Federal Court Of Appeal Rules Federal UNDRIP Law Does Not Incorporate UNDRIP Into Canadian Law

Does the federal United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (the “UNDRIPA“) incorporate the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (“UNDRIP“) into Canadian law, including its free, prior and informed consent (“FPIC“) standard? And which government actors bear responsibility for implementing UNDRIP and are bound by the obligations it sets out?

These questions were at the centre of the Federal Court of Appeal’s (“FCA”) decision in Canadian Nuclear Laboratories Ltd. v. Kebaowek First Nation (“Kebaowek”)1. On these key questions, the FCA held that:

the UNDRIPA does not directly give immediate effect to UNDRIP’s articles. Instead, it creates a framework for Canada’s future implementation of UNDRIP’s articles; and

the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (the “Commission“) does not constitute the “Government of Canada” for the purposes of the UNDRIPA’s obligation to align Canadian laws with UNDRIP.

The FCA accordingly allowed the appeal from the Federal Court’s finding that the Commission had erred in failing to consider UNDRIP in approving a proposed nuclear waste disposal facility, and set aside the Federal Court’s judgment.

The Kebaowek decision raises an important question: how does it square with the Supreme Court of Canada’s (“SCC“) statement in Reference re An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families (the “First Nations Families Act Reference“)2 that UNDRIP “has been incorporated into the country’s positive law” by the UNDRIPA?

The SCC will soon have an opportunity to address this question in Gitxaala v. British Columbia (Chief Gold Commissioner) (“Gitxaala“)3, and may also do so on a future appeal of Kebaowek.4 Gitxaala raises similar questions about British Columbia’s parallel Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (“DRIPA“), including whether it incorporates UNDRIP into British Columbia law with immediate legal effect. The SCC’s answers will likely bear directly on the federal framework addressed in Kebaowek.

These are important issues for proponents of major federal projects, particularly in the energy, mining, transportation, infrastructure, and natural resource sectors. They are especially timely given the federal government’s stated commitment to nation-building projects, economic growth, and trade diversification. Understanding how these cases relate to one another is therefore essential for project proponents and their advisors.

Background

The issue in this appeal was whether the Commission erred in failing to consider UNDRIP and the FPIC standard in approving the construction of a proposed near surface disposal facility (the “Facility”) on the Chalk River Laboratories Site (the “Site”) for the storage of low-level radioactive waste. Canadian Nuclear Laboratories Ltd. (“CNL”) operates the Site and is the proponent of the Facility. On January 8, 2024, the Commission approved CNL’s application to amend its licence to construct the Facility.

Several Indigenous nations and communities, including Kebaowek First Nation, invoked the UNDRIPA and UNDRIP before the Commission in the context of the duty to consult and accommodate. The Commission concluded that, as a “creature of statute”, it was “not empowered to determine how to implement UNDRIP in Canadian law” such that it did not have jurisdiction to determine whether UNDRIP and UNDRIPA applied to the duty to consult and accommodate.

The Federal Court disagreed, finding the Commission erred in failing to consider UNDRIP and the FPIC standard in assessing whether the duty to consult and accommodate had been fulfilled with respect to its approval of CNL’s licence. The Federal Court found that the UNDRIPA had incorporated UNDRIP into Canada’s positive legal framework and that the Commission was required to actively consider how UNDRIP informed the interpretation of Canadian laws, including the fulfillment of section 35 constitutional obligations. In particular, the Federal Court found that the proposed Facility fell within the scope of Article 29(2) of UNDRIP, thereby triggering the FPIC standard with respect to the duty to consult and accommodate, a standard that, in the Federal Court’s view, required a more robust consultation process directed toward achieving mutual agreement. The Federal Court accordingly remitted the matter for further consultation, but did not set aside the Commission’s decision.5 CNL appealed. Kebaowek First Nation cross-appealed, seeking an order that the Commission’s decision be set aside entirely and the matter remitted for full reconsideration.

The FCA Decision: A Framework for Future Implementation, not Immediate Incorporation

Writing for a unanimous panel, Justice Webb allowed CNL’s appeal and dismissed Kebaowek First Nation’s cross-appeal. The central questions were whether the UNDRIPA imposed obligations on the Commission beyond those already required under the existing duty to consult and accommodate, and, if so, whether the Commission constituted the “Government of Canada” for the purposes of those obligations.6

The FCA identified two possible interpretations of the UNDRIPA:

either it immediately makes UNDRIP part of Canadian law, or

it simply sets out a process for doing so in the future.

