From Value Creation To Realization: How The Focus On Distributions Is Reshaping Private Equity Investments And Exits

Key takeaways

Liquidity has become a key focus for private equity, influencing investment structuring and exit strategies throughout the lifecycle.

Private equity sponsors need to maintain exit readiness and consider various liquidity tools, such as continuation vehicles and NAV-based lending.

The path from investment to realization needs careful planning, with sponsors considering cash availability, timing and certainty during exits.

After several years of constrained exit activity, liquidity has emerged as one of the defining issues facing the private equity industry. As limited partners (LPs) place greater emphasis on actual distributions, the question of when and how value is converted into cash is no longer confined to the moment of exit; it is increasingly a consideration that informs investment structuring, portfolio management and exit strategy throughout the entire investment lifecycle.

Of course, private equity sponsors have always been focused on realizing investments. Internal rate of return (IRR) itself rewards timely realizations: for investments producing the same multiple of invested capital, a longer holding period will generally result in a lower IRR.

What has changed is the increasing premium being placed on realized liquidity.

Slower exits and longer holding periods have left significant amounts of private equity value unrealized at the same time that LPs have received fewer distributions. That, in turn, constrains their ability to recycle capital into new fund commitments. The consequences extend to fundraising, where a sponsor’s ability to demonstrate realizations and return capital can increasingly influence LP allocation decisions.

Against this backdrop, LPs are increasingly focused on a straightforward question: how much capital has actually been returned?

McKinsey’s 2026 Global Private Equity Report found that, among 300 global LPs surveyed in January 2026, distributions to paid-in capital (DPI) was tied with multiple on invested capital (MOIC) as the second-most-important metric shaping allocation decisions, behind IRR. At the same time, five-year rolling DPI relative to private equity assets under management reached its lowest recorded level in 2025.

DPI should therefore not be viewed as replacing IRR. Rather, its increased prominence reflects a broader liquidity imperative confronting the private equity industry. That imperative is already contributing to the growth of continuation vehicles, secondaries and other liquidity solutions, but its implications extend further: to how a credible path to realization is established at entry, how portfolio companies prepare for an exit and how an eventual M&A transaction is structured and negotiated. The remainder of this article traces that thread across the investment lifecycle.

Creating value and realizing value

The distinction between investment performance and realized liquidity is straightforward but increasingly consequential. IRR measures annualized investment performance taking into account the timing of cash flows. MOIC and total value to paid-in capital (TVPI) can include unrealized value. DPI measures capital actually distributed to investors relative to capital contributed.

A portfolio company may therefore continue to perform strongly and increase in value, supporting attractive reported returns and NAV, without generating distributions to LPs.

McKinsey reported that DPI as a percentage of total private equity AUM was approximately 6% for the 12 months ending June 2025, compared with an average of approximately 16% between 2015 and 2019. More than half of global buyout-backed portfolio companies had also been held for four years or longer by the end of 2025. That gap between value creation and value realization is driving sponsors to reconsider both how they prepare for exits and the range of tools available to generate liquidity.

Exit readiness, liquidity tools and the quality of DPI

The pressure to translate value into realizations can affect decisions well before a portfolio company is formally put up for sale. In an environment where attractive exit windows can be narrow, there is increasing value in maintaining exit readiness throughout the holding period.

That does not mean operating every portfolio company as though it is perpetually for sale. It means preserving optionality.

Depending on the business, this may involve addressing material legal and governance issues before a transaction is imminent, maintaining organized corporate records and material contracts, anticipating the treatment of management equity and incentive arrangements, understanding change-of-control requirements and identifying financing, regulatory or other issues that could constrain an eventual transaction.

Optionality has also become more valuable because generating liquidity no longer necessarily requires a binary choice between continuing to hold and selling outright. Traditional strategic and sponsor-to-sponsor sales remain central to private equity realizations, and public offerings may provide another path where market conditions permit. At the same time, continuation vehicles, partial realizations, dividend recapitalizations and other structured transactions can return capital while preserving some exposure to an investment.

Continuation vehicles are a prominent example. They can provide liquidity to investors in an existing fund while allowing the sponsor and rolling investors to maintain exposure through a newly capitalized vehicle. Their rapid growth illustrates the importance of the underlying liquidity dynamic.

At the fund level, NAV-based lending facilities have provided another mechanism. A fund may borrow against its portfolio’s net asset value to fund distributions, providing current liquidity without requiring an asset sale. The use of NAV facilities to fund distributions has also attracted increased LP scrutiny, including as to the use of leverage and the source of the resulting distributions.

These developments raise a question that is becoming increasingly relevant to LP allocation decisions: the source and quality of DPI. Proceeds from a third-party exit may be viewed differently from distributions funded through NAV-based facilities, dividend recapitalizations or other structured liquidity transactions that allow a fund to generate current liquidity while retaining some or all of its exposure to the underlying investment. As LPs place greater emphasis on DPI, the amount of capital returned may matter alongside the manner in which that liquidity is generated.

For minority investments, the liquidity discussion begins at entry

The liquidity imperative takes on a different dimension where a private equity sponsor holds a minority investment. A controlling sponsor will generally have significant influence over whether and when a portfolio company pursues a sale. A minority investor typically will not.

Its eventual ability to generate liquidity can therefore depend not only on the performance of the underlying business, but also on the rights negotiated when the investment is made and alignment with founders and other controlling shareholders regarding the expected path to realization.

Minority investors commonly negotiate transfer rights, tag-along rights, registration or public-offering rights where appropriate and other protections intended to facilitate an eventual exit. Depending on the investment and the parties’ relative negotiating leverage, investors may also seek more affirmative liquidity mechanisms or triggers if no liquidity event has occurred within an agreed period.

