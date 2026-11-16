Key takeaways The proposed amendments would give eligible low-carbon-intensity fuels produced in Canada retroactively from January 1, 2026, a credit multiplier ranging from 1.3 to 1.8, generally limited to the portion made from North American feedstock, so that Canadian production can compete with imports supported by the U.S. section 45Z credit.

The government estimates the multiplier would add about 26.9 million compliance credits over 2026–2035 and reduce compliance costs by about $9.1 billion, but acknowledges added supply could put downward pressure on credit prices, affecting registered creators of compliance credits using higher-cost pathways.

The amendments also raise the funding-program credit cap to 15%, reserve at least half of the 10% gaseous-credit limit for Canadian production, and add price-disclosure duties for credit transfers. Comments on the proposed amendments are due by January 14, 2027.

On October 27, 2026, the Government of Canada announced proposed changes to the Clean Fuel Regulations1 (CFR) to support domestic low-carbon fuel production.2 The proposed Regulations Amending the Clean Fuel Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations were published in the Canada Gazette, Part I, Vol. 160, No. 44, on October 31, 2026.3 The 75-day consultation period closes on January 14, 2027.

How the CFR works today

The CFR were registered in June 2022 under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999,4 as discussed in our Update. They require “primary suppliers” (refiners and importers of at least 400 m³ of gasoline or diesel) to reduce the lifecycle carbon intensity (CI) of their fuel pools.5 Minimum renewable contents of 5% in gasoline and 2% in diesel also apply.6

The CFR regime imposes an annual reduction requirement on the CI of primary suppliers’ fuel pools, measured in tonnes of CO2e.7 The required reduction started at 3.5 gCO2e/MJ in 2023, followed by reductions of 1.5 gCO2e/MJ a year, amounting to an aggregate CI reduction of 14 gCO2e/MJ by 2030.8 Suppliers may comply with the reduction requirement by applying tradeable compliance credits against the requirement, with each credit representing one tonne of lifecycle CO2e.9 Credits are earned in three main ways:

emission-reduction projects, such as carbon capture and storage (CCS) or co-processing (described below)

supplying low-CI fuels

supplying electricity or hydrogen to non-emitting vehicles10

Suppliers may also acquire credits from other participants, being either “primary suppliers” or “registered creators” of compliance credits, but critically not market intermediaries, who are precluded from maintaining an account under the CFR. Otherwise, suppliers may pay into registered emission-reduction funding programs at a price set at $350 per credit in 2022 and indexed annually (about $372 in 2024 dollars).11 The year-end clearance mechanism caps the price at $300 per credit, indexed to inflation.12

Competitiveness: a credit multiplier for Canadian-produced fuels

More than 85% of CFR compliance credits to date have come from supplying low-CI fuel.13 The government notes that foreign policy changes, especially the U.S. section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit, threaten Canadian production and could leave compliance dependent on imports, which creates a risk in a trade-constrained world or where supply-constraining events occur in the exporting country.14 In 2025, about 33% of credits from low-CI fuel supply came from Canadian-produced fuel and 67% from imported fuel, mostly from the United States.15

The government proposes to address this risk by applying a multiplier to eligible low-CI fuels produced in Canada on or after January 1, 2026, allowing domestically-produced fuels to earn more credits than the same volume of imported fuel with the same carbon intensity.16 The contemplated fuel types and respective multiplier rates are as follows:17

Fuel type Proposed multiplier Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) 1.8 Hydrogenation-derived renewable diesel (HDRD) 1.5 Biodiesel, co-processed low-CI diesel, co-processed SAF 1.4 Hydrogen, renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed and liquefied renewable natural gas, and renewable propane used as a fuel or energy in a vehicle 1.4 Ethanol, co-processed low-CI gasoline, and other liquid low-CI fuels produced in Canada that replace gasoline or diesel. These include low‑CI liquid fuel produced in Canada that replaces gasoline or diesel as specified by paragraph 19(1)(c) of the CFR. 1.3 Co-processed renewable propane used in vehicles 1.3

These “related compliance credits” are calculated as P × N × Fr, where N is the number of ordinary credits, Fr is a fuel-specific factor, and P is the share of the fuel made from North American feedstock.18 For liquid fuels, only the portion made from feedstock grown or sourced and processed in Canada, the United States, or Mexico qualifies. Fuel produced in Newfoundland and Labrador is exempt from the feedstock requirement.19

Gaseous fuels are exempt from the feedstock requirement because their feedstocks (such as landfill gas and wastewater) are assumed to be local.20 We note that the multiplier for Canadian renewable natural gas (RNG) only applies to fuels used in vehicles. RNG used in other applications (e.g., power generation) does not benefit from the amendments.