The FCA concluded that the UNDRIPA provides a framework for the future implementation of UNDRIP. It does not immediately incorporate UNDRIP into Canadian law.7

The FCA found that:

affirming UNDRIP as “a universal international human rights instrument with application in Canadian law” under section 4(a) of the UNDRIPA is not the same as implementing UNDRIP. Section 4(b) separately states that a purpose of the UNDRIPA is to “provide a framework for the Government of Canada’s implementation” of UNDRIP, a framework that would be unnecessary if UNDRIP were already implemented. 8

The obligations under sections 5 to 7 of the UNDRIPA to resolve inconsistencies, prepare an action plan, and report to Parliament likewise signal a framework for future implementation, not immediate incorporation.9

The FCA also compared the UNDRIPA to other federal laws that implement international agreements. Those other laws typically state that the international agreement prevails over any conflicting Canadian law. The UNDRIPA does not do this — instead, it directs the government to work with Indigenous peoples to resolve any conflicts. The FCA found this to be a meaningful difference, supporting the conclusion that UNDRIP does not automatically override Canadian law.10

The FCA also held that the Commission is not the “Government of Canada” for the purposes of section 5 of the UNDRIPA.11 Section 5 of UNDRIPA states that “[t]he Government of Canada must, in consultation and cooperation with Indigenous peoples, take all measures necessary to ensure that the laws of Canada are consistent with [UNDRIP]”. The FCA held that the Commission’s mandate is narrow — it regulates nuclear energy and nuclear substances, and nothing more. The broad obligation under section 5 to align all Canadian laws with UNDRIP was not intended to fall on a body with such a limited role. Accordingly, the Commission was found to have had no obligation to implement UNDRIP when deciding whether to approve the Facility.12

Separately, the FCA conducted its own analysis of the duty to consult that would apply in the specific circumstances of this case, applying the spectrum framework established by the SCC in Haida Nation v. British Columbia (Minister of Forests) (“Haida”)13, which holds that the depth of consultation required varies with the strength of the Aboriginal rights claim and the seriousness of the potential adverse impact of the contemplated project on those rights.14 Kebaowek’s claimed title area does not include the Site, which was expropriated in the 1940s and has been restricted from public access ever since. Kebaowek had not identified any new or novel adverse impacts beyond those flowing from the original taking of the lands in the 1940s. As a result, the FCA determined that the duty to consult would sit at the low end of the Haida spectrum in this circumstance.15

Questions for the SCC in Gitxaala

The Kebaowek decision directly engaged with the SCC’s statement in the First Nations Families Act Reference that UNDRIP “has been incorporated into the country’s positive law” by the UNDRIPA.16 That statement was made in obiter in a reference proceeding that did not turn on the legal effect of the UNDRIPA on a specific federal decisionmaker.

Addressing the same statutory provisions, the FCA concluded they “contemplate future action, not an immediate implementation of the articles as set out in UNDRIP into Canadian law.” That conclusion sits in tension with the SCC’s own language, and the SCC will need to address the difference.17

The Kebaowek decision also engaged with the British Columbia Court of Appeal’s (“BCCA”) decision in Gitxaala, which addressed BC’s parallel DRIPA legislation. The FCA described DRIPA as “substantially similar” to the UNDRIPA and found the BCCA’s conclusion to be consistent with its own analysis: an inconsistency between provincial law and UNDRIP “triggers the Crown’s obligation to take action” to resolve it, rather than UNDRIP automatically prevailing.18

The FCA also noted Justice Riley’s dissent in Gitxaala, which concluded that DRIPA “incorporates UNDRIP into the positive law of British Columbia, with immediate legal effect.”19 The FCA did not need to resolve whether the UNDRIPA and DRIPA should be read the same way, given a key difference between the federal and BC Interpretation Acts.20 Section 8.1(3) of the BC Interpretation Act requires that every Act and regulation “must be construed as being consistent with the Declaration.” There is no equivalent requirement in the federal Interpretation Act.

