VIDEO · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
Performance Management In The Age Of Harassment Complaints (Video)
Gowling WLG
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Harassment complaints can complicate even routine performance discussions. This webinar explores how employers can address performance concerns, avoid allegations of reprisal, and make defensible employment decisions in a high-risk environment through practical guidance from employment law experts.
Can you still manage performance after a harassment complaint?
Harassment complaints can complicate even routine performance discussions. This webinar will explore how employers can address performance concerns, avoid allegations of reprisal, and make defensible employment decisions in a high-risk environment.
Join members of our Employment, Labour & Equalities Group for a practical discussion on navigating these increasingly complex situations.
CPD information
This program is eligible for up to 1.5 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.
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