ARTICLE · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
The Littler 2026 Canadian Employer Survey Report
Canadian employers face mounting challenges as U.S. tariffs and economic uncertainty compound pressures from evolving workplace norms and regulatory requirements. Littler's 2026 Canadian Employer Survey Report reveals how 200 C-suite executives, in-house lawyers, and HR professionals across various industries are responding to these shifts. The survey uncovers critical insights into workforce actions, AI adoption strategies, pay transparency compliance, and employer preparedness for an increasingly complex
Canadian employers are navigating a complex landscape, as U.S. tariffs and economic uncertainty add to pressure around changing workplace norms and an evolving regulatory environment. Rising AI adoption, shifting on-site work expectations, and differing requirements across jurisdictions are among the many developments changing how employers manage their workforces.
Littler’s 2026 Canadian Employer Survey Report examines how C-suite executives, in-house lawyers and human resources professionals are responding to these economic, workplace and regulatory changes. The inaugural report draws from a survey of 200 executives at organizations across a range of industries and company sizes.
Key Findings
- More than three-quarters of Canadian employers (77%) have taken at least one workforce-related action in response to business or economic pressures over the past year. Paused or reduced hiring was the most common response, cited by 46% of respondents, followed by layoffs or reductions in force (35%) and increased use of automation or AI to reduce labour needs (28%). Among employers that took workforce actions, 83% say U.S. tariff-related disruptions contributed to their decisions.
- More than half (55%) of Canadian employers have updated job postings to address pay transparency requirements and expectations, and 37% have conducted pay equity, compensation or pay-gap reviews. Among those with Québec operations or employees, just 40% have developed or updated prevention programs, policies or action plans to address new psychosocial risk requirements.
- In response to actual or anticipated increased AI use, 44% of respondents have reassessed or are reassessing job responsibilities. More than a third (36%) have reduced or are reducing hiring, while 33% have made or are making workforce reductions. At the same time, fewer than half report having a formal workplace AI policy (49%) or a formal review or approval process for AI tools or use cases (42%).
The full 2026 Canadian Employer Survey Report examines these and other workplace trends in detail, including changes to in-office work requirements, increased employee requests for flexibility and accommodations, AI governance, regulatory requirements, and employer preparedness for union organizing and collective bargaining.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.