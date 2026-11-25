Can an employer take its time before pulling the trigger on a just cause dismissal? In 2551965 Ontario Ltd. v. Warkentin, 2026 ONCA 763, the Ontario Court of Appeal held it can – on the right facts.1 The Court upheld a just cause dismissal even though the employer waited approximately six months after serious misconduct to terminate the employee and rejected the argument that the delay amounted to condonation.

Background

The employee founded a real estate brokerage in Kenora, Ontario, and sold it in December 2016 on the basis that he would stay on as a commission-based agent. The arrangement soured quickly. In April 2017, the employee threatened to hit the broker of record during a profane confrontation and later posted insulting comments about him in an internal database. Then, in August 2017, he steered a client’s listing to a competing brokerage, which collected the commission. The employer nonetheless kept him on through its busy season before terminating him for cause on October 10, 2017.

The Trial Decision

The trial judge applied the contextual just cause analysis from Hucsko v. A.O. Smith Enterprises Ltd., 2021 ONCA 728, and found the misconduct serious enough to irreparably break down the relationship. It also amounted to wilful misconduct under the Ontario Employment Standards Act, 2000, so no termination pay was owed. What about the six-month wait? The judge rejected the condonation argument, finding that the delay was not unreasonable given the unusual relationship, the employer’s reliance on the employee during its busy season, and further evidence that the relationship was continuing to deteriorate.

The Court of Appeal Upholds the Just Cause Finding

On appeal, the employee argued that the trial judge erred in finding that the employer had just cause. He maintained that the employer had condoned his conduct by waiting until the end of the real estate season to terminate him, and he added that a “culminating incident” was required to justify the dismissal. The Court of Appeal unanimously dismissed the appeal. It found that the trial judge properly applied Hucsko and described the employee’s “culminating incident” submission as “simply a repackaging” of the condonation argument. The Court went on to say that, even if the culminating incident doctrine applied, the result would be the same: the evidence showed there was a culminating incident. At the October 2017 meeting, before the employer told him he was terminated, the employee himself acknowledged that the parties no longer trusted one another.

Key Takeaways for Employers

Delay between misconduct and dismissal does not automatically amount to condonation. The question is contextual and, in this case, keeping the employee on through a critical business season did not prevent the employer from relying on his misconduct. But this decision should not be seen as a green light to delay termination in cases of serious misconduct. The result turned on unusual facts: the employee’s prior ownership of the business, the employer’s reliance on him during its busy season, and further misconduct after the first incident. Employers that do wait before proceeding with a termination for cause should be prepared to explain why, and to show through contemporaneous evidence that they never forgave or accepted the conduct at issue.

Footnote