Managing Sales Tax Risks Requires A Team Effort: The Role Of Marketing, Sales, And Product Teams

For businesses that sell, lease, or license goods, services, digital offerings, or other products across Canada, charging the incorrect amount of federal goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (“GST/HST”) and/or failing to charge the correct amount of provincial sales tax can lead to costly reassessments.

The Canada Revenue Agency’s (“CRA’s”) recent update to its GST/HST rates and place-of-supply rules webpage, and various GST/HST Memorandum series regarding place of supply in a province, is a timely reminder that tax compliance extends beyond the finance department. Saskatchewan also recently released guidance on the provincial sales tax treatment of coupons, discounts, rebates, and promotional packages. Businesses need to ensure their pricing, marketing, sales, logistics, accounting, and finance functions are aligned and not working in isolation.

This article provides a high-level overview of key GST/HST considerations for marketing and advertising professionals and highlights certain provincial sales tax issues.

How do you determine how much GST/HST to charge?

The amount of GST/HST to charge is, broadly speaking, a function of the value of the consideration payable for the supply and the applicable tax rate. The term “supply” means the provision of property or a service in any manner, including sale, transfer, barter, exchange, licence, rental, lease, gift, or disposition.

Generally speaking, the value of the consideration payable for the supply is the actual purchase price or fee charged, not necessarily the full retail price. Where a discount or promotional rate is offered, sales tax is calculated on that reduced price or fee. Special rules may apply where a transaction involves the use of coupons, rebates, gift certificates, or the redemption of loyalty points.

The GST/HST rate to charge with respect to a particular transaction depends on the province in which the “supply” is made and generally ranges from 5% to 15%. Applying the correct GST/HST rate requires determining the characterization of the supply and where that supply is deemed to be made (the “place-of-supply”).

Determining the correct sales tax rate is not always straightforward. The applicable rules will often depend on the characterization of the supply, with different rules applying to goods, services, digital products, and other offerings, as well as to supplies that are subject to specialized regimes, such as transportation services, admissions, telecommunications, and certain personal services. Some supplies may also be “zero-rated,” meaning tax is charged at a rate of 0%, or exempt from tax altogether.

Can a business have provincial sales tax obligations without a physical presence in the province?

In addition to the 5% GST, provincial sales taxes may apply in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Quebec. Each province has its own legislation. While Quebec’s sales tax rules generally align with the GST/HST framework, the other provincial regimes differ significantly. Businesses should therefore assess their obligations separately in each jurisdiction, as registration, collection, and related compliance obligations may arise even without a physical presence in the province.

Similar to GST/HST, specific rules apply when a purchaser uses a coupon, rebate, gift card, or loyalty points when purchasing products and services. In addition, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have rules relating to promotional items, samples, and similar marketing initiatives. The Saskatchewan Ministry of Finance recently released Information Bulletin PST-80, Coupons, discounts, rebates, and promotional packages. Similarly, British Columbia published Information Bulletin PST-311, Promotional Materials and Special Offers and Manitoba published Information Bulletin PST-037, Promotional Distributor.

How can marketing, sales, product, and other business teams help manage sales tax risks?

Businesses should periodically review their systems, documentation, and processes to ensure they support the appropriate sales tax treatment of their transactions. Best practices include:

Promote cross-functional communication. Marketing, product, sales, technology, and accounting teams should coordinate on new offerings and changes to existing programs, products, pricing, and promotions to help ensure the appropriate sales tax treatment is applied.

Marketing, product, sales, technology, and accounting teams should coordinate on new offerings and changes to existing programs, products, pricing, and promotions to help ensure the appropriate sales tax treatment is applied. Avoid inconsistent or unclear descriptions of products or services. Agreements, terms and conditions, invoices, marketing materials, and other documents and communications should describe the transaction consistently. Marketing materials and program documentation should also be reviewed through a sales tax lens to ensure that the transaction is clearly and consistently described and that the terms appropriately support the intended sales tax characterization and compliance position.

Agreements, terms and conditions, invoices, marketing materials, and other documents and communications should describe the transaction consistently. Marketing materials and program documentation should also be reviewed through a sales tax lens to ensure that the transaction is clearly and consistently described and that the terms appropriately support the intended sales tax characterization and compliance position. Maintain current purchaser and delivery information. Purchaser address information, shipping records, and delivery instructions should be kept current and retained to support the applicable sales tax treatment, including the GST/HST rate and whether provincial sales tax applies. Businesses should also consider implementing controls to identify purchaser relocations that may affect the tax treatment of recurring transactions and subscriptions.

Purchaser address information, shipping records, and delivery instructions should be kept current and retained to support the applicable sales tax treatment, including the GST/HST rate and whether provincial sales tax applies. Businesses should also consider implementing controls to identify purchaser relocations that may affect the tax treatment of recurring transactions and subscriptions. Monitor for sales tax developments and administrative guidance updates. The rules are constantly changing, and it is important to keep current.

The rules are constantly changing, and it is important to keep current. Conduct periodic self-audits. Businesses should periodically review the full transaction process and related sales tax treatment to identify and address issues before they continue undetected for extended periods. Where a review identifies instances of non-compliance, making a voluntary disclosure program application or other remedial measures can be considered.

Need help navigating GST/HST and provincial sales tax compliance?

Because the Canadian sales tax treatment generally depend on what is sold, how it is sold, and where the purchaser is located, even small changes to a product, delivery method, or sales platform may affect the tax that must be charged and collected. Timely communication and collaboration between all business functions is critical for sales tax compliance. Regular reviews can help minimize pricing errors and reduce compliance risk.

The members of the Miller Thomson Sales, Commodity and Indirect Tax Group and Marketing, Advertising & Product Compliance Group are available to support your business in navigating Canada’s sales tax requirements and related compliance risks.