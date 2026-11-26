At a Glance The Québec Court of Appeal has confirmed that an employee working from home in Québec does not, without more, mean that a foreign employer has an “office” or “undertaking” in Québec for purposes of the Act respecting labour standards.

This decision illustrates that, in Québec, the location an employee works does not alone resolve the jurisdictional issue. The employer’s connection to Quebec must also satisfy the requirements of the specific legislation at issue.

Ontario and British Columbia apply different territorial tests, so employers should not assume the same result outside Québec and should treat remote work as a jurisdictional issue.

Remote work allows employers to recruit employees across provincial and international borders without establishing a traditional physical workplace in every jurisdiction. However, it can also create a difficult threshold question: which jurisdiction’s employment standards legislation applies when an employee works from home in one province for an employer located somewhere else?

A recent Québec Court of Appeal decision provides important guidance on that question. The Court confirmed that an employee working from home in Québec does not, without more, mean that a foreign employer has an “office” or “undertaking” in Québec for purposes of the province’s Act respecting labour standards (ARLS). The decision highlights the distinction between the location from which an employee performs their work and the employer’s connection to that jurisdiction.

That distinction is particularly important for employers with distributed workforces. Since the question arose under Québec legislation, employers should not assume that the same analysis will apply across Canada. Ontario and British Columbia, for example, take different approaches to the territorial application of their employment standards legislation, meaning that the same remote-work arrangement could potentially produce a different jurisdictional result depending on the province in which the employee works.

Background

In Marchetta c. Petros 724 inc., 2026 QCCA 1461, the employee worked for a U.S. software company with no head office, residence, domicile or other establishment in Québec. She worked primarily from her home in Bromont, Québec, using her own computer and personal telephone, and occasionally travelled to the United States. Her clients were all located in the United States.

In January 2019, following a dispute over her vacation indemnity, she commenced proceedings for vacation pay and damages. Two days later, the employer terminated her employment, and she filed an unjust dismissal complaint under section 124 of the ARLS.

The Tribunal administratif du travail (“TAT”) initially found that the ARLS applied on the basis that her Québec home was an establishment of the employer and ordered reinstatement and compensation. On internal review, a second TAT decision revoked that decision and dismissed the complaint. The Superior Court dismissed the employee’s application for judicial review.

The Court of Appeal’s Decision

The Court of Appeal dismissed the employee’s appeal. Section 2 of the ARLS sets the territorial scope of Québec’s employment standards legislation. It addresses employees who may not work in a conventional employer workplace by clarifying that it applies to an employee:

who carries out, both in Québec and outside Québec, work for an employer whose residence, domicile, business, head office or office is in Québec; or who is domiciled or resident in Québec, who performs work outside Québec for an employer referred to in paragraph 1.

The first TAT decision collapsed two distinct requirements into one. That an employee works from Québec and that the employer has a connection to Québec are separate questions. Treating an employee’s Québec residence as the employer’s establishment simply because the employee worked there would eliminate the independent employer-connection requirement.

The Court distinguished the facts before it from other Québec decisions addressing remote work because those cases involved additional evidence connecting the employer’s business to Québec, such as:

employees representing or developing the employer’s business in Québec or servicing Québec customers;

the employee’s home being used as the employer’s business address or point of presence in Québec; and

the employer providing or paying for business infrastructure, equipment or materials at the employee’s home.

Those circumstances were absent here: the employee used her own equipment, served U.S. clients, and there was insufficient evidence that her home functioned as an office or point of presence for the employer in Québec.

How Might the Issue Be Decided in Ontario and British Columbia?

The outcome could be different if the same remote-work arrangement arose in Ontario or British Columbia. Each province uses its own test to determine the territorial reach of its employment standards legislation.

Ontario

Ontario’s Employment Standards Act, 2000 (“Ontario ESA”) generally applies where an employee’s work is to be performed in Ontario, or where work is performed both inside and outside Ontario and the work outside Ontario is a continuation of work performed in Ontario. Unlike the Québec provision considered by the Court, the Ontario ESA does not expressly require a separate finding that the employer has an office, undertaking or other prescribed presence in the province.

Ontario jurisprudence on the jurisdiction of the Ontario ESA also confirms that an employee’s physical location when performing remote work is important, although the common law jurisdictional analysis may look at broader factors as well. However, virtual contact with Ontario, such as attending meetings with people in the province, does not on its own mean that an employee located elsewhere is performing work in Ontario.

British Columbia

British Columbia also takes an approach more aligned with Ontario than Québec. The province’s Employment Standards Act (“BC ESA”) states that it applies to employees, other than certain excluded employees, where the work is performed in British Columbia.

As a result, the Employment Standards Tribunal typically looks at whether there is a “sufficient connection” between the employment and British Columbia, based on factors like the employee’s residence and “usual place” of work. An employee who lives and works from home in British Columbia may have a significant connection to British Columbia for employment standards purposes, even if the employer is located elsewhere. Contrary to the finding in Quebec’s Court of Appeal, a separate connection to British Columbia through the employer’s undertaking, head office, etc., is not required.

What Does This Mean for Employers?

The Québec Court of Appeal’s decision draws an important distinction for cross-border remote-work arrangements: working from a home in Québec does not, without more, turn that home into the foreign employer’s Québec office or undertaking.

However, employers should be cautious about applying that conclusion outside Québec. Employment standards legislation differs from province to province, and Ontario and British Columbia do not employ precisely the same territorial test. An employee who works from home for an employer located in another province or country may therefore be subject to the employment standards legislation of the province in which they are physically working, even where the employer maintains no traditional office there.

For employers with increasingly distributed workforces, the practical lesson is straightforward: remote work should be treated as a jurisdictional issue, not merely a workplace-flexibility issue. Before allowing an employee to work permanently from a Canadian province other than where the employer is based, the employer should consider whether that arrangement could trigger employment standards, the duty to provide reasonable notice of termination under Canadian common law, payroll, workers’ compensation, occupational health and safety, human rights and other local compliance obligations.