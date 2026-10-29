Supreme Court Of Canada To Hear Challenge To Federal ‘toxic’ Listing Of Plastic Manufactured Items

Key Takeaways At issue is whether the listing of all plastic manufactured items (PMI) as a toxic substance — resulting in their regulation under the federal criminal law power — is constitutional. This is an important division of powers case with wide-ranging potential implications for the import, export, manufacture, processing, use, sale, labelling, advertising and disposal of PMI.

The Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal (FCA) disagreed on whether PMI are a “substance” under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, how much precision the Act requires when a substance is first listed, and when the federal criminal law power is engaged so as to allow such regulation.

The FCA unanimously upheld Schedule 1 of the Act, reversing the Federal Court, which had found Schedule 1 to be unreasonable and unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court of Canada (Supreme Court) will hear the challenge to the federal government’s 2021 decisions to list “plastic manufactured items” (PMI) — a broad category of plastic products — as toxic under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (the Act).

On October 15, 2026, the Supreme Court granted a group of industry participants (the Applicants) leave to appeal the January 30, 2026 decision of the Federal Court of Appeal (FCA). The FCA upheld the 2021 order adding PMI to the list of toxic substances in Schedule 1 of the Act (the Order), reversing the 2023 Federal Court decision that had quashed it.

The listing of PMI in the Order carries significance: under the Act, a substance must first be listed in Schedule 1 before the federal government can regulate it, and the PMI listing underpins the Single-use Plastics Prohibition Regulations. With the courts below arriving at contrary conclusions, the Supreme Court’s decision could clarify the scope of federal regulatory powers under the Act and the reach of the Act’s toxic substance regime.

Both the Federal Court and the FCA were guided by the Supreme Court’s 1997 decision in R v. Hydro-Québec1 but, significantly, drew different conclusions from the case. This appeal may result in a change to the law.

Background

The Governor in Council made the Order, which was published in the Canada Gazette on May 12, 2021, alongside a regulatory impact analysis statement. The Order followed the government’s Science Assessment of Plastic Pollution (Science Assessment) and a discussion paper on an integrated management approach to plastic products, both published in October 2020. The Applicants challenged both the Order and the Minister’s refusal to establish a Board of Review (Board).

On November 16, 2023, the Federal Court found that PMI were not a “substance” under the Act, that the Order was unreasonable and ultra vires the federal criminal law power, and that the refusal to establish a Board was unreasonable. 2 It retroactively quashed the Order and declared it invalid and unlawful as of April 23, 2021. The Attorney General of Canada appealed.

The FCA’s decision

In unanimous reasons, the FCA allowed the appeal and dismissed the application for judicial review.

Whether PMI are a ‘substance’ under the Act

The FCA rejected the Federal Court’s reading of “substance,” concluding that PMI fall within paragraph 3(1)(f) of the Act, which includes “any manufactured item.” The FCA relied on the Interpretation Act rule that the singular includes the plural (and vice versa) and on the French text, which refers to “les articles manufacturés.”

Reasonableness of the Order

The FCA grounded its analysis in the Act’s two-stage structure, under which listing a substance under subsection 90(1), and deciding whether and how to regulate it under subsection 93(1), are separate steps. In its view, the Order anticipates the “winnowing or narrowing” of a broad listing through a triage of risks. The FCA held that, by requiring precision in describing individual plastic items at the listing stage, the Federal Court collapsed the two steps into one and rendered subsection 93(1) superfluous.

The FCA found the Governor in Council had “overwhelming scientific evidence” that PMI were ubiquitous in the environment and could harm it or its biological diversity, relying on the effects on wildlife and habitats described in the Science Assessment and regulatory impact analysis statement. Listing a substance, the FCA held, does not require a substance to be harmful in all its forms, and the Governor in Council need not prove that each individual PMI is harmful.

The FCA also rejected the Applicants’ reliance on the estimate that about 1% of plastic waste in Canada enters the environment. In its view, the relevant question was what that 1% represents: an estimated 29 kilotonnes (29,000 tonnes) of plastic pollution entering the environment in 2016, according to the Science Assessment.

