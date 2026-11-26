When an employee in the workplace is absent for an extended period of time due to disability, employers often assume that the employment relationship has come to an end on the basis that the contract has been frustrated. In Ontario, where an employment contract is frustrated due to disability, employers are only obligated to provide employees with their statutory termination entitlements under the Employment Standards Act, 2000. In the case of Hill v. 1359768 Ontario Inc. (B&B Towing), 2026 ONCA 577, the Ontario Court of Appeal provides guidance to employers on when an absent employee’s employment can be deemed frustrated.

This same decision also provides practical guidance on a second, frequently litigated issue: when a company vehicle or cellphone counts as a compensable employment benefit on termination, as opposed to simply a tool of the job.

Facts

The plaintiff employee had worked for the defendant towing company for approximately 17 years, most recently in the managerial role of “road boss.” For over 1.5 years, the employee went on a long-term disability leave related to a back injury. Then, the employer advised the employee that his road boss position had been eliminated and that he would instead return as a tow truck driver, at a lower rate of pay. The employee took the position that this amounted to a constructive dismissal. The employer argued that no dismissal had occurred because the employment contract had instead been frustrated by the employee’s ongoing physical limitations, which it said prevented him from performing the essential duties of the road boss role.

The trial judge concluded that the employee had been constructively dismissed and rejected that the employment contract had been frustrated. The employee was awarded damages based on a 22-month notice period. That award included compensation for the loss of use, during the notice period, of a company tow truck and cellphone that had been made available to the employee during his employment. The employer appealed, challenging both the rejection of its frustration argument and the inclusion of the tow truck and cellphone amounts in the damages award.

The Decision

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld the trial judge’s finding that the employment contract had not been frustrated. The Court confirmed that frustration of an employment contract due to disability requires proof that there is no reasonable likelihood of the employee returning to work within a reasonable time, and that the employer bears the onus of establishing this. Temporary or accommodable limitations will not suffice. On the evidence, the employee’s limitations were found to be temporary, the employer had previously accommodated similar limitations, and there was no basis to conclude that reasonable accommodation, short of undue hardship, was unavailable.

The Court reached a different conclusion on damages. It held that the trial judge had erred by awarding the pecuniary value of the employee’s loss of use of the company tow truck and cellphone, which together represented more than half of the total damages award. The Court explained that a company vehicle or phone will only be treated as a compensable fringe benefit where the employee proves it conferred a genuine personal benefit, as opposed to being simply an employment tool required to perform the job. In reaching this conclusion, the Court pointed to several practical indicators: whether the employee had given evidence of personal use; whether the asset was reported as a taxable benefit on the employee’s T4 or income tax filings; whether the value of the benefit was disproportionate to the employee’s salary; and whether the employee had another vehicle for personal use or needed to lease a replacement during the notice period. On the evidence here, the employee had not established more than incidental personal use of either the tow truck or the cellphone, and the Court deducted the corresponding amounts from the damages award.

Key Takeaways

This decision is a helpful reminder that frustration of contract remains a difficult defense to establish in the disability context, even where an employee has been absent, or working with restrictions, for an extended period. Employers should be cautious about relying on frustration as an alternative to a properly managed termination or accommodation process, and should expect that courts will scrutinize whether genuine efforts at accommodation were made and whether the medical evidence truly supports an indefinite inability to return to work. Frustration generally requires that employers assess medical information and the extent of the medical leave of absence, all with a view to determining whether there is any reasonable likelihood of the employee being able to return to work within a reasonable time.

The decision also offers practical, fact-specific guidance for assessing termination exposure tied to company vehicles, phones, and similar perquisites. Employers should consider, at the outset of the employment relationship and again when a termination is contemplated, how such assets are treated for payroll and tax purposes, whether their personal use by the employee is documented, and whether their value is proportionate to the employee’s overall compensation. Clear documentation on these points, maintained throughout the employment relationship rather than created after the fact, will put an employer in a far stronger position to resist an inflated damages claim.