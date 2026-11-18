Most business owners can tell you exactly what their insurance costs each year. Far fewer can tell you whether that coverage would hold up if disaster struck tomorrow. That gap often comes down to a single document: the Statement of Values. A statement of value helps you break down all categories of coverage you need. Eg Building, Stock, Equipment, Bylaws, increased debris removal, business interruption with how many months coverage (indemnity period). This ensures you have addressed your entire risk and values to give you peace of mind.

If you own a business, a commercial building, or investment property in British Columbia, this is worth understanding, not as an afterthought at renewal time, but as one of the most important documents, you’ll have with your broker all year.

What Exactly Is a Statement of Values?

At its core, a Statement of Values is simply a list, submitted to your insurer, of everything you need to cover, along with what it’s worth and where it’s located. That might include your building, inventory, equipment, tenant improvements, and mobile equipment.

Insurers rely on this document to assess how much risk they’re taking and price your premium accordingly. Depending on the policy, values might be calculated as replacement cost (what it would take to rebuild or replace an asset today), actual cash value (replacement cost minus depreciation), or an agreed value set in advance between you and the insurer.

Why Does This Document Deserve More Attention?

It’s the foundation of whether you’re properly covered. If the values listed underestimate what you own, you may not be able to recover the full cost of a loss, even while faithfully paying premiums for coverage you believed protected you.

It can trigger a co-insurance penalty. Most commercial property policies include a co-insurance clause, which typically requires you to insure your property to 80% or 90% of its replacement value. Fall below that threshold, and insurers won’t cover the full claim.

Construction costs, equipment values, and business revenues all shift over time. A Statement of Values completed two or three years ago may bear little resemblance to what it would cost to rebuild or replace your assets today.

Five Steps Worth Taking Before Your Next Renewal

Make the review an annual habit with your broker, rather than something you think about only at renewal. Get a professional appraisal for major buildings or high-value equipment instead of estimating. Account for any tenant improvements or upgrades made since your last review. Revisit your business interruption coverage if your revenue or profit margins have shifted. Ask your broker to explain your co-insurance requirements and confirm that your current limits meet them.

The Bottom Line

A Statement of Values isn’t paperwork to file away; it’s the document that decides whether your insurance protects you the way you think it does. Reviewing it annually, keeping pace with your business’s growth, and understanding your co-insurance clause can spare you a painful surprise if you ever need to file a claim.

If you’re unsure whether your business is properly insured — or you’re already dealing with a claim reduced by a co-insurance penalty, our team of lawyers is here to help you understand your options.

Do I need a Statement of Values if I run a small business?

Yes.

You should always obtain a statement of values from your broker to be reviewed and signed.

How often should this really be updated?

At minimum, once a year — and any time you make changes to square footage or upgrade from original materials in a renovation (ex-Arborite counters vs. granite), purchase new equipment, or see a meaningful shift in revenue in order to recalculate your business interruption otherwise insurance company only request updated revenues at renewal. Any changes in operations taking on a new field of work needed to be disclosed immediately.

What’s the real risk of just letting it sit?

You may end up underinsured without realizing it, and a partial loss could cost you far more out of pocket than expected. The Insurance Bureau of Canada has flagged underinsurance as a growing concern amid rising commercial losses and rebuilding costs nationwide. (ibc.ca)