ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026
From Bids To Bricks - Navigating Environmental Liability Insurance And Bonding (Video)
Gowling WLG
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Gowling WLG and Aon present a comprehensive webinar examining environmental liability exposures and insurance solutions alongside surety bonding fundamentals for construction and infrastructure projects. The session covers critical topics including premises and contractors environmental liability, commercial general liability coverage gaps, surety underwriting processes, and contract security requirements that impact owners, contractors, consultants, and risk management professionals throughout the project
Join Gowling WLG and Aon for the next installment of our seven-part webinar series designed to help construction and infrastructure stakeholders navigate an increasingly complex project landscape. Whether you are an owner, contractor, consultant, or insurance or risk management professional, this session will provide practical insights to support informed decision-making throughout the project lifecycle.
Session overview
We will explore environmental liability exposures and available insurance solutions, and provide a practical overview of bonding, including the purpose of surety bonds, underwriting considerations, and common contract security requirements for construction projects. We will also discuss key insurance market trends for 2026.
Surety and bonding topics include:
- Key differences between surety and traditional insurance
- The surety relationship
- Surety underwriting fundamentals, including risk evaluation and key factors
- The purpose of surety bonds
- Common contract surety products
- Considerations during the pre-tendering and tendering stages
- Contract performance security
Environmental liability topics include:
- The importance of identifying and managing environmental risks
- Coverage under other insurance policies, including commercial general liability (CGL), property, and directors and officers (D&O) insurance
- Premises environmental liability
- Contractors environmental liability
- Key environmental liability terminology
- Project-specific environmental liability
- Environmental liability products
This program is eligible for up to 1.5 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.
Aon speakers
- Kyle David, Senior Vice President, Aon
- Preya Prashad, Vice President, Account Executive, National Surety & Performance Security Group, Aon
- Justin Perry, Senior Vice President & National Practice Leader – Environmental Risk Solutions, Aon
- Denise Hall, Managing Director, Canadian Specialty Broking Leader, Aon
Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com
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