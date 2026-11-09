Canada’s Federal Budget 2026: By The Power Of Budget 2026!

On an unseasonably warm November 5, 2026 (“Budget Day”), the federal government delivered a budget with a title worthy of a 1980s cartoon action movie: “Masters of Our Destiny” (“Budget 2026”). Sadly, there is no mention of Castle Grayskull, but instead Budget 2026 offers something tax advisors may find just as thrilling, namely new tax incentives to attract investment into Canada, encourage creation and grown of homegrown Canadian businesses, and cut red tape for small- and medium-sized businesses.

A large part of this budget is the Productivity Mega Deduction (mentioned 77 times in the budget document), which was previously announced by Prime Minister Carney at the fall Investment Summit. Given that this has already been discussed (see our previous post), the details will not be repeated here.

Here are three (new) things that everyone needs to know about Budget 2026:

1. Entrepreneurship

Some exciting new additions to encourage Canadian entrepreneurs are included in Budget 2026. The creation of the Canada Growth Incentive contains two new concepts, both aimed at rewarding entrepreneurs for growing and selling Canadian businesses.

First, Budget 2026 proposes a new capital gains exemption, which would allow a Canadian-resident individual to claim a tax exemption on capital gains realized on the disposition of qualifying shares of a qualifying corporation, up to a $15-million limit. Tech and life sciences companies are included in the list of qualifying businesses. This new exemption appears to be modeled on the US tax exemption rule for “qualified small business stock.” This measure would apply in respect of qualifying shares of a qualifying corporation issued on or after Budget Day and before 2037.

Second, Budget 2026 proposes an enhancement to the small business rollover to incentivize entrepreneurs to reinvest these gains in another Canadian small business. Specifically, along with some other changes, Budget 2026 would extend the period to reinvest in shares of another qualifying corporation by three years. These measures would apply to qualifying dispositions that occur on or after January 1, 2027.

2. Innovation

In 2025, the government enhanced and simplified the Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) tax incentive program by expanding access to the enhanced credit, restoring support for capital expenditures, and increasing the annual eligible expenditure limit on which the enhanced credit can be earned to $6 million. Budget 2026 proposes to further expand the SR&ED tax incentive program to include certain commercialization expenses incurred on or after Budget Day. This includes certain costs associated with bringing a new product or process to market, securing intellectual property protection, and obtaining regulatory approvals. These new rules suggest that the government is not going to implement a patent box regime. Past budgets and economic statements have mentioned introducing a lower tax rate on income from the commercialization of intellectual property, but Budget 2026 is silent.

3. Simplification of the Tax System

Budget 2026 seeks to simplify the Canadian tax system and reduce time and cost Canadians spend complying with their tax obligations. Specifically, the Income Tax Act (Canada) would be amended to increase the installment threshold, simplify the installment regime for self-employed individuals, set a single May 15 deadline (sorry, Mother’s Day) for filing returns and paying taxes owing, extend the time frame to file a notice of objection, and increase the foreign property reporting threshold.

Most notably, for Canadian business owners, Budget 2026 includes several new measures aimed at simplifying their tax obligations. Canadian-controlled private corporations would be exempt from the taxable preferred share regime, which imposes an entity-level tax on certain dividends paid on preferred shares paid after Budget Day. The government has also announced its intention to introduce a corporate loss transfer rule so businesses do not have to engage in complex loss consolidation transactions. Lastly, the withholding and remittance rules for dispositions of “taxable Canadian property” would be simplified, and certain corporate elections would no longer need to be accompanied by a certified copy of a directors’ resolution.