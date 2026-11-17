Key takeaways

On October 24, 2026, Canada proposed stablecoin regulations under the Stablecoin Act, inviting industry comments until December 23, 2026.

The regulations clarify who qualifies as an issuer, defining stablecoins and their reserve asset requirements.

Ongoing compliance includes governance, risk management, and regular reporting to the Bank of Canada, with potential penalties for violations.

On October 24, 2026, the Department of Finance Canada published proposed stablecoin regulations in draft form (the regulations) under the Stablecoin Act (Act), together with amendments to the Retail Payment Activities Regulations (RPAR) under the Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA) (the amendments). Industry is invited to comment on the regulations and the amendments, with the comment period ending December 23, 2026. The accompanying Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement (RIAS) (which is explanatory material only) identifies fall 2027 as the intended implementation date for the regulations and the amendments; commencement remains subject to the applicable statutory process.

As discussed in our December 2, 2025, Update: “Canada releases draft framework for stablecoin regulation”, the Act establishes Bank of Canada oversight of non-financial-institution stablecoin issuers. The regulations supply much of the detail needed to operationalize and implement that framework; however, key questions remain for industry participants. In this Update, we summarize the principal features of the regulations, discuss the proposed amendments, and outline several unresolved issues which we expect industry to comment on during the consultation period.

Scope

The regulations would clarify who is an issuer of a stablecoin for purposes of determining the scope of the Act. The Act defines issuance as creating a stablecoin and making it available for purchase, directly or indirectly, by a person in Canada. The regulations would define these activities by reference to control: creation involves direct or indirect control over the stablecoin’s properties, including responsibility for its design and the management of its generation, while making it available involves control over its distribution. Accordingly, an entity that retains control over both activities could remain subject to the framework even if it outsources the technical functions involved in creating or distributing the stablecoin.

The Act excludes closed-loop stablecoins from its ambit but does not define this term. The regulations provide that, similar to a closed-loop gift card, a closed-loop stablecoin is a stablecoin that can only be used to purchase goods and services from a specific merchant or group of merchants (or transferred for such purposes) and is capable of being redeemed in fiat from the merchant(s) or an affiliate of the issuer.

Registration

Applicants will be required to provide detailed information about their reserve arrangements and material service providers, as well as details around ownership and creditors of the issuer. They also will be required to disclose any personal or financial information which they plan to collect from stablecoin holders, employees or business partners, and the purposes for which such information is gathered. Existing issuers would also need to include a plan for the orderly resolution or winding down of their stablecoin activities if their application is refused.

The Act provides that applications may be subject to a national security review. The regulations provide that, consistent with the RPAA, the minister of finance would have 60 days to decide whether to conduct a national security review and 180 days to conduct it, with extensions available for both periods.

Reserve assets

The regulations would require reserve assets, valued at market at each day-end, to cover at least the par value of outstanding stablecoins. Eligible assets would include demand deposits, government debt maturing within three months, and specified overnight reverse repurchase agreements. A stablecoin issuer could also hold units of a money market fund as part of its reserves, but only if the fund invests entirely in the currency the stablecoin references, or in the other above-mentioned eligible assets.

Representing money market fund units as tokens on a blockchain would likely not, by itself, prevent them from qualifying as eligible reserve assets. The fund would still need to meet the above investment requirements, and the arrangements for holding and redeeming its tokenized units would need to support compliance with the applicable custody and liquidity requirements contained in the regulations.

Issuers would be permitted to withdraw investment returns from the reserves, provided the remaining reserves have a market value at least equal to the par value of outstanding stablecoins and, as discussed below, provided none of the investment returns are shared with stablecoin holders.

The regulations would allow issuers to obtain overnight financing using eligible government debt held in their reserves. The issuer would sell the securities and agree to buy them back one business day later. Because this arrangement functions like a loan secured by the securities, the provision expressly permits it as an exception to the general prohibition on encumbering reserve assets. The financing could be used only to obtain the stablecoin’s reference currency to meet redemption requests.

Custody

Only Canadian provincial or federal financial institutions would qualify as custodians. These would include Canadian banks, federally and provincially incorporated trust and loan companies, credit unions and securities dealers. The accompanying RIAS explains that excluding foreign custodians is intended to make redemption easier for Canadian holders if an issuer becomes insolvent.

Subsection 39(2) of the Act requires reserve assets to be held separately from the issuer’s and custodian’s other assets and protected from their creditors, except for holders’ claims relating to redemption. However, the regulations do not prescribe a trust or another legal structure for achieving this protection. Issuers and their legal counsel will therefore be responsible for determining a compliant structure, including whether the arrangements would protect the reserves if either the issuer or custodian became insolvent. This will require consideration of the applicable insolvency laws and the legal rights created by the reserve and custody arrangements. Similar considerations arise under the proposed RPAA safeguarding arrangements discussed below, although those requirements concern the stablecoins held for end users rather than the reserve assets backing them.

