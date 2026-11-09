Performance Management In The Age Of Harassment Complaints (Video)

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Can you still manage performance after a harassment complaint?

Harassment complaints can complicate even routine performance discussions. This webinar will explore how employers can address performance concerns, avoid allegations of reprisal, and make defensible employment decisions in a high-risk environment.

Join members of our Employment, Labour & Equalities Group for a practical discussion on navigating these increasingly complex situations.

CPD information

This program is eligible for up to 1.5 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

NOT LEGAL ADVICE. Information made available on this website in any form is for information purposes only. It is not, and should not be taken as, legal advice. You should not rely on, or take or fail to take any action based upon this information. Never disregard professional legal advice or delay in seeking legal advice because of something you have read on this website. Gowling WLG professionals will be pleased to discuss resolutions to specific legal concerns you may have.

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