Having already granted leave in Gitxaala, the SCC will soon have an opportunity to clarify how its own description of UNDRIP legislation in the First Nations Families Act Reference should be applied, and how the federal and BC frameworks relate to one another. BC Premier-elect, Lorne Doerkson, has noted the Conservative Party of BC’s intention to repeal DRIPA21, adding additional complexity to the background of the Gitxaala appeal, including whether DRIPA will continue to be governing law.

Significance for Major Projects

For project proponents, Kebaowek confirms, at least in the FCA’s view, that the UNDRIPA does not directly give immediate effect to UNDRIP for federal decisionmakers with narrow statutory mandates. Several aspects of the decision warrant close attention as the federal government moves to accelerate major project approvals.

“Government of Canada” analysis may vary by regulator: The FCA’s finding that the Commission is not the “Government of Canada” for the purposes of section 5 of the UNDRIPA was tied to the Commission’s narrow mandate. The FCA confirmed there is no single meaning of “Government of Canada” across federal statutes22. Proponents appearing before federal decision-makers with broader mandates, including those assessing projects designated in the national interest, should consider how this analysis applies to their own regulator. Scope of UNDRIP Article 29(2) and “lands or territories” remains undecided: The FCA flagged two significant unresolved questions concerning Article 29(2) of UNDRIP. First, the FCA noted that Article 29(2), which requires states to “take effective measures to ensure that no storage or disposal of hazardous materials shall take place in the lands or territories of indigenous peoples without their free, prior and informed consent,” may function closer to a veto right than Article 32(2), which imposes a duty to consult and cooperate in order to obtain consent.23 The FCA declined to resolve whether Article 29(2), if implemented, would operate as an effective veto. Second, the FCA questioned whether the Site, having been expropriated in the 1940s and rendered inaccessible ever since, even falls within Kebaowek’s “lands or territories” for the purposes of Article 29(2). Unlike Articles 26, 27 and 28 of UNDRIP, which expressly refer to lands “traditionally owned, occupied or used,” Article 29(2) refers only to “the lands or territories of indigenous peoples” without that qualifier.24] The FCA left open whether previously expropriated lands can still constitute a nation’s “lands or territories” under Article 29(2) and 32(2)25. Both questions have significant implications for proponents of projects on lands with a history of dispossession, including lands subject to historic Crown takings. UNDRIPA already at issue in other active litigation: The questions left open in Kebaowek are not theoretical. The UNDRIPA is being invoked in Federal Court litigation challenging the Trans Mountain Expansion Project26 and may feature in challenges to projects advanced under the Building Canada Act. Proponents should expect UNDRIP-based arguments to continue in both federal and provincial forums. Parallel constitutional challenge to DRIPA: A constitutional challenge to DRIPA has been brought by Pender Harbour and Area Residents Association.27 If successful, this could affect the constitutional footing of DRIPA independently of how Gitxaala resolves the statutory interpretation questions addressed in Kebaowek.

Footnotes

1. 2026 FCA 174.

2. 2024 SCC 5.

3. 2025 BCCA 430.

4. While a party may apply to the SCC for leave to appeal the Kebaowek decision, leave is not a given. Section 40(1) of the Supreme Court Act specifies that the SCC only grants leave if a case involves a question of public importance or the importance of any issue of law or any issue of mixed law and fact. Ultimately, the SCC retains ultimate discretion on whether to grant leave.

5. Kebaowek at para. 2.

6. Kebaowek at paras. 4, 36.

7. Kebaowek at paras. 57, 65.

8. Kebaowek at para. 69.

9. Kebaowek at paras. 69, 71.

10. Kebaowek at para. 76.

11. Kebaowek at paras. 93-96, 101.

12. Kebaowek at para. 116.

13. 2004 SCC 73.

14. Kebaowek at paras. 44-45.

15. Kebaowek at paras. 52.

16. First Nations Families Act Reference, at para. 4.

17. Kebaowek at paras. 61, 65.

18. Gitxaala at para. 149.

19. Gitxaala at para. 101.

20. Kebaowek at paras. 34, 78.

21. “What to expect from the new B.C. Conservative government” CBC News (25 October 2026), online: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/bc-conservative-lorne-doerkson-promises-what-to-expect-9.7395394.

22. Kebaowek at paras. 99-101.

23. Kebaowek at paras. 104-107.

24. Kebaowek at paras. 107, 109-114.

25. Kebaowek at paras. 105, 108.