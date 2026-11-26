Long-term disability (LTD) claims in Ontario are most often denied because of policy exclusions, missed deadlines, weak medical evidence, failure to meet the policy’s definition of disability, gaps in treatment, inconsistent information, or surveillance that appears to contradict the claim. Most of these problems can be reduced or avoided if you understand them before you apply.

Filing a disability insurance claim is not simply a matter of being ill or injured and submitting paperwork. Insurers examine the policy language, scrutinize the medical evidence, check the accuracy of every form, and assess whether you continue to meet the plan’s definition of disability over time. Below are the seven most common reasons claims are denied, and what you can do about each.

Key Takeaways

Get the full policy, not just the benefits booklet, and check its exclusions and eligibility rules.

Track every deadline in writing, including the two-year limitation period for starting a lawsuit.

Your medical records should describe what you cannot do, not just your diagnosis.

Make sure everything you submit is consistent with your medical and employment records.

If your claim is denied, get legal advice before the limitation period runs out.

Exclusions and Eligibility: Is Your Claim Covered at All?

Many denials begin with the policy’s fine print. A policy may exclude or limit claims for pre-existing conditions, restrict coverage after a leave of absence or layoff, or require that you belong to the plan’s insured class and have completed the waiting period when your disability begins.

Obtain the full policy and review every exclusion and eligibility requirement. If you are covered through a group plan at work, the benefits booklet is usually only a summary. The master policy is the governing document, and you can ask your employer or the insurer for a copy. Do not delay giving notice of your claim while you wait for it.

Missed Deadlines: Which Time Limits Apply to an LTD Claim?

LTD policies set deadlines for giving notice of a claim, submitting proof of claim, providing medical updates and appealing a denial. Separately, Ontario’s Limitations Act, 2002 generally gives you two years to start a lawsuit over a denied claim (limitation dates can vary and you should get legal advice as soon as possible).

Record each deadline in writing from the moment you learn of it. Waiting to see how things unfold is one of the most costly mistakes claimants make. Pursuing an internal appeal with the insurer may not stop the limitation period, so get legal advice early.

Insufficient Medical Evidence: Why a Diagnosis Is Not Enough

Insurers rarely deny a claim because they doubt the diagnosis. More often, they deny it because the records do not show what you cannot do. The real question is what you cannot reliably do because of your condition.

Strong medical records:

Explain your symptoms

Document objective findings where they exist

Describe functional restrictions and limitations in concrete terms

Note how your condition varies between good days and bad days

Ask your treating physician to describe, in specific and practical terms, what you are unable to do on a consistent, sustained basis.

Not Meeting the Policy’s Definition of Disability

This is one of the most frequently cited reasons for denial. Some policies ask whether you can perform your own job. Others ask whether you can perform any work for which you are reasonably suited by education, training or experience. Many LTD plans use the own-job test first and switch to the any-work test after 24 months.

Work with your lawyer to make sure your medical evidence addresses the specific test your policy uses, not a general sense of being unable to work. For more on the 24-month change, see our guide to protecting your long-term disability benefits.

Not Following Recommended Treatment

Many policies make appropriate treatment a condition of receiving benefits. A claim may be limited or denied if you are not following reasonable treatment recommendations. If you declined a treatment, if it did not work, or if it caused significant side effects, make sure your doctor records the reasons.

Inconsistent Information

Insurers compare your own statement, your doctors’ forms, your employer’s records and every later update. Even small inconsistencies (about when symptoms began, your last day of work, your treatment history or your capacity to work) can undermine the credibility of a legitimate claim.

Before you apply, prepare a clear, accurate timeline and check that everything you submit is accurate and consistent with it.

Surveillance and Social Media

Insurers may hire private investigators, conduct surveillance in public places and review social media. Activity that looks inconsistent with your reported limitations can be used to challenge a claim, even when it is captured out of context.

Be accurate about your limitations from the start, neither overstating nor understating them, and assume that your activities may be reviewed.

What to Do If Your LTD Claim Is Denied

A denial letter is not necessarily the end of your claim. Read it carefully to see which reason the insurer relied on and whether it offers an internal appeal. Depending on the circumstances, a lawyer may recommend an internal appeal or a lawsuit. Either way, keep the two-year limitation period in mind.

Keep the denial letter and all correspondence with the insurer.

Ask for a copy of your claim file and the full policy.

Write down the appeal deadline and the limitation date.

Speak with a disability lawyer before submitting new information.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long do I have to sue after my LTD claim is denied in Ontario?

Generally, two years from when the claim is discovered, which in LTD cases is often measured from the date the insurer clearly denied the claim. The exact date can be difficult to calculate where there have been several reviews or denials, so get legal advice early.

Should I appeal to the insurer or go to court?

It depends on your circumstances. An internal appeal resolves some claims, but it can take months and may not pause the limitation period. A lawyer can review your file and advise which route makes sense.

Do I need a lawyer to apply for long-term disability benefits?

You do not need a lawyer to apply. Early legal advice can help you avoid the common mistakes that lead to denials, especially if your condition is hard to prove with objective tests.

Can an insurer deny my claim because of social media posts?

Insurers can review public social media. A post alone is rarely conclusive, but it can be used to question your reported limitations, so think carefully about what you share.