The FCA further noted that Schedule 1 already lists substances that are not harmful in all uses, such as lead and carbon dioxide, leaving their harmful aspects to later regulatory or non-regulatory responses.

Finally, the FCA rejected the argument that quantitative dose testing is required at the listing stage for macroplastics (plastics greater than five mm, as defined in the Science Assessment), cautioning that courts should not require unethical or impractical testing.

Constitutionality of the Order

The FCA concluded that the Order raised no constitutional issue. In its view, the Order imposes no prohibition or penalty; it is the first step that may lead to regulations, and the criminal law power is engaged only when those regulations are made.

The FCA agreed with the Federal Court that the Order’s dominant purpose is environmental protection. It rejected the argument, advanced by the Applicants, Alberta and Saskatchewan, that the Order intruded on provincial jurisdiction, emphasizing cooperative federalism and the environment as a shared jurisdiction.

The refusal to establish a Board

The FCA held that subsection 333(1) gives the Minister broad discretion over whether to establish a Board, and that a Board addresses sufficient uncertainty or doubt in the underlying science, not policy questions about whether and how to regulate. After a two-step scientific review of the notices of objection, the Minister concluded that the objections did not challenge the Science Assessment’s core finding that macroplastics are ubiquitous and may harm the environment. The FCA found that conclusion to be reasonable.

Mootness

Subsequent to the Federal Court hearing, in 2023, the federal government enacted the Strengthening Environmental Protection for a Healthier Canada Act, SC 2023, c 12 (Bill S-5), which amended Schedule 1 and re-introduced it in two parts. As a result, the Order no longer existed at law. The Federal Court nevertheless determined that the judicial review application was not moot and decided the merits, noting, among other reasons, that Schedule 1 was re-introduced with identical substances and that the legal issues remained relevant. The FCA disagreed, concluding that the Federal Court erred in making this determination.

Summary

The FCA decision stands for now . Pending the appeal, PMI remain on Schedule 1, as re-introduced by Bill S-5 in 2023, and the FCA’s approach to listing toxic substances under the Act governs. As a result, regulated entities need to comply with the Single-use Plastics Prohibition Regulations, which remain valid law at this time.

Pending the appeal, PMI remain on Schedule 1, as re-introduced by Bill S-5 in 2023, and the FCA’s approach to listing toxic substances under the Act governs. As a result, regulated entities need to comply with the Single-use Plastics Prohibition Regulations, which remain valid law at this time. Regulation is where scope is set . Under the FCA’s reasoning, a listing can be broad, with narrowing or pinpointing occurring later at the regulation stage. Subject to the Supreme Court’s pending decision, consultations on the future of the Act’s regulations may, therefore, be the most effective juncture for affected businesses to shape how a listed substance is regulated.

Under the FCA’s reasoning, a listing can be broad, with narrowing or pinpointing occurring later at the regulation stage. Subject to the Supreme Court’s pending decision, consultations on the future of the Act’s regulations may, therefore, be the most effective juncture for affected businesses to shape how a listed substance is regulated. Constitutional challenges may need to target regulations . The FCA held that the criminal law power is engaged only once regulations are made. Unless the Supreme Court takes a different view, constitutional arguments are more likely to succeed if directed at specific regulations rather than at the listing stage.

The FCA held that the criminal law power is engaged only once regulations are made. Unless the Supreme Court takes a different view, constitutional arguments are more likely to succeed if directed at specific regulations rather than at the listing stage. Notices of objection should focus on the science. The FCA confirmed that the Minister has broad discretion to refuse a Board, and that a Board addresses scientific uncertainty, not policy questions about whether and how to regulate.

The Registrar will set the schedule for serving and filing the appeal documents. Given the range of industry, constitutional and environmental groups that intervened before the FCA, significant intervener participation is likely. The Supreme Court will likely hear the appeal in one of the three sessions to be held in 2027. We will continue to monitor this proceeding and report on further developments.

Footnotes

1 R v. Hydro-Québec, 1997 CanLII 318 (SCC).

2 As discussed in the November 27, 2023 Update: “Court rules federal cabinet acted outside their authority by broadly designating plastic manufactured items as toxic”.