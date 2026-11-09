ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
Employees And Independent Contractors In Ontario: Key Differences
Businesses expanding in Ontario must navigate the critical legal distinctions between employees and independent contractors, as these classifications determine which workers receive statutory protections under the Employment Standards Act, 2000. The relationship structure, control dynamics, and financial risk allocation differ significantly between these two categories, creating important compliance considerations for companies operating in the province.
For clients seeking to expand in Ontario, understanding the differences between employees and independent contractors is crucial to ensuring that all legal obligations are satisfied for each type of worker. Employees’ rights are governed by Ontario’s Employment Standards Act, 2000. Independent contractors, however, are generally not covered by employment standards legislation. As a result, the statutory protections and minimum entitlements that apply to employees typically do not extend to independent contractors.
Aside from the protections and entitlements that differ, there are several notable differences in the relationship between a company and an employee and between a company and an independent contractor. These include, but are not limited to, the level of control the company maintains over working conditions, the exclusivity of the relationship and the financial risk taken by the worker or service provider.
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.