standards and oversight of providers. Carriers operating across the Ontario-Quebec border must now factor these requireme
CanadaTransport
Miller Thomson
Miller Thomson
Article

Privacy, Data Protection, And Cybersecurity: What Foreign Companies Must Consider Before Entering The Canadian Market

Foreign companies entering Canada often assume their existing privacy programs designed for GDPR or CCPA compliance can simply extend to Canadian operations, but Canada's legal requirements demand targeted modifications. This comprehensive guide examines Canada's private sector privacy legislation, breach reporting obligations, AI governance expectations, and anti-spam regulations that businesses must navigate before launching in the Canadian market.
CanadaPrivacy
Miller Thomson
Miller Thomson
Article

Canadian Income Tax Source Deductions And Payroll Taxes: What Every Foreign Employer Needs To Know

Foreign companies hiring Canadian employees or allowing remote work from Canada face immediate payroll obligations that begin the moment employment duties are performed on Canadian soil. Understanding income tax source deductions, CPP and EI premiums, provincial payroll taxes, and director liability rules is essential for compliance, regardless of whether the employer maintains a physical Canadian presence.
CanadaTax
Miller Thomson
Miller Thomson
Article

Ontario’s Mandatory Annual Holdback Release Starts In 2027: What Owners And Contractors Need To Know

Starting in 2027, all Ontario project owners with contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2026, and most owners with contracts dating back to July 1, 2018, must start releasing statutory holdback to their contractors on an annual basis. This requirement is the latest in a series of construction payment reforms under Ontario’s Construction Act. It replaces the traditional model of retaining holdback until substantial performance. Owners and contractors who fail to comply with the notice and payment timelines face exposure to interest claims, payment disputes, and adjudication proceedings.
CanadaReal Estate and Construction
Miller Thomson
Miller Thomson