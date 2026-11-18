Alberta winters are long, and the freeze-thaw cycles in Calgary, Edmonton and across the province leave plenty of sidewalks glazed with ice long after the snow stops. For most people, a slip is embarrassing. For seniors and anyone with mobility challenges, it can mean a broken hip, a head injury, or a long recovery.But does a sign or a ticket really close the door on an injury claim? Often, it does not.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information reports that falls on ice are the leading cause of sport and winter injury hospitalizations nationwide, with more than 8,800 hospital stays recorded between 2019 and 2020.

With numbers like these, you might expect the law to make it easy to hold someone responsible. In practice, it doesn’t. Injured pedestrians often face real obstacles, starting with a basic question: who is actually responsible for a public sidewalk?

Whose sidewalk is it?

In most cases the sidewalk belongs to the municipality, not to the homeowner whose lawn it borders. Yet many cities, including Calgary and Edmonton, have bylaws requiring owners and occupants to clear snow and ice from the sidewalk in front of their property within a set timeframe. That raises two questions:

Does a snow-clearing bylaw make a homeowner legally responsible to an injured pedestrian? Can the municipality itself be held accountable?

Bylaws carry fines, but do they create a right to sue?

Failing to clear your walk can lead to a bylaw fine. Whether the same failure makes you liable in a lawsuit is a separate matter, and courts have generally been reluctant to treat a bylaw as the basis for a civil claim.

A leading B.C. case

The most prominent recent decision on this issue comes from British Columbia: Der v. Zhao, 2021 BCCA 82. It isn’t binding in Alberta, but Alberta courts may look to it for guidance, and it shows how courts approach the problem.

Mr. Der, then 75, fell on black ice on the public sidewalk outside the defendants’ home and was left a quadriplegic. The evidence suggested the homeowners had helped create the hazard by shovelling the area without salting it afterwards.

Even so, the B.C. Court of Appeal found no liability. It held that, as a general rule, homeowners don’t owe a duty of care to passersby on a municipally owned sidewalk beside their property. It also confirmed that a snow-removal bylaw doesn’t move responsibility from the municipality onto the homeowner.

The Court gave several reasons:

Homeowners’ circumstances differ widely (location, foot traffic, ability to clear snow), so a uniform duty would be unfair.

A pedestrian may pass dozens or hundreds of homes on one walk and can’t reasonably be said to rely on each owner to keep the route safe.

Pedestrians must look after their own safety given how quickly winter conditions change.

Exceptions exist

The decision left the door slightly open. A homeowner could still be liable where they created an unreasonable risk, or where a dangerous condition on their property spills onto the sidewalk (for instance, water draining from a downspout or driveway that freezes across the walkway).

Alberta’s legal framework

Alberta has its own statutes that apply here. Claims about hazards on property are governed by the Occupiers’ Liability Act, and claims involving municipal sidewalks also engage the Municipal Government Act. Whether an Alberta court would reach the same result as Der v. Zhao on a given set of facts depends on the specific circumstances. If you’ve been hurt, get advice early, because strict time limits apply to injury claims in Alberta.

The takeaway

Suing a homeowner over a fall on an icy public sidewalk is difficult, but not impossible when special circumstances are present. Every fall is different, and the right claim, if there is one, may be against someone other than the homeowner.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I sue a homeowner if I slip on an icy sidewalk in Alberta?

It’s difficult, but not impossible. Courts have generally been reluctant to hold homeowners responsible for falls on public sidewalks. A claim usually needs something extra, such as the homeowner creating a danger or a hazard flowing from their property.

Who is responsible for the sidewalk in front of a house?

In most cases the sidewalk belongs to the municipality, not the adjacent homeowner. Many cities, including Calgary and Edmonton, still have bylaws requiring owners and occupants to clear snow and ice from the sidewalk beside their property.

If a bylaw requires homeowners to clear the ice, doesn’t that make them liable?

Not automatically. A bylaw can lead to a fine, but courts have generally held that it doesn’t, on its own, give an injured pedestrian a right to sue the homeowner.