Co-processing (refining canola oil or other bio-based feedstocks with crude oil) benefits directly from these amendments, as the biomass-derived portion of the output qualifies for the multiplier.21 While domestic co-processing capacity is limited as of today, with an estimated 2030 capacity of 281 ML of low-CI diesel and 449 ML of low-CI gasoline, the government’s intent is for the multiplier to incent additional refineries to co-process.22

Compliance flexibility and administrative relief

The amendments propose several measures to provide compliance flexibility and administrative relief, as summarized in the following table.

Issue Current CFR Proposed Use of credits from funding-program contributions Capped at 10% of a supplier’s reduction requirement Capped at 15%23 Time for funding programs to deploy contributions 5 years 7 years24 Gaseous-class credits Up to 10% of the requirement, regardless of origin 10% limit kept; credits from imported gaseous fuels and foreign gaseous-class projects capped at 5%, so at least half the limit is effectively reserved for Canadian production25 How far actual carbon intensity may exceed the approved value before the approval lapses Depending on the value of the approved CI: 1 gCO2e/MJ; or 5%; or 5 gCO2e/MJ26 Doubled to: 2 gCO2e/MJ; or 10%; or 10 gCO2e/MJ27 Retroactive credits after a carbon intensity is approved28 Three prior compliance periods Three prior periods plus the current period up to the approval date Adjusting credits to the actual carbon intensity29 Optional Mandatory

In addition to the revisions summarized in the table above, the amendments propose several changes to compliance and reporting. Errors above the significance threshold would have to be corrected within 60 days of discovery. Smaller errors could be corrected voluntarily, and additional credits would be deposited if the corrected report is filed within 24 months.30 Some third-party verification requirements viewed as duplicative or of limited value would be removed or narrowed.31

Market transparency

More than half of credit transfers are currently reported at a price of zero, which reduces market transparency and price rationalization.32 Under the proposal

credits sold bundled with low-CI fuel at zero or below fair market value would require disclosure of the total transaction price 33

other zero-price or below-market transfers would require an explanation 34

participants would have to keep records proving the stated price was paid, or that nothing of value changed hands 35

breaches of these record-keeping duties would attract administrative monetary penalties36

Separately, pledged credits in the year-end clearance mechanism would have to be sold at the price cap, rather than at any price up to the cap.37

Possible effects on the CFR credit market

The Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement (RIAS) accompanying the proposed amendments contains a cost-benefit analysis that estimates the multiplier would create about 26.9 million additional credits: 20.0 million in the diesel pool and 6.9 million in the gasoline pool.38 These credits would displace the most expensive credits suppliers would otherwise buy, which, for the purposes of the analysis, are assumed to be payments into registered emission-reduction funding programs ($350 in 2022 dollars), saving an estimated $9.1 billion in present value.39

Credit supply and pricing

The government acknowledges that, depending on the multiplier’s size and market response, more supply “could place downward pressure on credit prices,” reducing revenue for creators using higher-cost pathways.40 In earlier consultation, some stakeholders warned of oversupply and others of a shortage as early as 2026, as the requirement tightens each year. The government states that the proposed values balance these risks.

The higher funding-program cap adds a fixed-price outlet, which the government expects suppliers to make limited use of in the near term because they will usually pursue cheaper options first.41

Investment incentives

Canadian producers of ethanol, biodiesel and hydrogenation-derived renewable diesel are the intended beneficiaries.42 The government indicates that the multiplier would make the return on Canadian production “comparable to that of imports.”43 Its modelling projects Canadian production of 39.6 billion litres over 10 years, 19.8 billion litres above the baseline (i.e. without the proposed amendments), allowing domestic production to meet an additional 26% of low-CI fuel demand.44 The extra credit revenue would add to the domestic-content mandates in British Columbia and Ontario, Québec’s production tax credit, and the federal Biofuels Production Incentive, which is limited to 2026 and 2027.45

Foreign suppliers and no domestic content requirement

Primary suppliers face no new obligations and are affected only through credit supply and price.46 Foreign low-CI fuel suppliers generally opposed the preferential treatment, although some found a multiplier less objectionable than a federal domestic-content mandate.47 The government chose the multiplier over a federal domestic-content requirement, which it noted could restrict compliance options, create regional disparities, and raise credit prices.48 Canada provided notice of the proposal under the WTO Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade.49 Trade-sensitive businesses may wish to address trade-law consistency in their comments.

