FINTRAC’s Recent Penalties: Compliance Takeaways For Credit Unions And Caisses Populaires

On September 24, 2026, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) imposed administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) on four financial entities, specifically credit unions and caisses populaires, for non-compliance with the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (PCMLTFA) and its associated Regulations.

As reporting entities under the PCMLTFA, credit unions and caisses populaires must maintain effective compliance programs to detect and deter money laundering and terrorist financing. These recent penalties demonstrate that FINTRAC actively reviews compliance programs across the financial sector and will take enforcement action where it identifies non-compliance, reinforcing its commitment to enforcing Canada’s anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing regime.

The violations

FINTRAC identified compliance deficiencies, referred to as “violations”, across the four financial entities and imposed AMPs accordingly.

The violations fell into five categories:

Failure to develop and apply written compliance policies and procedures that are kept up to date and approved by a senior officer; Failure to assess and document the risk of a money laundering or terrorist activity financing offence; Failure to take prescribed special measures for high-risk activities; Failure to institute and document the prescribed effectiveness review of the compliance program; and Failure to report suspicious transactions.

AMPs ranged from $16,500 to $676,500, with higher penalties corresponding to a greater number of violations per entity (ranging from one to four).

Notably, the entity that received the highest penalty of $676,500 was the only one found to have failed to report suspicious transactions—the only violation classified as “Very Serious” rather than “Serious”, warranting a significantly higher penalty. FINTRAC determined that, in four instances, this entity failed to report transactions exhibiting indicators of money laundering or terrorist financing that met the reasonable grounds to suspect threshold. Those indicators included:

size or type of transactions atypical of expected client activity;

funds transferred in and out of an account on the same day or within a short period;

frequent transfers between different financial institutions;

unusual or unjustified transaction amounts; and

transactions involving individuals or entities identified by media, law enforcement, or intelligence agencies as linked to criminal activities.

Failure to develop and apply written compliance policies and procedures

The failure to develop and apply written compliance policies and procedures was the only violation common to all four entities, classified as “Serious” in every case.

Across all four entities, FINTRAC identified ongoing monitoring deficiencies. This included monitoring practices that were not consistently applied or commensurate with a risk-based approach, as well as:

a backlog of medium-risk account reviews, while low-risk accounts were not monitored at the frequency established in the policies and procedures;

monitoring practices that did not consistently reflect client risk levels;

inconsistent compliance practices, outdated client identification information, and failures to follow documented policies; and

deficient ongoing monitoring records.

While not common to all four entities, FINTRAC identified additional compliance program deficiencies that are instructive for financial entities:

Gaps in client information/KYC: Two entities had gaps in client information, including missing occupation details, beneficial ownership information, and purpose of the business relationship.

Two entities had gaps in client information, including missing occupation details, beneficial ownership information, and purpose of the business relationship. Inadequate analysis of unusual transaction alerts: Two entities had incomplete evaluations of unusual transaction alerts, limited adverse media research, and missing documented conclusions.

Two entities had incomplete evaluations of unusual transaction alerts, limited adverse media research, and missing documented conclusions. Missing policies on ministerial directives and sanctions: One entity was missing policies addressing ministerial directives and operational restrictions related to Russia, as well as the obligation to report suspected sanctions evasion.

One entity was missing policies addressing ministerial directives and operational restrictions related to Russia, as well as the obligation to report suspected sanctions evasion. Production order handling deficiencies: Two entities had deficiencies in this area. One failed to document procedures entirely, which contributed to four unreported suspicious transaction reports, while another did not consistently apply its documented procedures.

Two entities had deficiencies in this area. One failed to document procedures entirely, which contributed to four unreported suspicious transaction reports, while another did not consistently apply its documented procedures. Transactional alerts backlog: One entity had a backlog of transactional alerts, posing risks to the accuracy of client risk ratings, the application of enhanced measures, and the timeliness of suspicious transaction reporting.

Practical implications for caisses populaires and credit unions

These penalty decisions highlight FINTRAC’s active enforcement within the financial sector. Credit unions and caisses populaires should:

Maintain current, comprehensive compliance policies and procedures and apply them consistently in practice.

Conduct ongoing monitoring using a risk-based approach and at the prescribed frequency, as monitoring backlogs may indicate compliance deficiencies.

Submit suspicious transaction reports when required, as FINTRAC classifies failures to report suspicious transactions as “Very Serious” violations and may impose significant penalties.

Review and test compliance programs proactively to identify and remediate gaps before they are identified by FINTRAC during an examination.

Financial entities should also note that the new AMP framework, which took effect on March 26, 2026, has substantially increased the consequences of non-compliance. We discuss the framework in detail in our earlier bulletin, Canada’s new administrative monetary penalties framework under the PCMLTFA. Given these heightened penalties, regular compliance reviews are more important than ever.