With rising digital infrastructure demand, developers face increasing pressure to navigate community concerns, infrastructure constraints and complex approval processes.

On Oct. 28, 2026, Gowling WLG hosted the latest instalment of its Energy Innovator Roundtable series at its Toronto office, focused on data centre development. The roundtable brought together experts from Canada and the U.S. in public opinion research, government relations, data centre development and land use planning to explore how developers can navigate community opposition, address local concerns and align infrastructure and regulatory requirements with commercial development objectives.

Held under the Chatham House Rule, the discussion generated five key takeaways.

1. Understand the opposition before treating it as a barrier to development

Visible opposition does not necessarily reflect broader public sentiment. A relatively small group of engaged residents or community activists can exert considerable influence over local political perceptions, while those who support a project—or have no strong opinion—may be less inclined to participate publicly.

Developers should therefore distinguish the visibility and intensity of opposition from its actual breadth. Understanding local attitudes, influential community voices and the concerns facing decision-makers can provide a more reliable assessment of a project's political and approvals risk.

Not all opposition reflects the same underlying concerns. Some objections arise from specific concerns, such as electricity demand or rate impacts, water consumption or noise. Others may reflect distrust of developers, uncertainty about the benefits of data centres or broader anxieties about AI and economic change.

Distinguishing these concerns helps developers to determine which issues can be addressed through evidence, project design or commercial arrangements, and which reflect more fundamental resistance.

A credible case for development must explain both why the project is needed and why the proposed location is appropriate. The broader economic importance of data centres does not, by itself, establish the merits of a particular development.

Developers need to explain the infrastructure or services the facility will support and the practical considerations driving site selection, including access to electricity and other essential infrastructure. This helps communities and decision-makers evaluate the project's local impacts against the benefits it is intended to provide.

2. Make community engagement part of project development from the outset

Community engagement is most valuable when it can still influence development decisions. Early consultation can identify local concerns, political sensitivities and community expectations before developers have committed substantial capital or finalized project designs. Addressing these considerations during site evaluation and project planning can be considerably less costly than modifying a project or resolving disputes after development is underway.

Engagement should therefore inform the development strategy, rather than simply explain decisions already made.

Effective engagement begins with understanding how the community wants to be involved. Local expectations, decision-making processes and trusted community voices vary considerably.

Developers can establish appropriate engagement processes through early discussions with local officials and residents, community advisory panels and ongoing communication with local representatives. These processes can provide a more reliable understanding of community priorities and identify concerns before they develop into organized opposition.

Indigenous engagement requires distinct consideration. Where a project may affect Indigenous rights or interests, developers should identify potentially affected Indigenous communities early, understand their governance and decision-making processes, and assess applicable consultation requirements.

These considerations should inform development planning from the beginning, rather than being treated as part of a general community engagement strategy.

Transparency requires explaining not only what decisions are being made, but why. Developers can build credibility by demonstrating how community concerns have informed their decisions, responding promptly to requests for information and providing evidence to support their commitments. Commercial confidentiality, including non-disclosure obligations associated with land acquisitions and prospective tenants, may limit what can be shared.

The challenge is to protect legitimate commercial interests while providing sufficient information for meaningful engagement and maintaining public confidence.

3. Build local support by creating benefits the community actually values

Community benefits are most effective when they reflect local priorities. Depending on the project and community, the process of “friend-raising” may include construction employment, local procurement, workforce training, infrastructure improvements or targeted community investments.

Rather than assuming which benefits will be most valuable, developers can work with local representatives to identify priorities and develop commitments that respond to them. Partnerships and alliances with local businesses, skilled trades and unions can also help substantiate the project's economic benefits through credible local voices.

Long-term benefit arrangements can create a more durable alignment between developers and host communities. Where economic benefits are concentrated during construction, developers should consider how benefits can extend throughout the project’s operating life.

Ongoing procurement commitments, workforce development initiatives or arrangements that link community benefits to the project's long-term success could create a more sustained economic relationship and give communities a continuing interest in the project's success.

4. Address community impacts through project design

Demonstrating how design decisions were reached can be as important as explaining the decisions themselves. Developers should be able to explain the alternatives considered, the reasons for selecting particular technologies or infrastructure arrangements, and how identified concerns have informed the project's design. This includes demonstrating how potential mitigation measures were evaluated against their capital and operating costs.

Providing credible evidence of expected impacts and mitigation measures allows communities and decision-makers to assess the project's actual trade-offs, rather than relying on general assurances about its safety or environmental performance.

5. Turn a technically feasible project into an executable development

Align commercial delivery requirements with infrastructure development and approvals timelines. Demand for data centre capacity is creating pressure to bring projects online quickly, while developing new electricity infrastructure and securing necessary approvals can take considerably longer.

Developers should therefore align infrastructure delivery schedules, permitting requirements, Indigenous consultation processes, customer commitments and investment decisions from the outset. Coordinating these requirements early can turn development challenges into a clear path to execution.

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