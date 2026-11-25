Two decisions of the British Columbia Workers' Compensation Appeal Tribunal (WCAT) provide guidance for employers on structuring suitable modified-work offers and managing the return-to-work process.

In A2401017 (Re), 2025 CanLII 54142 (BC WCAT) (the 2025 Decision) and A2501886 (Re), 2026 CanLII 47529 (BC WCAT) (the 2026 Decision), WCAT considered whether workers were entitled to wage-loss benefits after declining modified duties involving online training. Despite similarities between the offers, WCAT reached different conclusions, highlighting the importance of medical evidence, meaningful work and clear communication.

WorkSafeBC's role in the return-to-work process

In BC, employers are responsible for identifying suitable modified duties, in cooperation with injured workers and WorkSafeBC. Although WorkSafeBC may assist with the return-to-work process, employers do not generally require its prior approval before offering modified duties.

WorkSafeBC determines entitlement to wage-loss benefits, including assessing the suitability of proposed duties and the reasonableness of a worker's refusal. Employers may challenge these determinations through the review and appeal process.

The 2025 Decision: Employer's appeal allowed

The worker suffered a biceps injury while attending an apprenticeship training program. Following the injury, the employer offered modified duties beginning October 23, 2023, consisting of online occupational health and safety training at his regular wages. His surgeon subsequently confirmed that he could perform modified duties.

The worker initially refused the offer, questioning whether the training constituted meaningful and productive work. However, he accepted the duties on November 9, 2023, and completed approximately five months of online training at full pay.

WorkSafeBC awarded temporary wage-loss benefits for the period of his initial refusal, determining that the proposed training was insufficiently productive to constitute suitable modified work. The employer appealed, arguing that the worker could have earned his regular wages had he accepted the offer when first made.

WCAT agreed with the employer, finding that the training was physically suitable and constituted productive work because it was required for the employer's workforce and was the type of activity for which employees would ordinarily be paid. The worker's subsequent completion of several months of training also supported the conclusion that the duties were not merely token or demeaning.

WCAT further noted that the employer had attempted to assess the worker's functional limitations and involve him in developing suitable duties, but the worker had declined to cooperate. WCAT concluded that the initial refusal was unreasonable and directed WorkSafeBC to reassess the worker's wage-loss entitlement, taking into account the income he could have earned had he accepted the offer on October 23, 2023.

The 2026 Decision: Employer's appeal dismissed

The worker, a truck driver, suffered a workplace hernia injury and remained off work awaiting surgery. His treating physicians advised that he was unable to work, including in sedentary positions.

Despite this medical advice, the employer offered full-time modified duties involving online training in March 2025. However, the offer contained inconsistent scheduling information and did not clearly establish whether the duties would be performed at home or at the workplace. The worker declined, citing ongoing pain, difficulty sitting for extended periods and his physicians' advice. In light of the medical evidence, WorkSafeBC continued the worker's temporary wage-loss benefits. The employer appealed, arguing that the worker had unreasonably refused suitable modified work.

WCAT dismissed the appeal, identifying deficiencies in the offer, including uncertainty regarding scheduling, work location, and productivity expectations. Importantly, the medical evidence indicated that the worker could not perform even sedentary duties. WCAT concluded that he had reasonably relied on his physicians' advice when declining the offer and remained entitled to temporary wage-loss benefits.

Unlike the 2025 Decision, where the proposed training was medically appropriate and the worker failed to cooperate, the 2026 Decision involved medical evidence supporting an inability to work and an insufficiently defined offer.

Key takeaways for employers

These decisions demonstrate that online training can constitute suitable modified work where it serves a legitimate business purpose, is not merely token or demeaning, and is consistent with the worker's functional abilities. However, employers should not assume that less physically demanding work is necessarily suitable. Proposed duties must be assessed against the worker's medical restrictions.

Employers should also clearly communicate and document modified-work offers, including the duties, hours, location, and performance expectations. Workers have a corresponding obligation to participate in the return-to-work process, and a failure to cooperate may be relevant when assessing whether a refusal is reasonable.

Although these decisions arose in the workers' compensation context, the principles also inform employers' broader duty to accommodate employees with disabilities. Unlike WorkSafeBC, which has statutory powers to obtain medical information and require medical examinations in appropriate circumstances, employers generally have more limited access to medical information. Where restrictions are unclear or inconsistent, employers should seek clarification before determining whether modified duties are suitable. The duty to accommodate under human rights legislation remains distinct from entitlement to wage-loss benefits.

Ultimately, an unreasonable refusal of suitable modified work may affect wage-loss entitlement. Conversely, an insufficiently defined offer or one inconsistent with medical restrictions may justify a worker's refusal. Employers should therefore ensure that modified-work offers are clear, medically appropriate, and properly documented.

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