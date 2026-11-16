VIDEO · 16 NOVEMBER 2026
Joint Tenants vs Tenants In Common: What Is The Difference? (Video)
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Buying property with someone else in Ontario? Joint tenants and tenants in common are two common ways to hold title, with important differences for property ownership and the right of survivorship.
CanadaReal Estate and Construction
Buying property with someone else in Ontario? Joint tenants and tenants in common are two common ways to hold title, with important differences for property ownership and the right of survivorship.
Jaimin Panesar, an Ontario real estate lawyer at Woitzik Polsinelli, explains how these options differ and what to consider when taking title to a property.
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