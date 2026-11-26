Budget 20261 proposes to eliminate the “excess corporate holdings” limitations that currently apply to “private foundations”, thereby eliminating certain reporting and divestment obligations for such registered charities.

Background

The “excess corporate holdings” regime was introduced simultaneously with the elimination of tax on capital gains arising from donations (i.e., dispositions) of publicly-listed securities to private foundations.2 Until that time, the 0% inclusion rate that applied to capital gains arising on such gifts to other types of charities (e.g., charitable organizations and public foundations) was not available in respect of such gifts to private foundations.3 This was due to concerns that a private foundation and non-arm’s length persons may use their influence to engage in self-dealing.4 The excess corporate holdings regime was introduced to address those concerns, and applies to holdings of both publicly-listed and unlisted shares.

Budget 2026 states that the elimination of the excess corporate holdings regime is intended to “simplify the rules for registered charities” and rely instead on “simpler rules that previously applied” so as to “allow private foundations to better focus their efforts on their charitable and grant-making activities for the benefit of the charitable sector and all Canadians.”5

Current regime

Registered charities are defined to include organizations that qualify as “private foundations” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”).6

Currently, if a private foundation’s “total corporate holdings percentage”7 in respect of a class of shares exceeds 2% of the issued and outstanding shares of that class at any time during the private foundation’s fiscal period, the private foundation must report8 the percentage of shares that it and any relevant persons9 with material interests10 held, at the end of that fiscal period, of each class of shares of the corporation. The private foundation must also report its material transactions11 and the material transactions of any relevant persons in respect of each such class of shares.

If a private foundation holds more than 2% of a class of shares of a corporation at the end of its fiscal period, and the private foundation, together with all relevant persons who hold a material interest in respect of the class of shares of the corporation, holds more than 20% of that same class of shares (i.e., it has excess corporate holdings),12 the private foundation may be subject to divestment obligations. A private foundation that does not divest of excess corporate holdings is liable to a penalty13 and may have its registration as a charity revoked.14 The Tax Act also contains certain anti-avoidance rules15 to address structures or transactions devised to frustrate the policy objectives of the excess corporate holdings restrictions.

Proposed change

Budget 2026 proposes the elimination of the excess corporate holdings regime for taxation years that begin on or after January 1, 2027.16 Budget 2026 states that, thereafter, the rules that prohibit “public foundations” from acquiring control of a corporation17 would be extended to private foundations.18 A corporation is controlled by a “charitable foundation” if more than 50% of the corporation’s issued share capital, having full voting rights under all circumstances, belongs to (i) the foundation, or (ii) the foundation and persons with whom the foundation does not deal at arm’s length.19

Currently, both public and private foundations may be subject to penalties20 on dividends that they receive from a corporation they control. However, only public foundations can currently have their registration as a charity revoked21 if they acquire control of a corporation. The parallel provision that previously existed for private foundations was replaced in 2007 by the excess corporate holdings restrictions.22 The amendments proposed in Budget 2026 would therefore reinstitute the acquisition of control of a corporation by a private foundation as a ground for the revocation of its registration as a charity.

Practical Takeaways

The proposed elimination of reporting and divestment obligations in respect of private foundations does, to some extent, simplify the rules applicable to private foundations. However, it bears note that Budget 2026 does not contemplate the modification or elimination of other restrictions that apply to private foundations, such as (i) restrictions on investments in limited partnerships, (ii) penalties on non-qualified investments held by private foundations, and (iii) delayed recognition of gifts of non-qualifying securities (and therefore a delayed ability to issue tax receipts for those gifts).

The Notice of Ways and Means Motion that accompanied Budget 2026 did not set out the specific amendments to the Tax Act that would give effect to the elimination of the regime.23

Private foundations should be alert to any future proposals in respect of the regime and, in particular, to how such amendments may affect their annual reporting obligations. Private foundations may still be required to file CRA Form T2081 with their T3010 Registered Charity Information Return in respect of a fiscal period that included the time up to December 31, 2026.

Footnotes

1. Budget 2026: Masters of our Destiny (November 5, 2026).

2. Budget 2007, “Tax Measures: Supplementary Information”, “Private Foundations”.

3. See Income Tax Act (Canada) (From 2007-07-01 to 2007-12-13) at subparagraph 38(a.1)(i).

4. Budget 2007, “Tax Measures: Supplementary Information” at “Private Foundations”.

5. Budget 2026, p. 295.

6. See the definitions of “charity”, “charitable foundation”, and “private foundation” in subsection 149.1(1) of the Tax Act.

7. Generally defined as the percentage of issued and outstanding shares of a particular class that are held by the private foundation or by a “relevant person” who holds a “material interest” in respect of that class (Tax Act, subsections 149.1(1) and 149.2(1)).

8. Currently, holdings and material transactions must be reported on CRA Form T2081 and filed with the private foundation’s annual return (CRA Form T3010).

9. Generally defined as a person who does not deal at “arm’s length” with the private foundation, determined as if the private foundation was a corporation for the purposes of definition “related persons” in subsection 251(2) (Tax Act, subsection 149.1(1)).

10. A person generally has a material interest in a class of shares if (i) that person holds more than 0.5% of the shares of that class, or (ii) the fair market value of the shares held of that class exceeds $100,000 (Tax Act, paragraph 149.2(1)(a)).

11. Generally defined as a transaction or series of transactions in respect of which the total fair market value of the shares of the particular class acquired or disposed of exceeds the lesser of (a) $100 000, and (b) 0.5% of the total fair market value of the issued and outstanding shares of the class (Tax Act, subsection 149.1(1)).

12. See definition of “excess corporate holdings percentage” under subsection 149.1(1) of the Tax Act.

13. See definition of “divestment obligation percentage” under subsection 149.1(1) and subsection 188.1(3.1) of the Tax Act.

14. See Tax Act, paragraph 149.1(4)(c).

15. Tax Act, subsection 188.1(3.2).

16. Budget 2026, p 394.

17. Tax Act, paragraph 149.1(3)(c).

18. Budget 2026, p 394.

19. Tax Act, paragraph 149.1(12)(a).

20. Tax Act, subsection 188.1(3).

21. Tax Act, paragraph 149.1(3)(c).

22. Tax Act, paragraph 149.1(4)(c).