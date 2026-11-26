Ontario’s EPR landscape continues to change, on September 21, 2026, Ontario finalized amendments affecting a number of extended producer responsibility (“EPR”) regulations made under the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016 (the “RRCEA”), including the Tires, Batteries, Electrical and Electronic Equipment (“EEE”), Hazardous and Special Products (“HSP”), Blue Box and Administrative Penalties regulations. One month later, on October 27, 2026, Ontario proposed further amendments to both the RRCEA and the Blue Box Regulation. The comment period for the latest amendments proposal ends on November 26, 2026.

This chart provides a summary of the enacted and proposed amendments, which are covered in further detail below along with a discussion of the impact on businesses arising from these changes.

Legislation Enacted Amendments Proposed Amendments RRCEA N/A Expanded authorities

Fee and cost setting requirements Administrative Penalties (“AP”) Regulation Removal of $1 million AP cap N/A Tires Regulation Increased management targets

Rules for contracting for credits with haulers, processors, retreaders and producer responsibility organizations (“ PROs ”)

”) Changed management requirements

Increased collection sites and location requirements

Collection site reporting requirements and change restrictions

PRO collection site sharing requirements

PRO financial reporting requirements N/A Blue Box Regulation PRO financial reporting requirements Additional PRO reporting requirements

PRO agreement requirements

Removing or changing flexible plastics requirements

Removing requirements for collecting overflow materials and implementing rules for providing new receptacles

Allowing small business IC&I collection Batteries Regulation PRO financial reporting requirements N/A EEE Regulation PRO financial reporting requirements N/A HSP Regulation PRO financial reporting requirements N/A

Enacted Amendments

$1 Million Cap Removed from AP Regulation

The AP Regulation has been amended to remove the $1 million cap.1 APs are composed of a base penalty and an “economic benefit” amount based on the amount the contravener accrued by failing to comply with its obligation. While the AP Regulation maintains maximum base penalties, the total AP amount is no longer capped at $1 million. As a result, APs issued for contravening EPR regulations can now exceed $1 million. This change applies to all EPR programs in Ontario.

The Province has stated that this amendment is intended to act as a deterrent for non-compliance and discourage regulated parties from viewing non-compliance as a financially viable alternative. However, this change represents a significant increase in financial exposure for businesses involved in the EPR programs.

Financial Reporting Requirements for PROs

The Tires, Blue Box, Batteries, EEE, and HSP regulations were amended to add financial disclosure requirements for PROs.2 PROs will have to produce annual reports with various financial information, including total costs incurred and costs of collecting and managing materials. These reports will likely be used to inform economic benefit calculations in administering APs under the new (cap-free) AP Regulation.

While the reporting obligations require PROs to disclose potentially sensitive commercial information, PROs should note that the amendments state that this information will not be posted on the Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority’s (“RPRA”) public website. However, there may be some concerns regarding whether such information could be released pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act request as well as whether these requirements raise anti-competitive concerns.

Changes to the Tires Regulation

The Tires Regulation has been amended to increase producers’ management targets from 65% to 80% beginning in 2026.3 However, these amendments allow tire producers to contract with registered tire haulers, processors, retreaders and PROs for credits that count toward the producer’s management target.4 In order to purchase credits, a written agreement must be in place.5 Additionally, managed tires must be collected from a location in Ontario, collected in the same calendar year in which they are managed, and the actual management of the tires must occur by March 31 of the following year.6

The amendments increase the required number of tire collection network sites by 2,200, from 4,300 to 6,500 beginning in 2027.7 PROs are required to maintain the geographic distribution of the existing collection sites and a minimum of 220 of the additional collection sites must be located in Northern Ontario.8 The amendments require PROs to report their tire collection networks at the beginning of the year starting in 2027 and add conditions that limit when tire collection network sites can be changed during the year.9

The amendments implement new rules for PROs that share tire collection sites. Starting in 2027, all PROs operating a collection site that is shared by more than one PRO must enter into an agreement by no later than January 1 of the year that they intend to use the site.10 The agreement must address the obligations of each PRO in relation to the collection site and how the tires collected from that site will be managed.11

These amendments are intended to prevent the accumulation of tires at collection sites, address existing backlogs of tires, and improve the reliability of tire collection services in Ontario. For PROs in particular, these amendments introduce significant increases to management, collection and commercial requirements.