The interaction between the reserve requirements and the broader backing contemplated by the risk management provisions warrants clarification. Proposed section 3 ties “outstanding stablecoin” to purchases by persons whose usual residence, head office or principal place of business is in Canada, regardless of where the purchase occurs. The detailed reserve calculation uses the defined term “outstanding stablecoin”, while paragraph 20(1)(f) requires the risk management policy to describe measures for backing issued stablecoins that remain unredeemed and uncancelled, without using the narrower term “outstanding stablecoin”. Clarification would be helpful on whether assets backing stablecoins purchased by persons outside the Canadian purchaser definition must also satisfy the eligible asset and Canadian custody requirements.

Related questions concern how transfers between Canadian and foreign holders affect the reserve calculation and statutory redemption rights, and how reserve arrangements would address their respective claims, including on insolvency. If foreign redemption claims can draw on the same reserve pool, sufficient corresponding backing would be necessary to avoid reducing the assets available to satisfy Canadian claims.

Redemption

Issuers would generally have to redeem “outstanding stablecoins” at a holder’s request regardless of amount, within three business days, with redemption fees capped at 1%. This obligation is tied to the Canadian purchaser test discussed above, although proposed paragraph 15(1)(a) refers to redemption at the request of “any holder.” At least seven days’ notice, posted on the issuer’s website, would be required before introducing or increasing redemption fees. A plain-language summary of the issuer’s redemption policy would have to explain the process and available payment methods, be published in both official languages, and made available on the issuer’s website.

There are two important qualifications. First, proposed subsection 15(2) would permit daily redemption limits if reserve-market liquidity shortfalls prevent an issuer from meeting all requests. The provision does not specify a maximum duration for those limits or how competing requests should be allocated.

Second, the operative text refers to completing redemption within three business days, whereas the RIAS describes that deadline as requiring the issuer to liquidate necessary assets and initiate the fiat transfer. Clarifying whether the deadline measures initiation or receipt would reduce uncertainty, particularly for cross-border payments.

Rewards

The regulations distinguish transaction-linked rewards, which are permitted if they are not tied to holding a stablecoin, from yield or interest paid solely in connection with the holding of a stablecoin, which is not permitted. Arrangements with other persons may also be prohibited if the arrangements constitute indirect yield or interest, including income-sharing arrangements or arrangements encouraging another person to pay yield to holders.

We expect requests for examples addressing exchange promotions and loyalty programs, which may come in the form of guidance once the regulations are passed. The distinction matters commercially: issuers would need to assess the substance of their arrangements with distributors, including how rewards are funded and what behaviour they incentivize.

Ongoing compliance

The regulations would prescribe content for governance, risk management, data security and recovery, and resolution policies. Issuers would need sufficient resources and training to implement them, along with annual reviews and additional reviews before specified significant changes. Risk management and data security policies would each require an independent review at least every three years. Plain-language summaries of these four policies would have to be published in both official languages and made available on the issuer’s website.

Complaint handling procedures, which would also need to be publicly disclosed on the issuer’s website, would require an issuer to acknowledge the complaint within seven days and resolve it within 30 days.

The Act requires specified financial and reserve information at least monthly, and a lawyer’s opinion on compliance with reserve encumbrance and custody requirements. In addition, the regulations would prescribe additional report content covering issuance to and redemptions by persons in Canada, custodians, distribution intermediaries and complaint handling.

Incident notices would be required without delay. Significant change notices would have different deadlines, including seven days for specified operational or policy changes, 30 days for certain information-related changes, and 60 days for changes to countries where information is stored or processed.

Supervisory assessments

Issuers would pay annual supervisory fees to the Bank of Canada to cover the costs of administering the stablecoin regime. Proposed section 34 would establish base fees of $25,000 for issuers with average monthly outstanding stablecoin value below $500 million, $350,000 from $500 million to below $1 billion, and $750,000 at $1 billion or above, subject to inflation adjustments.

We expect comments on the sharp increases between tiers and the consequences of reporting deficiencies, particularly where an error is promptly corrected. Under proposed subsection 34(5), if required information is incorrect, missing or unavailable, the issuer’s average monthly outstanding value is deemed to be $1 billion, placing it in the top tier.

Enforcement

Administrative monetary penalties of up to $1 million may be assessed for serious violations and $10 million for very serious violations, subject to special rules for certain violations. Examples of very serious violations include issuing stablecoins without being registered, providing false or misleading information to the public, paying interest or yield and failing to have the required policies in place.

