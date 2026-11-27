On October 2, 2026, the federal government published a Consultation Document for the development of regulations setting out the criteria for the carcinogenicity, mutagenicity and reproductive toxicity (“CMR”) of substances regulated under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (“CEPA”). The proposed regulations build upon recent amendments to CEPA, which give the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change, and Nature and the Minister of Health (the “Ministers”) powers to restrict substances with CMR properties.

This bulletin provides an overview of the proposed regulations and discusses their potential implications for businesses. The federal government is seeking feedback on their Consultation Document by December 2, 2026.

Background

In June 2023, the Strengthening Environmental Protection for a Healthier Canada Act came into force and made the first major amendments to CEPA in over two decades. As discussed in our previous bulletin, the amendments overhauled the regulatory regime for toxic substances by dividing the list of toxic substances in Schedule 1 of CEPA into two parts. Section 90(1.1) of CEPA requires Part 1 to list toxic substances prioritized for the total, partial, or conditional prohibition of activities in relation to those substances or releases of those substances, while Part 2 lists toxic substances prioritized for pollution prevention actions. Section 77(3) of CEPA provides that the Ministers must add a substance to Part 1 of Schedule 1 if the substance is toxic and:

(a) the substance may have a long-term harmful effect on the environment and

(i) is inherently toxic to human beings or non-human organisms, as determined by laboratory or other studies,

(ii) is persistent and bioaccumulative in accordance with the regulations,

(iii) is present in the environment primarily as a result of human activity, and

(iv) is not a naturally occurring radionuclide or a naturally occurring inorganic substance;

(b) the substance may constitute a danger in Canada to human life or health and is, in accordance with the regulations, carcinogenic, mutagenic or toxic for reproduction; or

(c) the substance is, in accordance with the regulations, a substance that poses the highest risk.

[emphasis added.]

The proposed regulations would establish criteria for the Ministers to designate substances under section 77(3)(b) for listing in Part 1 of Schedule 1 of CEPA. Currently, there are only 19 substances listed in Part 1 in comparison to 182 substances in Part 2.

It is worth noting that the Persistence and Bioaccumulation Regulations under CEPA, enacted in 2000, already set out criteria for designations under section 77(3)(a)(ii). To date, no criteria for classifying substances that pose the “highest risk” under section 77(3)(c) have been proposed.

Proposed CMR Criteria

The proposed regulations would align Canada’s CMR criteria with the United Nations Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (the “GHS”), which provides internationally recognized criteria for classifying chemicals according to the risk they pose to human health and the environment. Under the GHS, substances with CMR properties are divided into two categories (1A or 1B) based on how dangerous they are to humans. Each of the CMR criteria are discussed in turn below.

Carcinogenicity Criteria

A substance is carcinogenic if it causes cancer or increases the incidence of cancer. Under the proposed regulations, carcinogens would be divided into two categories:

GHS Category 1A : Known human carcinogens based on epidemiological evidence showing a causal link in humans.

: Known human carcinogens based on epidemiological evidence showing a causal link in humans. GHS Category 1B: Presumed human carcinogens based on animal experiments or limited evidence from both animal and human studies.

Mutagenicity Criteria

Mutagenic substances cause gene mutations, which are permanent sequence changes in a person’s DNA. These mutations can be heritable, meaning that they are passed on to later generations. The proposed regulations divide mutagens into two categories:

GHS Category 1A : Substances known to cause heritable mutations in human reproductive cells based on epidemiological evidence.

: Substances known to cause heritable mutations in human reproductive cells based on epidemiological evidence. GHS Category 1B: Substances which should be presumed to cause heritable mutations in human reproductive cells based on mammal experiments or evidence of non-heritable mutations in humans.

Reproductive Toxicity Criteria

Reproductive toxicants negatively impact sexual function and fertility in adults and can cause birth defects in children. Once again, the proposed regulations divide reproductive toxicants into two categories:

GHS Category 1A : Known human reproductive toxicants, mainly based on evidence from effects on humans.

: Known human reproductive toxicants, mainly based on evidence from effects on humans. GHS Category 1B: Presumed human reproductive toxicants, mainly based on evidence from effects on animals.

Next Steps

Currently, the proposed regulations are planned to be published by 2027. If enacted, the proposed regulations could have significant implications for businesses that utilize substances with CMR properties. The proposed regulations seek to curb businesses’ manufacture, use and the import of such substances in Canada on the basis that they generate an increased risk to individuals and animals.

Practically speaking, the enactment of the proposed regulations is only the first step in the regulation of substances with CMR properties. After establishing CMR criteria, the federal government would then need to enact regulations prohibiting, limiting or otherwise regulating the specific substances with CMR properties at issue to actually alter the permitted manufacture, use or import of such substances within Canada.

Any such future regulations would need to be consistent with section 90(1.1) of CEPA discussed above. However, it is important to note that the prioritization of prohibitory regulatory instruments is somewhat limited by the requirement in section 90(1.2) that any prohibition should consider the feasibility of alternatives, and whether a substance can be used in a way that minimizes or eliminates potential risks to human health and the environment. As a result, the federal government will likely focus its prohibition and limitation efforts on substances that have available alternatives such that industries relying on such substances are not completely stifled by the regulation of these substances. The federal government could also choose to provide longer timelines for any phaseout of substances such that impacted industries can develop alternatives.

Industries and organisations that manufacture, use, or import chemicals and substances with known or suspected CMR properties — including those in the mining, manufacturing, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and consumer products sectors — should pay close attention to the development of these regulations. Stakeholders across these sectors are encouraged to assess their current use of CMR substances and to engage in the consultation process to ensure their interests are adequately represented.

McMillan will continue to monitor the development of the proposed CMR regulations and any further regulatory action taken under CEPA. For more information about how these proposed changes may affect your business, or for guidance on submitting comments on the Consultation Document before the comment period closes on December 2, 2026, please contact the authors or a member of our Environmental practice group.