Changes from the Initial Proposal

The government chose not to proceed several proposed amendments discussed in our bulletin here, including:

Expanding call-in collection requirements in the Tires Regulation;

Requiring collected to tires to be managed within three months;

Revising recycling efficiency rate requirements for certain products covered by the HSP Regulation;

Changing HSP collection site requirements; and

Introducing changes intended increase Ontario-based recycling, such as incentives to count tires processed in Ontario at a higher value than those processed elsewhere.

Proposed Amendments

On October 27, 2026, Ontario published a proposal to introduce a number of amendments to the RRCEA and the Blue Box Regulation. The government is currently seeking feedback on this proposal, with the comment period ending on November 26, 2026.

New Reporting Requirements and Contractual Oversight

The government is considering amending the Blue Box Regulation to require PROs to publicly post proposed and finalized fee schedules; provide producers with an itemized breakdown of system costs when providing quotes, invoices, and receipts; and produce public report annually on shared costs for the provincial common collection systems, key cost drivers, actions taken to reduce or stabilize costs, and an explanation of any cost increases.12

The government is also proposing to broaden the existing authorities in the RRCEA to create new enabling authorities to regulate contracts, fees, and costs for the Blue Box program.13 These changes, if enacted, would allow authorities to regulate contracts covering resource recovery and waste reduction responsibilities, such as collection and management requirements, including between PRO, between PROs and producers, and between PROs, and processors.14 The proposed amendments would allow the government to set requirements for fees, charges, and contractual terms; set criteria for determining a party’s eligibility to enter into a contract; and set out circumstances under which parties must enter a contract.15 These requirements would apply to both existing and future contracts.16

The government is also considering implementing amendments that would require existing and future contracts between PROs and producers to comply with regulated fee setting principles and to follow requirements for mid-year fee increases or additional charges.17

Further, the proposal includes amendments to the Blue Box Regulation requiring all agreements between PROs governing the common collection system for blue box materials to include the following: (1) terms that create an Operating Committee for the common collection system that is open to all PROs; (2) terms setting out PRO consultation requirements, to be done through the Operating Committee; and (3) terms that “establish transparent, independent, and timely processes for audits, reviews, and dispute resolution.”18 The proposed amendments would also require the System Operator (i.e., the operator of the common collection system) to report annually to RPRA on specified system costs and performance outcomes.19

If enacted, these amendments would drastically impact how PROs operate and contract in the market. The amendments would not only affect future contracts, but also those that are currently in place, requiring amendments to existing terms. As with the enacted financial reporting requirements above, these amendments could raise confidentiality and anti-competitive concerns. They also override the arrangements put in place by PROs and other program participants that were already negotiated, drafted and agreed to between these parties without government oversight.

Removing or Changing Obligations for Flexible Plastics and Overflow Materials

The government is considering removing flexible plastics from the EPR program or changing the recycling obligations for them, such as allowing PROs to collect flexible plastics at local recycling depots.20 This changes come as somewhat of a surprise given the inclusion of flexible plastics since the program’s inception in 2021 and the decision to reduce the management target for flexible plastics in an amendment to the Blue Box Regulation in 2025 to ease the burdens of compliance. Given that this has been an ongoing requirement, it is likely that PROs, processors and thereby producers, have invested in flexible plastic management infrastructure to achieve compliance targets, which investment may be wasted should this amendment be enacted. Producers of flexible plastics should remain alert to these amendments, as they would greatly change (or eliminate) their obligations if enacted.