Bringing stablecoin payments within the RPAA

Currently, the RPAA applies to retail payment activities, which means payment functions that are performed in relation to electronic funds transfers that are made in fiat, or using a unit that meets prescribed criteria. The current obligations under the RPAA and the RPAR are drafted with fiat processes in mind.

In recognition of the increasing use of stablecoins to effect payments, particularly cross-border payments, Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 1 added a new payment function to the RPAA, covering the transmission or maintenance of an end user’s encrypted or tokenized payment instrument or private key. The amendments are intended to further extend the RPAA framework to qualifying payment activities involving prescribed stablecoins. However, they would not bring every stablecoin transaction within the RPAA, and existing entity-based and securities-transaction exemptions would continue to apply.

First, certain stablecoins would be prescribed for the purposes of the definition of retail payment activity. The definition of stablecoin would be the same as in the Stablecoin Act, other than a closed-loop stablecoin within the meaning of the regulations. To qualify, the stablecoin must either be issued by a registered issuer under the Act, or by a domestic or foreign financial institution (as defined in the Bank Act) that is subject to substantially similar legal requirements concerning yield, redemption, reserves and custody.

Second, the regulations make several amendments to update the payment functions to contemplate stablecoins. One of the key requirements under the RPAA is that payment service providers (PSPs) that hold funds are required to safeguard such funds. Safeguarding is intended to support access to and the return of funds in the event of a PSP insolvency. Under the regulations, an entity that holds stablecoins would also be subject to safeguarding requirements. However, while fiat funds must be safeguarded either in a trust account or covered by insurance or a guarantee, a new manner of safeguarding funds held in stablecoins has been added, as follows

the funds are held with an entity whose sole purpose is the holding of end-user funds

the entity is a registered holder of the funds on a distributed ledger or similar technology, on which the stablecoin is recorded

the entity and the rights associated with the funds will not form part of the PSP’s assets in the event of its insolvency

the entity and the PSP have entered into a contract ensuring that the funds do not belong to the PSP.

We expect the existing Safeguarding end-user funds [PDF] supervisory guideline from the Bank of Canada will be updated to explain how this safeguarding option would work in practice, including if a separate entity could satisfy the “registered holder” requirement by using a third-party custodian to operate the entity’s wallet, or hold the stablecoins in an omnibus wallet. In an omnibus arrangement, a custodian may pool stablecoins belonging to several clients at one blockchain address and identify each client’s entitlement only in its internal records. Guidance would help clarify whether those records can satisfy the requirement that the separate entity be a “registered holder” on the blockchain, or whether a separately attributable on-chain holding is required.

Finally, the amendments set out a series of technical amendments to ensure the requirements under the RPAA and the RPAR also extend to retail payment activities involving stablecoins. However, such additional requirements are not always specific to stablecoin activities and may impact existing fiat processes.

Securities regulation and transition

The Regulations do not explain how the new federal regime will work alongside provincial securities law requirements. As discussed in our earlier Update, section 3 of the Act provides exceptions to certain rules governing federal financial institutions. It does not generally exempt stablecoin issuers from provincial securities laws. Proposed subsection 37(3) of the regulations also recognizes that securities obligations may continue by allowing issuers to disclose supervisory information where securities laws require it.

Issuers that have filed a prospectus or obtained an exemption from securities laws should therefore not assume that registration with the Bank of Canada will replace their existing obligations. Guidance from the Bank and securities regulators would help explain the requirements for future stablecoin sales and trading on crypto trading platforms. It would also help clarify whether issuers must continue meeting reporting-issuer requirements and complying with undertakings previously given to securities regulators.

Proposed section 43 of the regulations would allow existing issuers to continue issuing stablecoins while their registration applications are reviewed, provided they apply within 30 days after the Act’s registration requirement takes effect. This temporary relief would end when the issuer is registered or notified that its application has been refused. It would not give existing issuers extra time to comply with the Act’s other requirements.

There is also a timing question for PSPs which could benefit from further guidance. Under the proposed definition, a stablecoin issued by a non-financial institution would qualify for RPAA purposes only once the issuer is registered. Guidance would help explain how PSPs should treat payments involving that stablecoin while the issuer’s application is still being reviewed.

Next steps

Issuers and PSPs should use the consultation period to assess how the proposed regulations and amendments would affect their businesses, including their reserve arrangements and how they sell or provide services involving stablecoins. They should also identify any changes to their third-party service agreements or operating procedures that would be needed to comply with the federal framework.

The RIAS indicates the Bank of Canada plans to consult on guidance before the regime takes effect. Although the government intends to implement the regime in fall 2027, the effective date has not been confirmed. Businesses should begin preparing now for changes that may take time to put in place.