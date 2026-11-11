Ontario Proposes Major Overhaul Of Archaeology Approval Process

The Province of Ontario has announced a proposed modernization of its archaeology framework, representing the most significant review of the system in approximately 15 years. The proposed reforms form part of an upcoming legislative package intended to support housing, infrastructure, and economic development projects by reducing archaeological approval timelines by up to 80% and increasing sector capacity by 45%. The Province has indicated that implementation will occur in phases, with initial changes expected beginning in early 2027. The formal public comment period on the proposed amendments to the Ontario Heritage Act is open on the Environmental Registry of Ontario until November 26, 2026.

Why the Changes Matter

Archaeological assessments are a common feature of the land use planning and development approvals process in Ontario, often required to support planning applications, environmental assessments and infrastructure projects. The current four-stage assessment process can take up to 64 months to complete. Ontario’s archaeology sector also faces growing capacity pressures, with only approximately 250 licensed professional archaeologists leading projects across the province. The Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism (“MCM“) has seen a 30 per cent increase in archaeological assessments since 2020, placing additional strain on the system. The proposed reforms are intended to create a more efficient, risk-based system while maintaining protections for archaeological resources and Indigenous interests.

Key Proposed Changes

1. Streamlined Archaeological Approvals

Current Framework

Licensed Consultant Archaeologists currently conduct a four-stage assessment process that can take up to 64 months to complete. With approximately 3,500 reports submitted annually, project proponents can experience lengthy timelines, increased costs and uncertainty.

Proposed Framework

The MCM is proposing to replace the current archaeology assessment process with a streamlined, risk-based process that issues a site-specific authorization to the proponent, setting out requirements and conditions that must be met before work begins.

Details are scarce at this time but we understand that the three-tier risk model would work as follows:

Low Risk – Exemptions for small-scale and residential projects where there is no archaeology potential, such as previously assessed land.

– Exemptions for small-scale and residential projects where there is no archaeology potential, such as previously assessed land. Medium Risk – A permit-by-rule project registration model, where exploratory archaeology (i.e., roughly equivalent to Stages 1-3 of archaeological assessment in the current licensing system) could proceed immediately following registration if mandatory requirements (to be detailed later) are met.

– A permit-by-rule project registration model, where exploratory archaeology (i.e., roughly equivalent to Stages 1-3 of archaeological assessment in the current licensing system) could proceed immediately following registration if mandatory requirements (to be detailed later) are met. High Risk – To undertake advanced archaeology (i.e., the equivalent of Stage 4 archaeological assessment in the current licensing system), an authorization from the MCM would be required that would include requirements (to be set out) that must be met before archaeology fieldwork proceeds, with fieldwork dependent on project size and excavation requirements.

The objective of the revised approval process is to reduce overall archaeology assessment timelines to 4-6 months, down from 29 months, for 80% of projects, and to 12-18 months, down from 64 months, for the remaining 20% of projects.

New Indigenous engagement and consultation requirements, again to be detailed later, would be embedded in the archaeological approvals process, with earlier Indigenous involvement to improve communication and avoid costly project delays. For high risk authorizations, the Minister must consider whether the proposed conduct could adversely affect established or credibly asserted Aboriginal or treaty rights. For medium risk registrations and the broader framework, the specific requirements for Indigenous engagement and consultation are still being developed and will be addressed through future regulations and operational details. The theory is that embedding Indigenous engagement requirements at the start of a project should reduce costly late-stage delays, though the practical impact will depend on the content of the forthcoming regulations.

2. Enhanced Oversight and Compliance Framework

Current Framework

Ontario’s heritage framework requires archaeological fieldwork to be conducted by MCM-licensed archaeologists. This prevents archaeologists from other provinces and territories to work in Ontario. Moreover, the current framework does not recognize Indigenous-led training or experience as meeting qualification criteria, nor does it provide for early Indigenous involvement, which can result in concerns being raised late in the process by First Nations which leads to costly delays.

Proposed Framework

The modernization proposed would replace the current licensing framework for archaeologists with a qualified persons regime, supported by regulation-making authority to prescribe qualification requirements for individuals authorized to undertake archaeological work. These changes would eliminate licensing requirements and broaden the criteria for qualified persons to remove barriers to sector entry by, for example, enabling interprovincial recognition of qualifications. Barriers to Indigenous participation in archaeological work would be reduced by recognizing Indigenous-led training and experience, increasing the capacity for archaeological work throughout the province. These changes are expected to increase the number of people authorized to undertake archaeology by 45%, which will help reduce project timelines and potentially overall project costs. The range of compliance and enforcement actions would also be expanded to include enhanced guidance and training, proactive risk-based inspections, fines and compliance orders.

3. Advanced Digital Solutions

Current Framework

The current MCM Information Technology system is outdated and cumbersome, with limited data capture, reporting and analytical capacity, including for Indigenous-identified areas of interest. Archaeological sites are documented across paper records, partial digital files and some digital mapping, resulting in lengthy manual processes. These gaps mean that assessments take longer because archaeologists do not have timely access to information, proponents lack visibility into project approval status, and information about Indigenous archaeological sites may be incomplete.

Proposed Framework

The proposed amendments would require the MCM to establish, maintain and operate one or more electronic systems for tracking archaeological sites and areas of archaeological potential in Ontario, submitting notifications of projects where exemptions apply, registrations, applications, archaeological reports and site forms, and for other purposes prescribed by regulation. The proposed changes would also enable new heritage and archaeology Information Technology functionality, supported by improved integrated mapping and spatial data, to access real-time status updates on approval progress as part of Ontario’s Centralized Digital Permitting Service. Together, these changes would improve the accuracy and detail of archaeological assessment mapping, providing system users with timely information to support assessments and project decision-making. Improved and more timely information sharing would expedite projects through evidence-based reviews, while enhanced access to site-specific and compliance data would support continuous improvement, strengthen regulatory oversight and enable proactively identification and management of site-specific risks before they escalate.

What This Means for Land Use Planning and Development

If implemented as proposed, these changes could have a significant positive impact on planning and development approvals across Ontario. Developers, municipalities and infrastructure proponents would benefit from shorter approval timelines, greater certainty regarding archaeological requirements and reduced administrative burden. The proposed shift to a risk-based approach may also allow certain low-risk and small-scale projects to proceed more quickly while focusing regulatory oversight on projects with a greater potential impact on archaeological resources.

At the same time, project proponents should be aware that the proposed framework would be accompanied by expanded compliance and enforcement powers, making it important to ensure archaeological obligations continue to be addressed appropriately throughout project planning and implementation. It will be interesting to the impact of the proposed approach on Indigenous engagement and whether this enhanced engagement will lead to shorter approval times.

What’s Next?

The Province has indicated that the reforms will be implemented in phases. The first phase, anticipated to begin in early 2027, is expected to introduce enhanced compliance and enforcement tools, provide access to archaeological services through Ontario’s centralized digital permitting system, and establish exemptions for certain small-scale residential projects. Additional reforms, including broader changes to the archaeology approvals framework and qualification requirements, are expected to follow through subsequent legislative and regulatory amendments. MCM intends to bring all other provisions into force, including the new authorization framework, by the end of 2027.