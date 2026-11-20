For clients to succeed in their objectives, how their lawyers conduct themselves matters as much as what they argue. Civility and professionalism are critical to the integrity of the legal profession, but they are also practical tools that can shape outcomes. They affect how persuasive an advocate is in front of a court, how efficiently a dispute or deal moves forward, and whether a business relationship endures beyond the matter at hand.

Civility and Professionalism in Practice

On October 20, Blakes welcomed the Honourable Michael H. Tulloch, Chief Justice of Ontario, for The Professional Advantage: How Civility Wins Clients, Cases and Trust, with the Honourable Michael. It was the first session in a new series featuring the Chief Justice of Ontario speaking on professionalism in legal practice. The discussion followed the Chief Justice’s recent re-establishment of the Advisory Committee on Professionalism, an initiative Blakes is pleased to support.

During his remarks, the Chief Justice defined civility and professionalism:

Civility is how we disagree. Professionalism is how we discharge responsibilities that come with the privilege of practising. You can vigorously disagree with someone without being uncivil to that person or to their position. It’s how you do it. It is your level of professionalism that you bring to the table.

Key takeaways from the seminar include:

Civility and professionalismsupport trust and respect in public institutions. Reflecting on his April 2026 Rotary Club of Toronto address, The Rule of Law, Public Trust and Civil Discourse, the Chief Justice spoke about the importance of trust and mutual respect to the legitimacy of public institutions and the rule of law. Reputations last — and travel. When asked about incivility among lawyers in that broader context, the Chief Justice stressed the lasting importance of a professional reputation. As he observed, those of us in the legal profession are only “one degree of separation apart from each other.” Strong advocacy does not require incivility. The Chief Justice cautioned lawyers to “never confuse aggression with strength,” and noted that lawyers can disagree vigorously without being uncivil. Disagreement is inevitable. What matters is how you disagree. In-house counsel set the tone for professionalism. The Chief Justice described in-house counsel as occupying a “unique and trusted position” to help shape the culture of their organizations. He encouraged in-house lawyers to use that position to define what success looks like and to set expectations for the conduct of the external counsel and other professionals their organizations choose to work with. Civility is a business advantage in transactional practices. The benefits of civility are not confined to the courtroom. The Chief Justice emphasized that the broader business context for a transaction “demonstrates particularly well why civility is a business advantage.” Parties may negotiate intensely over a transaction, but their relationship can continue long after the deal is done.

Bottom Line for Lawyers

Civility is not softness, and aggression is not competence. Ultimately, civility is a strategic choice that protects credibility, controls cost and risk, and keeps relationships intact after disputes end and deals close. Blakes is proud to support the Advisory Committee on Professionalism and looks forward to future sessions in this series.

Watch the Seminar

The seminar was hosted by Blakes Partners Brian Facey, Cathy Beagan Flood and Emily Hazlett. To watch a recording, visit our website here.