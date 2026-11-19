On July 23, 2026, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued a public warning about guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance being sold by unlicensed businesses and individuals.1 FSRA noted that, in some cases, the product documentation named an insurer even though no licensed insurer had issued the policy.

FSRA described the situation as “very concerning,” pointing out that roughly three-quarters of car buyers lease or finance their vehicles and may therefore be offered GAP coverage. FSRA also reminded stakeholders that, in Ontario, only licensed insurers, agents and brokers may sell insurance.

The regulatory landscape has changed

Historically, GAP insurance has generally not been sold by licensed insurance agents or brokers. Instead, for decades the product has been offered in Ontario at the point of sale by unlicensed dealership representatives. FSRA’s warning indicates a change in the regulator’s acceptance of this widespread market practice, and it has left the industry uncertain about how to proceed.

Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick already provide for the incidental sale of insurance, including vehicle GAP products, and British Columbia will join them on January 1, 2027. Under these regimes, the licence sits with the business rather than with its sales staff: a dealership that offers GAP and other incidental products holds a restricted licence, and its employees or representatives sell under that licence on the business's behalf, without holding individual licences.

What is needed

The insurance and automobile retail industries in Ontario need a stable and certain framework within which to make GAP products available to consumers who want them. Given FSRA’s warning, that certainty is needed urgently.

Under section 2 of Ontario Regulation 347/04 (the “Regulation”) made under the Insurance Act (Ontario) (the “Act”), no individual, partnership or corporation may act as an agent unless licensed. Section 9 of the Regulation sets out a short list of exemptions from that requirement, but none covers the sale of GAP products by representatives of vehicle dealerships.

Ontario does not need to replicate the restricted licensing regimes adopted in other provinces to close this gap. A targeted exemption added to section 9 of the Regulation would achieve the same result more quickly, without the need to build an entirely new licensing framework, while preserving FSRA’s oversight.

What an exemption could look like

The exemption could be implemented by amending the Regulation to add the following to the list of exemptions in section 9:

A motor vehicle dealer registered under the Motor Vehicle Dealers Act, 2002, or an employee or salesperson of such a dealer, when acting on behalf of an insurer with respect to vehicle GAP insurance that is incidental to the sale, lease or financing of a motor vehicle by the dealer.

For the exemption to work, the Regulation should also define the product:

“vehicle GAP insurance” means property insurance that covers all or part of the difference, in the event of a total loss of a motor vehicle, between the amount payable under primary automobile insurance for the motor vehicle and one or both of the following amounts:

The manufacturer’s suggested retail price of a replacement motor vehicle. The outstanding amount payable under a loan, lease or other financing arrangement entered into in connection with the motor vehicle.

The amended Regulation could also give FSRA discretion to withdraw the benefit of the exemption from any dealer that does not comply with FSRA’s requirements for offering vehicle GAP insurance.

The Ontario government has already shown its willingness to allow vehicle dealerships a role in connection with automobile insurance. As announced in the 2025 Ontario Budget, a regulatory amendment (O. Reg. 60/25) now allows FSRA, through its Point of Sale Test and Learn Environment, to exempt approved participants from section 231 of the Act, which prohibits the sale of automobile insurance at dealerships.

GAP is not treated as automobile insurance in Ontario and as such, section 231 is not the impediment to GAP sales at dealerships. However, these recent amendments illustrate that the government is prepared to grant exemptive relief for insurance distribution in dealerships.

What to do in the interim

FSRA’s warning does not provide for a transition period or outline next steps, which creates uncertainty. As such, industry participants should review their practices now against FSRA’s stated expectations.

Every GAP product offered should be underwritten by an insurer licensed in Ontario, and the insurer’s full legal name should appear on all consumer-facing documentation. A licensed agent or broker should actively participate in each sale, as FSRA expects. Finally, “loyalty” and similar programs that provide a credit toward the purchase of another vehicle should be assessed to determine whether they constitute insurance.

Footnote

1. FSRA, "WARNING: Ontario drivers may be left unprotected after purchasing GAP insurance" (July 23, 2026).

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