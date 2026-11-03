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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Does My Home Insurance Cover Flood Damage? What BC Homeowners Need To Know

Watson Goepel LLP
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Extreme weather events, atmospheric rivers, and flooding have become increasingly common across British Columbia. Yet many homeowners are surprised to learn that flood insurance coverage in BC is not always included in a standard home insurance policy.

CanadaInsurance
Anastase E. Maragos
Anastase E. Maragos
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Extreme weather events, atmospheric rivers, and flooding have become increasingly common across British Columbia. Yet many homeowners are surprised to learn that flood insurance coverage in BC is not always included in a standard home insurance policy.

If your property is damaged by flooding, understanding your coverage before disaster strikes can make a significant difference. This article explains overland flood insurance, why it matters, and what steps homeowners should take to protect themselves.

What Is Overland Flood Insurance?

Overland flood insurance covers damage caused when water enters your property from an external source, such as:

  • Heavy rainfall
  • Atmospheric rivers
  • Overflowing rivers and streams
  • Dam failures
  • Poor stormwater drainage

Many homeowners assume flood damage is automatically covered by their insurance policy. However, overland flood coverage is often optional and may need to be added separately.

Why Is Flood Insurance Becoming More Important in British Columbia?

British Columbia has experienced several significant flooding events in recent years, highlighting the growing risks associated with extreme weather and climate change.

Even if your property has never flooded before, changing weather patterns may increase future risks. Reviewing your policy regularly can help ensure your coverage reflects current conditions.

What Should You Do After Flood Damage Occurs?

Business interruption claims can become complicated, particularly when there is disagreement about the extent of the financial loss or how the policy should be interpreted. If you disagree with your insurer’s decision, it may be worthwhile to have the policy reviewed before accepting a settlement, as there may be broker negligence involved.

What Should I Do Before Making a Claim?

If your home suffers flood damage, taking the right steps early can help support your insurance claim.

1. Document the Damage

Take photographs and videos of all affected areas and damaged property.

2. Notify Your Insurer Promptly

Many policies require claims to be reported within specific timeframes.

3. Review Your Policy

Understanding your coverage, exclusions, and limits can help avoid surprises during the claims process.

4. Keep Detailed Records

Save receipts, estimates, repair invoices, and records of all communications with your insurer.

5. Seek Legal Advice

If your claim is delayed, denied, or undervalued, legal advice will help you better understand your rights and options.

What If My Insurance Claim Is Denied?

Not every claim dispute means the insurer is acting improperly, but policyholders are entitled to have claims reviewed fairly and in accordance with the policy wording.

If coverage is denied or a settlement offer seems inadequate, it may be worth consulting an experienced insurance lawyer to review the claim.

Key Takeaways

  • Standard home insurance may not include overland flood coverage.
  • Flood risks in British Columbia are increasing due to extreme weather events.
  • Preventative measures may help reduce damage and improve insurability.
  • Thorough documentation is critical when submitting a flood insurance claim.
  • Legal advice may be beneficial if a claim is denied or disputed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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