Additionally, the Ontario government is considering phasing out requirements to collect bagged or baled overflow materials (i.e., blue box material that does not fit in the bin) placed by residents beside their residential blue box receptacles, provided that other collection methods are available (e.g., additional receptacles or access to a local PRO-run depot or alternative collection location).21 The proposed amendments also contemplate establishing criteria to determine when residents can receive additional receptacles beyond what is supplied to them in the normal course.22

Introducing Small Business IC&I Collection

Currently, the Blue Box EPR program only covers obligated products that are destined for the residential waste stream. The proposed amendments contemplate amending the Blue Box Regulation to allow materials collected from small industrial, commercial, and institutional (“IC&I”) establishments to count toward producer recovery targets by allowing comingling and co-collection of these IC&I materials with residential materials.23 This amendment would not require collection from small IC&I establishments but instead would be voluntary.

Key Takeaways

Both the implemented and the proposed amendments represent broad changes to Ontario’s EPR programs. The PRO reporting requirements in the finalized amendments could raise confidentiality concerns, given that they require PROs to report potentially commercially sensitive information. Further, both the enacted reporting requirements and the proposed amendments regulating contractual terms between private entities raise both confidentiality and anti-competitive concerns given the specific requirements and disclosure obligations proposed. These changes may also require a reopening of settled agreements that were negotiated between independent market participants, creating additional costs to the parties involved and potentially complicating the terms of existing commercial arrangements.

Ontario has chosen to use a multi-PRO model for its EPR program, meaning that there are several PROs operating in a competitive market. In contrast, many provinces have a non-competitive single PRO model where there is only one PRO available for producers to contract with. By requiring PROs to report their financial information to RPRA and introducing regulatory oversight of contractual terms, the government may be restricting a PRO’s ability to operate competitively in the marketplace. While these restrictions are focused on transparency for producers and the public, they may affect the overall competitiveness of the market.

If the proposed amendments are passed, they would introduce sweeping changes to the EPR landscape, and the role of PROs, in particular. McMillan will continue to monitor developments and provide updates on the proposed amendments and other changes in the EPR space. If you have any questions about how these changes could impact your business, please contact the authors of this bulletin.

Footnotes

1. O. Reg. 558/22: Administrative Penalties at s 7.

2. O. Reg. 225/18: Tires at s 19 [Tires Regulation]; O. Reg. 391/21: Blue Box at s 52; O. Reg. 20/30: Batteries at s 25; O. Reg. 522/20: Electrical and Electronic Equipment at s 26; O. Reg. 449/21: Hazardous and Special Products at s 48.

3] Tires Regulation, supra note 2 at s 12(1).

4. Ibid at s 12(4).

5. Ibid at ss 12(9) and 12(10).

6. Ibid at s 12(5).

7. Ibid at s 9.1.

8. Ibid; “Northern Ontario” is defined in the Tires Regulation as including the following geographic areas: Algoma, Cochrane, Kenora, Manitoulin, Nipissing, Parry Sound, Rainy River, Sudbury, Thunder Bay, and Timiskaming.

9. Ibid at ss and 10.2. and 18.2.

10. Ibid at s 5(3).

11. Ibid at s 5(3).

12. Ontario, Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, “Plain Language Paper for Consultation: October 2026. Proposed Amendments to the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act and Blue Box Regulation” (27 October 2026) at p 3 [October 2026 Plain Language Proposal].

13. Ontario Environmental Registry, “Proposed Amendments to the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016 and the Blue Box Regulation” (27 October 2026) [October 2026 ERO Proposal]; October 2026 Plain Language Proposal at p 5.

14. Ibid.

15. Ibid.

16. Ibid.

17. Ibid.

18. Ibid; October 2026 Plain Language Proposal, supra note 12 at p 9.

19. October 2026 ERO Proposal, supra note 13.

20. October 2026 Plain Language Proposal, supra note 12 at p 12.

21. Ibid at p 14.

22. October 2026 ERO Proposal, supra note 13.