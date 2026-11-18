A guarantee signed by a Chief Investment Officer would normally be able to be relied on by a lender. CERIECO Canada Corp. thought exactly that when it advanced more than $200 million to finance The One, Toronto’s most ambitious tower project. In Ontario Securities Commission v. Bridging Finance Inc., 2026 ONSC 5607, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice held that the guarantee was not enforceable because the signatory lacked the authority to bind the Fund.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice’s decision is a stark warning to all persons contracting in commercial transactions to diligently verify the relevant signing authorities executing applicable documents and agreements.

The facts: How did a $213 million guarantee become worthless?

CERIECO Canada Corp. (“CERIECO”) advanced more than $200 million to the developer of The One project in downtown Toronto. As part of the financing, Bridging Income Fund LP (the “Fund”) purported to guarantee the developer’s debt.

The Fund’s guarantee was signed by the then Chief Investment Officer and a principal of the Fund’s investment manager (the “Signatory”). When CERIECO later claimed approximately $213 million, plus interest and costs, under the guarantee, its claim was rejected.

Why was the claim rejected?

Although the Signatory seemed to hold a senior position, she did not in fact have the authority to bind the Fund. Her authority flowed through the Fund’s investment manager, a separate entity whose authority was defined by its agreement governing the management of the Fund. Although the investment manager had broad authority to manage the Fund’s investments, that authority extended only to activities within the Fund’s investment business. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice agreed that the guarantee fell outside that scope and consequently the Signatory lacked the authority to bind the Fund in this transaction.

When does the indoor management rule fail to protect a lender?

The indoor management rule is a common law protection that generally allows a party dealing with an entity to assume that a person who purports to have authority to bind that entity, has that authority and that its internal procedures and approvals have been properly followed. In appropriate circumstances, it allows lenders to rely on the apparent authority of those acting for the entity without further investigation.

In this transaction, however, there were warning signs that called the Signatory’s authority into question, including concerns about her authority, the absence of an apparent commercial reason for the Fund to guarantee the developer’s debt, and unusual requests for confidentiality around the guarantee. CERIECO could not simply disregard those circumstances and blindly rely on the indoor management rule.

This is a reminder that the rule can only be invoked when there has been reasonable reliance on apparent authority. It does not relieve a party from making further inquiries when the circumstances give it reason to question that authority.

Can a legal opinion fix a signing authority problem?

CERIECO had obtained legal opinions from the Fund’s counsel. Could those opinions be relied on by CERIECO in respect of the Signatory’s authority?

Not in these circumstances. Given that the opinions relied, in part, on an officer’s certificate signed by the Signatory, the very person whose authority to bind the Fund was in question, receipt of an opinion did not relieve CERIECO from its obligations to verify signing authority, particularly given the many warning signs it had.

An opinion recipient should understand precisely what a legal opinion confirms, what it assumes and what evidence supports its conclusions, particularly where questions about authority have already arisen. Opinion givers also need to be careful to include the appropriate assumptions and qualifications regarding their opinions concerning authority and what they are relying on in giving such opinion.

An opinion does not, by itself, resolve these issues in the face of warning signs or provide the protection of the indoor management rule. The underlying concerns regarding authority must still be addressed.

The broader lesson

This case concerned a guarantee, but the lesson extends to any document or agreement intending to bind an entity.

Before relying on an executed document, counterparties should confirm who has authority to sign, what approvals are required and whether those approvals have been properly obtained. Legal opinions and careful diligence by lenders’ counsel can provide some comfort, but they do not eliminate the need to investigate warning signs.