Proposed amendments

The proposed amendments are consistent with measures that British Columbia, Ontario and Québec have adopted to support domestic low-CI fuel production. These provinces have introduced domestic-content mandates and production incentives, and most baseline domestic production is located there. As a result, the additional credit revenue from the multiplier would be in addition to existing provincial support, such as British Columbia’s tax credits.

How to participate in the consultation

Individuals and organizations may file comments on the proposed amendments.50 Submissions are due by January 14, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. EST. The government encourages use of the online commenting feature on the Canada Gazette website, which allows section-by-section comments.

Persons filing comments by any other means, and persons filing a notice of objec­tion, should cite the Canada Gazette, Part I, and the date of publication of this notice (October 31, 2026), and send the com­ments or notice of objection to Lisa Ryan, Acting Exec­utive Director, Low Carbon Fuels Division, Carbon Mar­kets Bureau, Department of the Environment, 351 St. Joseph Boulevard, Gatineau, Québec, K1A 0H3 (email: [email protected]).51 Osler’s regulatory and commercial team stands ready to assist clients in assessing the impacts of the proposed amendments and in preparing stakeholder comments.

Footnotes

1 Clean Fuel Regulations, SOR/2022-140.

2 Environment and Climate Change Canada, “Canada proposes changes to support the low-carbon fuel industry,” October 27, 2026.

3 Regulations Amending the Clean Fuel Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations, Canada Gazette, Part I, Vol. 160, No. 44, 3007 (Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement) (Proposed amendments).

4 Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, S.C. 1999, c. 33.

5 Proposed amendments at 3010.

6 Clean Fuel Regulations, ss. 6(1), 7(1); Proposed amendments at 3011.

7 Clean Fuel Regulations, s. 9; Proposed amendments at 3010.

8 Clean Fuel Regulations, s. 5(1)–(3); Proposed amendments at 3010.

9 Clean Fuel Regulations, s. 11(1)–(2); Proposed amendments at 3011.

10 Clean Fuel Regulations, ss. 19–20; Proposed amendments at 3011.

11 Clean Fuel Regulations, ss. 105–109, 118; Proposed amendments at 3039.

12 Clean Fuel Regulations, s. 112(3).

13 Proposed amendments at 3009.

14 Proposed amendments at 3009, 3015–16.

15 Proposed amendments at 3013.

16 Proposed amendments at 3018, 3059–60 (proposed s. 19(3), (6)).

17 Proposed amendments at 3019 (Table 2).

18 Proposed amendments at 3059 (proposed s. 19(4)), 3091–92 (proposed Schedule 3.1).

19 Proposed amendments at 3018, 3059 (proposed s. 19(4), description of P).

20 Proposed amendments at 3018, 3059 (proposed s. 19(5)).

21 Proposed amendments at 3047.

22 Proposed amendments at 3015, 3047.

23 Clean Fuel Regulations, s. 15(1); Proposed amendments at 3018–19, 3057 (proposed s. 15(1)).

24 Clean Fuel Regulations, s. 115(1); Proposed amendments at 3019–20, 3068 (proposed s. 115(1)(b)).

25 Proposed amendments at 3018–19, 3057 (proposed s. 15(2.1)).

26 Clean Fuel Regulations, ss. 86(1)(b), 86(7).

27 Proposed amendments at 3020, 3062–63 (proposed ss. 86–87).

28 Clean Fuel Regulations, s. 88(1); Proposed amendments at 3064 (proposed s. 88(1.1)).

29 Proposed amendments at 3064 (proposed s. 89).

30 Proposed amendments at 3070.

31 Proposed amendments at 3020.

32 Proposed amendments at 3020.

33 Proposed amendments at 3020, 3066–67 (proposed s. 108(2)(i)–(j)).

34 Proposed amendments at 3020.

35 Proposed amendments at 3066–67 (proposed ss. 106(2.1)–(2.2), 108(3)–(4)).

36 Proposed amendments at 3020–21; Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations, SOR/2017-109.

37 Clean Fuel Regulations, s. 112(3); Proposed amendments at 3067 (proposed s. 112(3)).

38 Proposed amendments at 3038 (Table 7).

39 Proposed amendments at 3038–39.

40 Proposed amendments at 3047.

41 Proposed amendments at 3033.

42 Proposed amendments at 3046.

43 Proposed amendments at 3043.

44 Proposed amendments at 3046.

45 Proposed amendments at 3011–12, 3017, 3048.

46 Proposed amendments at 3047.

47 Proposed amendments at 3023.

48 Proposed amendments at 3030–31.

49 Proposed amendments at 3050–51.

50 Proposed amendments at 3054; Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, S.C. 1999, c. 33, s. 332(1).

51 Proposed amendments at 3054.