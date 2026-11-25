Budget 20261 proposes to amend the Excise Tax Act (the “ETA”) to streamline the input tax credit (“ITC”) allocation process for qualifying financial institutions (“QI”). Section 141.02 of the ETA sets out special rules for QIs to allow for the allocation of ITCs between taxable and exempt supplies.2

QIs claim ITCs at a prescribed rate of the GST and HST paid on inputs. The prescribed rates are 12% for banks, 10% for insurers, and 15% for securities dealers. An applicant wishing to use a different rate must file an application for pre-approval at least 180 days before the start of the fiscal year to which the method will apply. If that deadline is missed, the applicant must file an application asking the Minister of National Revenue (the “Minister”) to exercise discretion under subparagraph 141.02(19)(b)(ii) to accept a late-filed method application. Currently, under subsection 141.02(18), QIs are subject to an annual approval cycle, which adds a recurring compliance burden with significant lead time requirements.

Budget 2026 proposes giving the Minister discretion to approve an ITC allocation for up to a three-year period, which would reduce the administrative burden on QIs materially, allowing institutions to plan their ITC allocation strategies over a longer horizon with greater certainty. However, since the Minister can still choose to approve on an annual basis, it remains to be seen whether this change will result in approvals for the three-year period or whether the Canada Revenue Agency (on behalf of the Minister) will proceed conservatively with one-year approvals as the norm.3

If the Minister limits approval to the first year, the financial institution can still make follow-on pre-approval applications for the second and third fiscal years. Crucially, those subsequent applications may request the same methods as originally proposed, or different ones, giving institutions flexibility to refine their approach.

This measure is proposed to apply to fiscal years of a financial institution beginning after June 30, 2027.4

Footnotes

1. Budget 2026: Masters of our Destiny (November 5, 2026).

2. Budget 2026, p 415.

3. Budget 2026, p 483-485.