Budget 2026: Measures To Simplify Compliance Obligations Under The Income Tax Act (Canada)

Budget 2026 1 proposes a number of changes to simplify taxpayers’ compliance obligations under the Income Tax Act (the “Tax Act”).

New Single May 15th Filing and Balance-Due Date for Individuals

Budget 2026 proposes to change the T1 Income Tax and Benefit Return (“T1”) filing and balance-due date to a new single May 15th deadline for all individuals, including individuals who carried on business 2 during a taxation year (as well as their spouses or common-law partners).

Currently, the Tax Act requires most individuals to file their T13 and pay any balance owing 4 by April 30th following the end of a taxation year. Individuals who carry on business in a taxation year (and their spouses or common-law partners) currently have until June 15th to file their returns,5 although any balance owing is due by April 30th.

Budget 2026 proposes to implement the new single deadline for individuals in respect of the 2027 and subsequent taxation years,6 meaning the current deadlines for individuals continue to apply in respect of the 2026 taxation year.

Budget 2026 anticipates that the change would provide tax filers and the Canada Revenue Agency (the “CRA”) with additional time to receive and process tax slips, reduce the number of reassessments, and minimize interactions with the CRA for individuals and small business owners. Budget 2026 describes the change as an affordability measure and projects that it will cost the Government $230 million over the next five years.7

However, the Notice of Ways and Means Motion that accompanied Budget 2026 does not set out the specific amendments to the Tax Act that would give effect to the new deadline.8 Individuals and their advisors should, therefore, be alert to any future legislative or regulatory changes that may affect filing or balance-due dates in respect of individuals (living or deceased), and potential impacts on deadlines to file any related forms (e.g., designations or elections).

Changes in respect of Instalment Payments by Individuals and Corporations

To save Canadians time and effort in meeting their tax obligations, Budget 2026 proposes to (i) increase the thresholds that must be exceeded before an individual or corporation is required to make instalment payments, and (ii) allow a single annual instalment for individuals with business income, with any remainder payable on their balance-due date.9

Budget 2026 estimates that, as a result of these measures, nearly 1.1 million individuals and 185,000 small incorporated businesses would no longer pay taxes in instalments and that the compliance burden would be reduced for 190,000 self-employed individuals.10 It is estimated that these proposed changes would reduce government revenues by $395 million over the next five years.11

Increasing Instalment Thresholds

Where an individual receives income from sources that are not subject to withholding (e.g., business income, dividends, interest, rental income, capital gains, and certain sources of pension income), they may have to pay income tax in quarterly instalments.12 For most individuals, instalments are required if their combined federal-provincial net tax owing on income from such sources for the current year and either of the two previous years is more than $3,000 (or $1,800 federal net tax owing for Quebec residents).13

Corporations generally must make monthly (or quarterly in the case of small CCPCs14) tax instalment payments in respect of their federal tax liability unless their total federal tax payable is $3,000 or less in respect of either the current or previous year.15

Budget 2026 proposes to increase the threshold from $3,000 to $7,500 for corporations and individuals resident outside Quebec, and from $1,800 to $4,500 for individuals resident in Quebec.16 Thereafter, the thresholds would be indexed to inflation and rounded to the nearest $500.17 Any remaining tax payable for a taxation year would be due on the applicable balance-due date.18

The threshold increases would apply to taxation years that begin on or after January 1, 2028.19

Budget 2026 does not otherwise contemplate any changes to the methods for determining the amount of an instalment payment to be made by an individual or corporation.

Allowing an Annual Instalment for All Individuals with Business Income

Budget 2026 proposes that individuals whose primary source of income is from a business (including professional or commission income) be allowed to make a single annual instalment payment, instead of quarterly instalments.20 The single instalment payment would equal two thirds of their combined federal-provincial net tax owing for the year and be due by December 31 of the taxation year. The remainder would be due on the applicable balance-due date. This change would extend the treatment that is currently available for farming and fishing income to other business income 21 and would be available in respect of the 2028 and subsequent taxation years.

Taxpayers and their advisors should be alert to any new CRA forms that may be required to be completed.

The proposed changes to the timing and frequency of instalment payments are projected to cost the Government $395 million over five years.

Increasing the cost threshold that must be met before a CRA Form T1135 Foreign Income Verification Statement (“T1135”) must be filed

Currently, Canadian-resident individuals, corporations and trusts, as well as certain partnerships, must file a T1135 with the CRA if they own “specified foreign property” with a total cost of more than $100,000 at any time in a taxation year or fiscal period.24 Specified foreign property generally includes most types of income-earning property held outside of Canada, other than personal property and property used in carrying on an active business.23

On the paper version of the T1135, Part A provides a simplified reporting method if the total cost of a taxpayer’s specified foreign property is less than $250,000 throughout the year. Part B sets out the detailed reporting method. Electronic filers are prompted to tick the appropriate box.

Budget 2026 proposes to increase the cost threshold that must be exceeded before a T1135 is required to be filed from $100,000 to $200,000. The CRA would also increase the threshold for simplified reporting from less than $250,000 to less than $500,000.

Budget 2026 estimates that the threshold increase would exempt approximately one third of all current filers from the obligation to file a T1135 and result in a decrease in government revenue of $17 million over the next five years.24

Footnotes

1 Budget 2026: Masters of our Destiny (November 5, 2026).

2 Including self-employed individuals and limited partners (CRA interpretation letter 2006-0183751E5).

3 Tax Act, subparagraph 150(1)(d)(i).

4 Tax Act, subsection 156.1(4), definition of “balance-due day” in subsection 248(1).

5 Tax Act, 150(1)(d)(ii).

6 Budget, 2026, p 382.

7 Budget 2026, pp 41, 290, 374.

8 Budget 2026, p 433.

9 Budget 2026, p 290.

10 Ibid.

11 Budget 2026, p 374.

12 Tax Act, subsection 156(1).

13 Tax Act, definition of “instalment threshold” in subsection 156.1(1), paragraph 156.1(2)(b).

14 Small CCPC, as defined in the Tax Act.

15 Tax Act, subsections 157(1), (1.1), (2.1).

16 Budget 2026, p 382.

17 Ibid.

18 Ibid.

19 Ibid.

20 Ibid.

21 Tax Act, subsection 155(1).

22 Tax Act, section 233.3.

23 See definition of “specified foreign property” in subsection 233.3(1) of the Tax Act.