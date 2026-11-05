From Bids To Bricks - Navigating Environmental Liability Insurance And Bonding (Video)

Join Gowling WLG and Aon for the next installment of our seven-part webinar series designed to help construction and infrastructure stakeholders navigate an increasingly complex project landscape. Whether you are an owner, contractor, consultant, or insurance or risk management professional, this session will provide practical insights to support informed decision-making throughout the project lifecycle.

Session overview

We will explore environmental liability exposures and available insurance solutions, and provide a practical overview of bonding, including the purpose of surety bonds, underwriting considerations, and common contract security requirements for construction projects. We will also discuss key insurance market trends for 2026.

Surety and bonding topics include:

Key differences between surety and traditional insurance

The surety relationship

Surety underwriting fundamentals, including risk evaluation and key factors

The purpose of surety bonds

Common contract surety products

Considerations during the pre-tendering and tendering stages

Contract performance security

Environmental liability topics include:

The importance of identifying and managing environmental risks

Coverage under other insurance policies, including commercial general liability (CGL), property, and directors and officers (D&O) insurance

Premises environmental liability

Contractors environmental liability

Key environmental liability terminology

Project-specific environmental liability

Environmental liability products

This program is eligible for up to 1.5 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

Aon speakers

Kyle David, Senior Vice President, Aon

Preya Prashad, Vice President, Account Executive, National Surety & Performance Security Group, Aon

Justin Perry, Senior Vice President & National Practice Leader – Environmental Risk Solutions, Aon

Denise Hall, Managing Director, Canadian Specialty Broking Leader, Aon

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