The increased emphasis on DPI does not create the need for these protections. Private equity investors have always invested with an expected realization horizon, and IRR itself rewards timely exits. It does, however, reinforce the importance of ensuring that the negotiated path to liquidity is practical rather than merely theoretical.

For investors, that means assessing at entry whether the negotiated arrangements provide a realistic path toward realization within the fund’s expected investment horizon. For founders and controlling shareholders accepting private equity capital, it means recognizing that the investor’s eventual desire for liquidity is inherent in the private equity fund model and should be considered when expectations are initially aligned. Well-designed shareholder arrangements should balance that need against the company’s strategic flexibility and the interests of its other shareholders.

Cash at closing, certainty and the economics of exit

When a conventional M&A exit is ultimately pursued, fund-level liquidity objectives can materially affect how competing bids are evaluated.

Consider a PE seller choosing between a higher headline valuation that includes meaningful rollover, deferred or contingent consideration and a somewhat lower offer that provides substantially all cash at closing with a highly certain path to completion. The higher nominal price will not necessarily produce the greater immediate distribution.

For a fund seeking to return capital, that distinction matters. A dollar of rollover equity maintains exposure to the underlying business but generates no current distribution. An earnout may ultimately deliver additional value, but only if the applicable conditions are satisfied and the payment is received. Neither produces the same immediate distributable proceeds as cash at closing.

This does not mean sponsors will systematically accept lower valuations to improve DPI. Expected value, investment conviction, fund terms, timing, tax considerations and available alternatives all remain relevant. But headline enterprise value may not be the seller’s only objective. Depending on the circumstances, a sponsor may be balancing total expected value against immediate distributable cash, continuing upside, timing and execution certainty.

Certainty has always carried value in M&A. Where a sponsor has a particular objective to generate a realization, that value may be amplified. A buyer with committed financing, limited conditionality, a credible regulatory strategy and an executable timetable may distinguish its proposal from a higher-priced but less certain alternative. For a seller, financing risk, regulatory approvals and other closing conditions can affect not only transaction risk in the abstract, but the timing and certainty of the fund’s ability to make a distribution.

Rollover, deferred consideration and competing pressures

Rollover equity and deferred consideration create a related tension. Management rollover remains an important feature of many PE transactions, promoting continuity and alignment with an incoming sponsor. A selling sponsor’s rollover presents a different question: it preserves exposure to future upside, but the rolled portion does not generate distributable cash.

The attractiveness of sponsor rollover will therefore depend in part on the circumstances and objectives of the selling fund. A fund with significant remaining duration and conviction in the asset may value continued exposure differently from a mature fund principally seeking a realization.

Earnouts and other forms of contingent consideration can similarly bridge valuation gaps, particularly where future performance is uncertain, but they defer liquidity and introduce performance and collection risk. The current environment can therefore produce competing pressures: valuation uncertainty may make deferred consideration useful as a dealmaking tool at precisely the time that liquidity considerations make immediate cash particularly attractive to certain PE sellers.

Understanding the fund behind the transaction

These dynamics reinforce a practical point that applies across the M&A market. When dealing with a PE-backed business, understanding the portfolio company remains essential. But understanding the fund behind the portfolio company — and what a transaction is intended to accomplish at the fund level — can provide important additional insight.

Relevant considerations may include the age of the fund, the length of the investment hold, the sponsor’s fundraising cycle, whether the asset has previously been marketed and whether the sponsor is seeking a complete realization or wishes to retain exposure.

Not all of this information will be available, and fund-level considerations should not be overinterpreted. A sponsor’s willingness to transact depends on many factors, including its assessment of the asset’s remaining upside. Nevertheless, fund-level context may help to explain why one sponsor places particular value on timing, another is prepared to retain meaningful rollover and yet another pursues a continuation vehicle rather than an available third-party sale.

In that sense, understanding what a transaction accomplishes for the fund can be as important as understanding what it accomplishes for the portfolio company.

Implications for the Canadian market

These global trends are directly relevant to Canada. Canadian sponsors compete for institutional capital in a global private capital market, and Canadian companies frequently attract U.S. and other international sponsors facing the same liquidity pressures.

CVCA reported 52 private equity exits in Canada in 2025, representing C$2.81 billion in disclosed value. No IPOs occurred; liquidity continued to rely on mergers, acquisitions and secondary buyouts.

For control investments, the current environment reinforces the value of maintaining exit readiness before a sale process begins. For minority investments, the analysis starts at entry: governance and shareholder arrangements should provide a credible path to realization while balancing the interests of founders, controlling shareholders and other stakeholders. For PE-backed companies and management teams, transaction readiness can make it easier to respond when buyer interest, financing conditions or public markets create an attractive window.

When an M&A exit is ultimately pursued, purchase price remains critical. But the amount of cash available at closing, the certainty and timing of receipt and the extent of any continuing investment can all affect the transaction’s value to the selling fund.

Looking ahead

Private equity remains a returns-driven business. The increased focus on DPI does not diminish the importance of IRR, MOIC or other measures of investment performance. What it does, however, is sharpen the distinction between creating value, reporting value and realizing value.

With significant amounts of capital remaining invested in mature portfolio companies and LPs placing greater weight on distributions, sponsors are being required to think more deliberately about the path from investment to realization.

For minority investments, that can mean negotiating credible liquidity rights at entry. During ownership, it means preserving exit optionality. At exit, it means evaluating not only headline value but also the amount, timing and certainty of proceeds that can be returned to investors.

For sponsors and their advisers, the result is a broader conception of exit planning. Liquidity is not simply the final step in the investment lifecycle; it is increasingly a consideration that shapes the entire arc from entry to realization.