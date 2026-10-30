Tips For Navigating The Toronto Recruit

To help demystify the experience, I reflected on my own recruit journey and the lessons I found most valuable. I hope these tips help you approach the process with confidence and make the most of the opportunities ahead.

Lawyers Are People Too

It is easy to view an interview as a formal assessment, but at its core, it is a conversation. The lawyers interviewing you were once law students navigating the same recruit process, and many remember exactly what those few weeks felt like.

You have already earned the interview, and the firm is genuinely interested in getting to know you. If a conversation takes an unexpected turn or drifts away from scripted interview questions, that is often a good sign. It may mean the interviewer has moved beyond evaluating your application and is simply getting to know you as a person.

Do Your Research, But Go Beyond the Website

Many firms can appear similar at first glance, which is why meaningful research can make a significant difference.

Take time to learn about the firm’s practice areas, culture, recent matters, and the lawyers you may be meeting. One of the best ways to learn about a firm is by speaking with current or former students, associates, and lawyers. Most people are happy to share their experiences if you reach out and come prepared with thoughtful questions.

The research you do before an interview should also help shape the questions you ask during it. Thoughtful questions demonstrate genuine interest and help you assess whether the firm is the right fit for you.

Pro tip: create a “firm cheat sheet” on your phone with quick notes about each firm, your interviewers, practice areas of interest, and questions you would like to ask. A quick review before each interview can help keep important details top of mind.

Bring Your Resume to Life

Your grades, work experience, and extracurricular activities are already on paper. The interview is your opportunity to bring them to life.

Be prepared to discuss every experience you’ve included in your application and, more importantly, what you learned from it. Rather than listing accomplishments, use stories to illustrate your experiences, skills, and interests. A well-told story is often more memorable than a polished but generic answer.

Most importantly, let your personality come through. Whether it is a hobby, volunteer commitment, sport, creative pursuit, or unique experience, those conversations are often what interviewers remember most.

Keep an Open Mind

Many students feel pressure to have their legal careers mapped out before their first interview. The reality is that very few do.

If you are still exploring different practice areas, be honest about it. Demonstrating curiosity, openness to learning, and a willingness to explore different opportunities is often more impressive than forcing a definitive answer. If you are unsure what area of law interests you most, consider firms that provide opportunities to explore different types of work and gain exposure to a variety of practice areas.

At Fogler Rubinoff, summer students are assigned to either a transactional or litigation-focused stream. While students have a primary area of focus, they also have opportunities to work on a variety of matters and gain exposure to areas that align with their interests. Articling students build on that experience through rotations in both transactional and litigation practice groups.

Create the Impression You Want to Leave

Professionalism starts before the interview and continues after it ends.

Dress professionally, arrive on time, and be fully engaged in the conversation. Listen carefully, be courteous, and show genuine interest in the people you meet.

Once the interview is over, send a thoughtful thank-you email to your interviewers. It is a simple way to express appreciation for their time and reinforce your interest in the firm.

The small details may seem insignificant on their own, but together they help shape the impression you leave behind.

Remember: You’re Interviewing the Firm Too

The recruit is a two-way process.

While firms are assessing whether you’re a good fit, you should be asking yourself the same question. Pay attention to the people you meet, the culture they describe, and the experiences shared by students and lawyers.

The goal is not simply to receive an offer. The goal is to find a place where you can learn, grow, and build your career.

Good luck to everyone participating in this year’s Toronto Recruit!