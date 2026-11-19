When a job is performed both in and outside Québec for a foreign employer, the application of the Act respecting labour standards (the “ALS”) requires, among other things, a connection between the employer and Québec. The mere fact that the employee works from their home in Québec is not sufficient to establish that connection.

In Marchetta v. Petros 724 Inc. (2026 QCCA 1461), rendered on November 5, 2026, the Québec Court of Appeal confirmed that an employee working partly from her home in Québec for a U.S. company was not protected by the ALS, since her employer’s connection to Québec had not been established.

A Québec-based employee working for a U.S. employer

In this case, the employee, Ms. Marchetta, worked for Petros, an American company that sells management software and provides technical support. It was established in evidence that she performed most of her duties from her home in Québec, using her personal computer and phone, and occasionally travelled to the United States to meet with clients. Throughout her employment, she served American clients exclusively. The dispute arose from a complaint she filed for dismissal without good and sufficient cause under section 124 of the ALS.

The Administrative Labour Tribunal (the “ALT”) initially allowed her complaint and ordered her reinstatement. It found that her home constituted a Petros establishment in Québec, since she performed her work there.

On the employer’s application for review, however, the ALT revoked that decision. It concluded that treating the employee’s home as an establishment of the employer was a substantive defect and that the ALS did not apply. The Superior Court of Québec subsequently dismissed Ms. Marchetta’s application for judicial review, upholding the ALT’s review decision.

Conditions for applying the ALS to cross-border work

The Court of Appeal noted that it had to determine whether the ALT’s reasoning and conclusion were justified in light of the facts and the law, without substituting its own interpretation for that of the decision-maker. Since the decision under challenge had been rendered on internal review, the Court also had to determine whether it was reasonable to conclude that the initial decision contained a serious, fundamental and obvious error warranting such a review.

Applying these principles, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and upheld the ALT’s review decision. Its analysis rests on a distinction between the place where the employee performs their work and the employer’s connection to Québec.

Indeed, section 2 of the ALS provides, among other things, that the Act applies to a person who works both in and outside Québec for an employer whose residence, domicile, undertaking, head office or office is in Québec. The Court pointed out that, in this situation, the application of the ALS depends on two separate and cumulative conditions:

the performance of part of the work in Québec; and

the existence of one of the factors connecting the employer to Québec.

However, the Court found that the ALT, on review, erred in concluding that the employee performed her duties exclusively in the United States solely because her employer and its clients were located there. In a remote work arrangement, the place where work is performed remains the place where the employee physically carries out their duties.

Since the employee performed her duties both in Québec and in the United States, her situation fell under paragraph 1 of section 2 of the ALS, rather than paragraph 2. This error did not, however, render the decision unreasonable, as applying the correct paragraph would not have altered the conclusion that the ALS did not apply.

The employee’s home as the employer’s office

The mere fact that a person works from their home in Québec does not mean that their employer automatically has an office or operates an undertaking there. The ALT could therefore reasonably conclude that treating the home as an establishment of the employer was a substantive defect justifying review of its initial decision.

The Court nevertheless recognized that, depending on the circumstances, an employee’s home may constitute an office of the employer. However, the evidence must show that the employer uses the premises to carry on its business. The layout of the home, ties with clients, the employer’s covering of certain equipment or expenses, and the nature of the work performed in Québec are among the factors that may inform this analysis. In this case, the evidence did not establish the required connection.

Key takeaways for employers and employees

For employers and employees considering a cross-border employment relationship, the Marchetta decision underscores the importance of examining separately where the work is actually performed and what ties the employer has with Québec. How remote work is organized, the activities carried out in the province, and any use of the home for the employer’s business are all factors that should be documented. This analysis helps clarify which standards and remedies may apply to the employment relationship.

We note, however, that the decision brings to light a real limit on the protection afforded by the ALS. A person may perform most of their work in Québec without having access to the remedy under section 124 if the relevant connecting conditions are not met. The issue therefore goes beyond the mere location of the home or the proportion of work performed in the province.

The decision illustrates the risk of gaps in the protection of cross-border workers. The Court acknowledged the protective nature of the ALS but pointed out that this does not allow the conditions set by the legislature to be disregarded. Even if applying them deprives a person of a legal remedy, it is not for the courts to rewrite the Act.

It will be interesting to see whether the legislature will take action, particularly since the repercussions could extend beyond the ALS. For the purposes of the chapter on the language of work, section 40.3 of the Charter of the French Language defines “employee” by reference to the persons covered by the ALS provisions on psychological harassment. This interpretation of the territorial scope of the ALS could therefore have effects that reach beyond employment standards.